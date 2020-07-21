615
Scout Notes July 21

Who will start for Man City in Gameweek 38+ after win at Watford?

Watford 0-4 Manchester City

  • Goals: Raheem Sterling x2 (£11.9m), Phil Foden (£5.5m), Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m)
  • Assists: Kyle Walker (£5.6m), Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m)
  • Penalties missed: Sterling
  • Penalties saved: Ben Foster (£4.9m)
  • Bonus Points: Sterling x3, Foster x2, Walker x2

Raheem Sterling (£11.9m) has all but cemented himself in Free Hit squads for Gameweek 38+ with his latest double-figure haul.

The premium midfielder’s 20.1% ownership got exactly what they wanted in the big win over Watford, as Sterling secured three attacking returns in a scintillating display and came off just after the hour-mark too.

Between the massive haul and rest time Pep Guardiola was able to give him, Sterling already looks likely to be a relatively sure starter when Norwich come to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

There was already plenty of interest in the Englishman before this latest Premier League outing, his score at Watford the fifth double-digit haul from a possible eight since the restart, but he has also added another feather to his cap. Penalties.

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) has been the spot-kick taker for Manchester City since solving the club’s issues from 12 yards in February.

However, it appears that Sterling’s late charge for the Premier League Golden Boot award might have influenced the pecking order, with the Englishman taking the penalty against Watford which he won. Admittedly, he saw his effort saved by Ben Foster (£4.9m) but was savvy enough to bury the rebound.

“I seen I was on, I scored the first one and knew I was on 18, I knew if I got the second one and I was on the pitch for 90 I knew I had another chance of getting a hat-trick. So I wanted to try and get a hat-trick today but it didn’t happen but I’m really happy with the two goals. A winger to score 20 in the Premier League is a great achievement, we have one more game left and hopefully, I can do it then.” – Raheem Sterling

While Sterling has been involved in eight of Manchester City’s last 16 goals, De Bruyne has had a direct hand in just two, the latest an assist for Aymeric Laporte‘s (£6.3m) headed effort on Tuesday evening.

However, the Belgian was certainly unfortunate not to come away with a bigger score at Watford.

Just before half-time, Bernardo Silva (£7.6m) got to the dead-ball line and cut the ball back for De Bruyne, who was arriving at the back post, but he could only hook it high and wide under pressure from the defence.

The two players swapped roles after the break, De Bruyne pouncing on a loose ball from a Foster save, squaring to Bernardo, who could not find the target.

Then, on the hour-mark, the Belgian won a free-kick in a prime position on the edge of the box. Stepping up, De Bruyne always looks like scoring direct efforts from this sort of range and he went incredibly close against Watford, finding the top corner perfectly, only for Foster to produce a fantastic stop.

De Bruyne would have also received the assist for a Sterling in the second half, were it not rebounded to Foden to convert.

While Sterling was able to get on and off with just over 60 minutes to his name, owners of Gabriel Jesus (£9.9m) might be a little more concerned ahead of Gameweek 38+.

The Brazilian striker, who was arguably a little unfortunate to blank at Watford as a late goal was ruled out for offside, has now played 90 minutes in each of the last two matches in all competitions. That fact, combined with Sterling’s managed minutes at Vicarage Road, could see Jesus drop out of the starting XI against Norwich, especially as his English counter-part can play the centre-forward role and is potentially on a late charge for the Golden Boot.

Similarly, De Bruyne and Phil Foden (£5.5m) also lasting the entirety of the Watford perhaps concerning their respective owners, especially in light of Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m) and David Silva (£7.4m) earning rests in Gameweek 37+. The Algerian came on for Sterling for the last half-hour, while Silva, ahead of a Premier League finale against Norwich was an unused substitute. A start on the last day of the league campaign looks even more assured now, and the Spaniard has double-figure hauls in each of his two most recent home matches.

Silva has played alongside De Bruyne recently, but 90 minutes in each of the last two in all competitions could be enough for Guardiola to consider benching the Belgian.

Foden’s case is harder to assess, especially after he stole in to convert Sterling’s rebounded shot in the second half. Manchester City’s number 47 got his rest in the FA Cup semi-final, playing just 24 minutes of the defeat to Arsenal and has started all but one home Premier League match since the return of football.

With Jesus also getting sufficient game-time to place a question mark over his starting berth, there is a chance the Manchester City front-three could feature Sterling as the spearhead, leaving room for Mahrez and Foden either side.

Anyone looking to Guardiola’s defence for the final Gameweek of the season were given a helping hand by the Manchester City manager.

After he had found the net in the second half, Laporte was handed a brief resting period at the end of the Watford win, replaced by John Stones (£5.3m) in the 74th minute. 

That should see the premium centre-back start against Norwich, who have conceded more goals from set-plays than any other side this season…

“Laporte had a tough tough injury important player for us a lot of time out. a big guy, needed more time to regain condition. today was one of the best games he has played int he last month.” – Pep Guardiola

Watford XI (4-3-3): Foster; Femenía, Dawson, Kabasele, Mariappa; Hughes, Doucouré (Chalobah 82′), Cleverley; Pereyra (Masina 87′), Deeney (Welbeck 67′), Sarr.

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte (Stones 74′), Garcia, Walker (Zinchenko 64′); De Bruyne, Rodrigo, B Silva; Sterling (Mahrez 64′), Jesus, Foden.

  1. Edalock
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    FH first draft
    Martinez (Pope)
    Bardsley, Aurier, Pieters (Branthwaite, Williams)
    Dsilva, Sterling, KDB, Martial, Salah
    Kane, Ings (4.2)
    0.6itb

    Still feeling insecure... Thoughts please

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nice mate!! I’d be inclined to play Pope instead of Martínez tho

      Open Controls
    2. The Senate
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      you only need one of Martinez and Pope IMO, and I'd rather have Bruno than KDB. I'd be tempted by Jimenez over Ings (I own both though...)

      Open Controls
    3. ItOnlyTook9Years
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Who are you going to captain?

      Open Controls
      1. Edalock
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Sterling

        Open Controls
  2. Hryszko
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bottomed:

    Am I good to go for the final gameweek? Any help appreciated.

    Pope
    Trent - Aurier - Egan
    Salah - KDB - Dilva (c) - Fernandes
    Rashford - Ings - Jesus

    Subs: Hendo, Fernandez, Hayden & Holgate.

    Open Controls
    1. The Senate
      • 1 Year
      just now

      looks good enough! hard to offer advice without knowing FTs+Bank - I'd do KDB to Sterling if you could

      Open Controls
  3. ItOnlyTook9Years
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Failed every captain choice since the restart, apart from Salah when I missed the deadline. And basically dropped out of the top 10k because of it.

    I really need my TC to pay off, Benteke a good choice?

    Open Controls
  4. Cheeto__Bandito
    9 mins ago

    Who Scores more?

    A) Kane (Captain Mahrez)
    B) Sterling -4 (captain sterling)

    Open Controls
    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  5. FreddyP3
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    FH draft. 0.0itb

    Pope (fodder)
    TAA Robbo Pieters (fodder fodder)
    Salah Sterling Dilva Mahrez Son
    Kane Greenwood (Nketiah)

    Bit risky going so much fodder but what do you guys think? Gut feeling says all will start.

    Open Controls
  6. Rinseboy
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Captain Sterling (head) or Dilva (heart)?

    Open Controls
    1. The Senate
      • 1 Year
      just now

      biggest question of the week, might just toss a coin myself

      Open Controls
    2. FreddyP3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I’m going Sterling

      Open Controls
  7. Park the bus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    real feel good end to the season. having my best ever campaign in my 10th year and hoping i can break into the top 100 for the first time (live rank has me 180ish!). also bringing in David Silva for his final game who was in my first ever FPL team in 2010 so hoping for big points from him this weekend to see me over the line!

    Open Controls
  8. yer old da
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Barring injuries tomorrow I’m set on the following FH side. Banking on a goalless draw in the Burnley-Brighton match and I’ll be captaining a Citizen.

    3-5-2:

    Martinez
    Bardsley, Pieters, Lamptey
    Salah, Sterling, KDB, Bruno, D Silva
    Kane, Ings

    Subs: Greenwood, Williams, Thomas

    Open Controls
  9. paulfantham
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pick one for GW38:
    A. Jesus
    B. Aubameyang
    C. Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Obi Wan Elokobi
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. FreddyP3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      C

      A too much rotation risk and B nothing to play vs side with everything to play for

      Open Controls
    3. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  10. Obi Wan Elokobi
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is anyone tempted by Laporte at all? Going Sterling Silva and Laporte allows me to get Son in midfield instead of Jesus KDB or Mahrez

    Open Controls
    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Good idea- like it

      Open Controls
    2. Park the bus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      too mch cash for someone not 100% to start and with a low ceiling compared to other City assets. avoid.

      Open Controls
  11. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    KDB, Pulisic > Sterling, Foden ( -4) ? Yes or No

    Open Controls
    1. FreddyP3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Not if you are planning to start Foden

      Open Controls
  12. dshv
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Fellas

    Martinez
    Robertson pieters aurier
    Kdb sterling dilva salah bruno
    Kane greenwood

    Rate?

    Open Controls
  13. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Sterling(c) and 62 points with 3 to go.A rise from 1.3k in gw31 to 400k.So many problems in my/our life/lives,at least fpl today makes me happy.

    Open Controls

