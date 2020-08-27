1341
Great Expectations August 27

Can Leandro Trossard build on his debut FPL season and dodge the Brighton rotation?

1,341 Comments
Share

Just before the start of the 2019/20 season, Brighton and Hove Albion signed Leandro Trossard (£6.0m) for a fee of around £15m.

I was very excited: he had just come off the back of the best season of his career, registering 14 goals and seven assists for Genk as they won the Belgian top flight.

His skilful playstyle and favoured position on the left wing combined with his Belgian nationality inevitably drew comparisons to the departing Eden Hazard.

Trossard tried to distance himself from the hype, but I couldn’t help but think we had pulled off a real coup.

The player said about himself:

I like one against ones. I’m quite fast, turning. I hope I can show you so you know how my style is.

Now reflecting on Trossard’s first season in the Premier League, I’ve been left a bit disappointed, both by Trossard’s overall performances (bar a couple of decent goals and display) and how I feel Potter has used him throughout the campaign.

I’m going to use this article to take a look at Trossard in more detail and hopefully, give a bit more insight into how I expect Albion to line up next season – and who (if any) of the Brighton boys we should be considering for our 2020/21 squads.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Az Follow me on Twitter : @ffscout_az” Follow him on Twitter

1,341 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    White signing a new contract at BRI is one of two things.

    1. He will start alongside Dunk.

    2. They want to sell him to the highest bidder.

    Could have another nailed 4.5 on the cards.

    Open Controls
    1. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I'd imagine they're securing his contract against a perm move back to Leeds.

      Open Controls
    2. Flair
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Could be that they play a 3 ATB. Useful for Lamptey and Ryan.

      Open Controls
  2. ZAWAd25
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Rate this draft please, assuming Vinagre is nailed

    McCarthy
    TAA | Vinagre | Justin
    Salah | Auba | Son | Soucek
    Werner | Ings | Mitrovic

    (Nyland Taylor Stephens Mitchell)

    Appreciate any tips!

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Feel like I've seen this draft 5 times before. Pretty template, I wouldn't feel great starting Mitro, Justin and Soucek. I'd rather downgrade Son to Ziyech and upgrade Justin to Davies/Dier

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Justin should be nailed for a couple of months imo & played well after the restart

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Leicester are dreadful defensively

          Open Controls
  3. Pukki Party
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Thoughts? Money itb to do chelsea mid to KdB or Fernandes. Undecided on Ryan/KwP vs McCarthy/Lamptey. Will decide on Chelsea mid depending on Pulisic fitness, between him and a punt on Ziyech.

    Ryan
    TAA Robbo Vinagre KWP
    Salah Son (che mid) Anguissa
    Jimenez Antionio

    Button Greenwood Davis 4.0

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Like it, like the thought process. Trying to optimise the 3 Pool slots is tricky

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
  4. Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Messi will be a midfielder and be 14.0 so everyone should have 2.0 in the bank in every draft.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Not everyone will be in on Messy @ 14.0

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      You really need to read through the latest hot topic.

      Open Controls
      1. The Minus Fours
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        The forum police are out lads 😉

        Open Controls
    3. Flair
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Just take a hit when it happens, only 2 transfers away

      Open Controls
    4. barry custard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      he aint moving

      Open Controls
      1. Devo-McDuff
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        My mother said to me as a child, never listen to anyone named Barry Custard. It's served me well thus far.

        Open Controls
  5. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Is this sexy?

    Lloris Nyland/Steer
    TAA Doherty Dunk KWP Johnson
    Salah Auba Havertz Son Gordon
    Werner Brewster Davis

    Open Controls
    1. Goonsquad245
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Plan for Messi if he joins?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        No plan

        Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Pointless question until (a) he does and (b) he has a price,

        Open Controls
        1. Goonsquad245
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Not a pointless question if you check Foo Fighters post history 😀

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            You sound like an Arsenal fan. Enough said.

            Open Controls
    2. AuFeld
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Nope.

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      You priced Havertz at 8.5 or 8.0?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        7.5. He wont be more than Ziyeck or Pulisic.

        If he is at 8.0, Dunk becomes a 4.5.

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Havertz will be 8.5. Fernandes/Ziyech coming from inferior leagues, Havertz arriving from the Bundesliga as a wonderkid with an 80 million price tag.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            So more than what Pulisic cost when he joined? Pulisic was also 'the next big thing"

            Werner at 9.5 when everyone was preaching 10 or 10.5.

            7.5 or max 8 for Havertz.

            Open Controls
            1. Flair
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Wrong, Pulisic had a lot less hype around him. The consensus was he'd lost his form and Dortmund had gotten a great deal. Fair point otherwise

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                Pulisic had alot less hype around him?

                He is already running the CHE team, when fit of course.

                Open Controls
                1. Flair
                  2 hours ago

                  When he signed...

                  Right now he looks like Hazard!

                  Open Controls
                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 38 mins ago

                    So they will make Havertz at 8.5 as well?

                    Open Controls
                2. Manani
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 59 mins ago

                  pulisic is the next big thing only if you are american or lurk around reddit

                  Open Controls
                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 44 mins ago

                    Pulisic is a quality asset. I would have him over Rashford and Martial pending fitness.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Devo-McDuff
                      • 2 Years
                      45 mins ago

                      As usual, you're missing the point. Pulisic is a quality asset but he improved this season, there wasn't the same levels of hype with him that there is with Havertz and he also hadn't posted as good as numbers as Havertz had in the Bundesliga. Havertz could easily be 8.5, maybe 9. I'd be shocked if he is 7.5

                      Open Controls
                      1. Goonsquad245
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        42 mins ago

                        Yep - Havertz scored nearly as many league goals last year as Pulisic did in his entire time at Dortmund.

                        Open Controls
        2. sully29
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          There's not even the slightest chance Havertz will be 7.5.

          Open Controls
        3. Zilla
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Why? Havertz is better than both of them.

          Open Controls
        4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Optimistic, won't happen

          Open Controls
    4. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Looks good, cheaper routes into spurs defence than Lloris imo but looks good and balanced non the less. How and he do you plan to get Manchester assets in?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Lloris set forget.

        Open Controls
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Very true

          Open Controls
    5. GloryManUnited
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      This team will not be possible due to Havertz cost. So this is pointless

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Yes and majority said Werner would be 10.5.

        Open Controls
        1. GloryManUnited
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          I saw very few say that. So I am not sure what majority you are referring too.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            You missed alot of price predictions then. Majority had Werner 10+

            Open Controls
  6. CFC1990
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    What do you think of this?

    Fernades in GW1 does weaken the side but I would like him as a captain option in GW2.

    McCarthy
    KWP, Vinagre, TAA, Justin
    ASM, Auba, Salah, Soucek
    Mitrovic, Jiminez

    Nyland, C. Taylor, Fernandes, Davis

    2m itb

    Open Controls
    1. Gingerman
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Ings over Jimi

      Open Controls
      1. sandman58
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        No way
        Jimenez all day long

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          I may go for both, rather than Kane+. Both had a great consistency value last season

          Although .. I like the option of the Kane to Aguero switch further out & that price point suits my med-term team strategy so far

          Open Controls
  7. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Is Messi really joining City? My god, what a year its gonna be in FPL

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      I can't see it myself

      Open Controls
    2. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Not going to happen. It's a dead cat rumour to hide the fact they've lost Gareth Barry to retirement.

      Open Controls
  8. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    How do i change my team link in profile?

    Open Controls
  9. Pep bites Kun
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Messy price point 🙂

    'IF' Messi joins the PL with City. I've seen potential price points of 20-23m being discussed on other sites & Twitter ...

    What are the thoughts on here - is this FPL price ludicrous or realistic?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Ludicrous - 14m is the max they have ever priced a player in FPL

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        He's better than any previous player, so 14.5-15m in my book.

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Possibly but I think they won't want to price out the masses.

          Open Controls
    2. Flair
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      14M is the realistic scenario. Salah had an extremely similar campaign in 2017/18 and was priced at 13M. Messi's reputation should push him up 1M, though 1.5M-2M wouldn't be surprising.

      Open Controls
      1. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Salah did not have similar to Messi what drugs are you on?

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          I'd pipe down pal, you've got a lot of arrogant and misinformed opinions on here. But I've got time, so:

          Salah - 32 goals 12 assists in 2905 minutes
          ,
          Messi - 25 goals, 21 assists in 2881 minutes

          2 more goal contributions in 24 less minutes.

          Open Controls
      2. GloryManUnited
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Please don't ever mention Messi and Salah in the same sentence. There is no comparison between the two in any facet, regardless of statistics.

        Open Controls
    3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      20m 😆

      Open Controls
    4. COK3Y5MURF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I'd say about 30m

      Open Controls
    5. Jacky boy
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      13.5

      Open Controls
    6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Shouldn't be less than 14.0

      Open Controls
    7. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I’m going for 50mil 😉

      Open Controls
  10. Flair
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Apparently Rashford has an ankle problem... United players dropping like flies. Has contributed to his poor form after lockdown too iirc

    Open Controls
    1. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Greenwood looking better by the day.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        I'm getting this weird notion that Foden might be a better bet.

        Open Controls
        1. Limbo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Would be great if he can get a regular spot. He's in my '7m' spot for first WC.

          Open Controls
  11. Jacky boy
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    best 4.5 mid ?

    Open Controls
    1. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/08/25/the-best-budget-fpl-midfielders-for-2020-21/

      A few options. None are nailed.

      Open Controls
    2. Gingerman
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Bissouma possibly

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Got my vote

        Open Controls
    3. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      “Best” ... none

      Open Controls
      1. Pasqualinho
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        He means least worst

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Pillars
          • 4 Years
          1 hour ago

          All crap though, it’s like picking the best turd

          Open Controls
          1. Devo-McDuff
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Some turds are better than others.

            Open Controls
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Gordon and then a whole lot of 1 pointers.

      Open Controls
    5. sandman58
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      All no good
      Find the 0.5 for Soucek

      Open Controls
  12. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Hey guys,
    KWP Bruno Werner in a 442
    Or Greenwood Son Richarlison in a 352

    So:

    Ryan
    TAA, Egan, KWP, Doherty
    KDB, Salah, Bruno, Pereira
    Werner Mitrovic

    Or

    Ryan
    TAA, Egan, Doherty
    KDB, Salah, Son, Pereira, Greenwood
    Richarlison Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. Gingerman
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      First one for me, Richarlison just no. But I'd have Son for the start.

      Open Controls
    2. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Nice to see a SHU defender listed in an RMT. 3 great fixtures in first 5.

      Prefer first option

      Open Controls
      1. The Minus Fours
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Ive got Ramsdale and Enda Stevens in mine - cant see me changing them now either....(he says lol)

        Open Controls
        1. Limbo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Might want some decent cover for GW6-8

          Open Controls
  13. Inazuma X1
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    All games to be televised

    https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1299021522653401089?s=21

    Open Controls
    1. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I like that. A LOT.

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Yääääy!

      Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      But will any of them be free to air ?

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Probably not

        Open Controls
  14. BellyKlopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Look forward to the template rip up when TAA doesnt start on sat...

    Open Controls
    1. Kun Tozser
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Messi fund

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 3 Years
        39 mins ago

        🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      2 weeks!

      Open Controls
  15. Inazuma X1
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    FPL will be reallllyyyyyy boring with Messi

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Having him in PL would be amazing but
      Yeah, so much this ;(

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      10 man game and would remove the variance of captaincy

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Doesn't sound too bad when you put it like that

        Open Controls
    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      If he's priced out-of-the-ballpark then it will shake up the template teams. Could make it more interesting. I thought Auba with his record at BL would rip it up, but he's been brought to earth in PL.

      Open Controls
  16. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Pick one team to keep a clean sheet in both GW 1 & 2.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      spuds

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Man City and Man Utd won’t concede GW1

      Open Controls
      1. mattyb09
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        [eye roll]

        Open Controls
    3. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Going out on a limb and saying....Arsenal.

      - Stronger at the back with Arteta.
      -@FUL and v WHU are nice looking fixtures to open up.
      - David Luiz (hopefully) will not be first choice.

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        One word 'Antonio'

        Open Controls
    4. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Can't.

      Open Controls
  17. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Doherty at spurs. Is he a better or worse option than at wolves?

    Worth 6m?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Gringo Kid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Hard to predict now, we have to watch some matches

      Open Controls
      1. Devo-McDuff
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        My thoughts entirely. I'll be removing from my team for now.

        Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Split opinions on this one around here

      Open Controls
    3. St. Stephen XI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Spurs have a fantastic run of fixtures to start the season. I have no issues with starting the season with Doherty on the roster and seeing where things go. The clean sheet potential is definitely going to be in place while you get to see how he'll be involved in the attack.

      At worst, he'll retain value through this stretch and you can move him out if he's not being everything you dreamed he would be. At that price point, you've got a lot of places to move.

      . . . or I could be wrong.

      Open Controls
      1. sully29
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        58 mins ago

        There are 5m options in that Spurs defence with the same clean sheet potential though. Paying an extra 1m for very uncertain attacking potential...

        Open Controls
        1. St. Stephen XI
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          54 mins ago

          I have one of those as well in Davies. I feel comfortable taking a few weeks to see how Doherty will fit while enjoying the buffet of clean sheets coming from Spurs.

          Open Controls
          1. Devo-McDuff
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Double Spurs defence feels like a risk not worth taking to me mate.

            Open Controls
    4. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Worse, imo.

      Open Controls
    5. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours ago

      Under Mourinho? Has to be worse.

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Not necessarily. We don't like him, but he's got 2nd season real potential which has been shown to work.

        The real question is whether Doherty embeds gw1 and who is the prime pick at Wolves

        Answers on a postcard please 🙂

        Open Controls
    6. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      His attacking intent will be slowly stifled under a huge mou-shaped depression.

      Open Controls
    7. Flair
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Worse option than at Wolves

      Worth 6M depends on your own judgement and prediction as to how he'll do. I believe he is, others won't and they'll be justified in thinking so.

      Open Controls
    8. Make America Greta Again
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Better imo. I feel Spurs will get better and Wolves worse.

      Open Controls
    9. mb1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I'm thinking worse. Based on his history at Wolves, he looked good value at 6m. But moving to another club there's suddenly uncertainty around exactly what his role will be (will Mourinho damage his attacking returns?), if/when he'll start games, whether the team will return as many clean sheets as we'd expect from Wolves, etc. So it becomes more of a punt really.

      He was in my draft but if he moves to Spurs then I'm probably cutting him loose.

      Open Controls
    10. Zlatanzo
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Worse. Won’t be anywhere near the box at Spurs

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Did you see Aurier?

        Open Controls
    11. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Better

      Open Controls
    12. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Worse.
      Jose don't do attacking.

      Open Controls
  18. Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Made a few drafts with Messi (assuming he's 14.0) and they look absolutely incredible.

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Stahp the Messi talk

      Open Controls
      1. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Your post before this one mentioned Messi ? Why can't I mention a premier league player in a game about the premier league?

        Open Controls
    2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      You would finally be funny if you just stopped posting.

      Open Controls
      1. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Triggered!

        Open Controls
    3. Make America Greta Again
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      He does fix the captaincy dilemma!

      Open Controls
  19. Jacky boy
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    vinagre is bargain I agree. but wolves will concede in all first 3 matches

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      I see 4/5 CS in the 1st 9 gws

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      How can you even know that?

      Open Controls
    3. Flair
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Against the offensive titans of Sheffield United and West Ham, interesting

      Open Controls
  20. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    vs City probably but I wouldn't be so sure about the other two.

    Open Controls
    1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Failed response to Jacky Boy

      Open Controls
  21. sandman58
    • 1 Year
    2 hours ago

    Why all the love for Mitrovic??
    Fulham will struggle big time and do people forget Mitrovic from his last premier league campaign??
    Useless and a poor disciplinary record

    Open Controls
    1. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      He did quite well at the start of his last FPL campaign, as I remember. We don't have to keep him all season.

      Open Controls
    2. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      11 goals 4 assists last EPL campaign. Fulham and he figure to be a little better equipped this time around, fairly favorable fixtures to start the season, nice cheap price point for their only goal threat.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Fulham are much less attack minded this time - not the same team. Comfortably the lowest scores in the top 4 of the championship

        Open Controls
        1. sandman58
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Exactly my thinking

          Open Controls
        2. mattyb09
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          So with more players with Prem experience (including a still young Mitrovic), they will score less than the 34 goals they netted in 2018-2019? I'd peg them for 10 more this time around.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Simply pointing out reference to previous campaign could be misleading. If you take that reference point you need to look at the final part of the season when they became “sensible” and not the freewheeling start when Mitro was a hit

            Decent fixtures but the poorest of the promoted teams by a distance last season

            Open Controls
        3. sully29
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Yet Mitrovic still finished top scorer in the championship.

          Ultimately we don't care if Fulham struggle, as long as mitro brings in sufficient points while they do so for the short time we own him.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Ok - fair dos

            I’m seeing a poorish season in PL last time - exact equivalent of Ayew last season. Playing for a weak team that isn’t going to be attack minded. How good are good fixtures for Fulham?

            Prefer money elsewhere personally

            Open Controls
    3. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      6mil, on pens, talisman

      Open Controls
    4. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Only around evens to get relegated.

      Open Controls
    5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Lack of options at 6m

      Open Controls
      1. sandman58
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Better getting Brewster and adding 1.5 to a 4.5 to buy Doherty at the back

        Open Controls
        1. sandman58
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Brewster should get a loan move and be golden

          Open Controls
        2. Devo-McDuff
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          With lots of options in midfield though, Mitro is the 2nd striker not the third. Can imagine many will have Brewster too.

          Open Controls
    6. Zlatanzo
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      At 6.0 better than many other options

      Open Controls
  22. Jacky boy
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    man utd fixtures gw 4-8 :

    Tott H
    New A
    Che H
    Ars H
    Eve A

    not so easy obviously

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      who cares about 4-8?

      Play whats in front of you. wk 1-4 max
      oh and fix your link...

      Open Controls
      1. Jacky boy
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        it's 37 this year. 7 more.

        Open Controls
    2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      That's when they become Liverpool/City players.

      Open Controls
    3. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Why would you plan a team for 8 game weeks 😆

      Open Controls
      1. baps hunter, 9dsw2f top 20k…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        To save eight tranfers naturally.

        Open Controls
    4. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Home games for attacking players even against leaky top 6 sides aren’t bad

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        It's a valid observation. United only have 2 games against soft defences before they're up against a string of well-organised ones. Hardly woth getting those premiums in for 1-0 victories. City have tougher fixtures but I can see them scoring more goals.

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Fair, however I would say that it’s those games you want the likes of Bruno for and all those defences are not well organised, you could even say with influx of new players they are likely to be unsettled.

          That said it’s no golden run and I’m tempted to hold on further than a single investment myself.

          Open Controls
    5. Flair
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Exactly, glad someone said it, I don't want more than 1 United asset for this run. After that double up, triple up, whatever works

      Open Controls
  23. Zilla
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Doherty for 12m only? Wolves got robbed.

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      They robbed themselves

      Open Controls
    2. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
    3. GloryManUnited
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      28 years old and not english

      Open Controls
    4. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I think generally players will be cheaper due to Covid

      Only certain clubs get held to ransom for ridiculous prices

      Easy to judge a player by FPL standards as opposed to real life

      Open Controls
    5. MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      If it was manunited, he wud go for 40

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Everyone hand UTD a tub of vaseline when it comes to tranfers.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          *Hands*

          Open Controls
    6. Flair
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Part and parcel of having Mendes in your club. Considering they got a player like Neves in the Championship and are now in Europe, I'm sure they'll take accept the drawbacks of low selling with the players Mendes can give

      Open Controls
    7. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Doherty's contract is not at 200k per week wages plus no homegrown status.

      Bargain at £12m though.

      Open Controls
  24. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Please give your thoughts and what transfers to make!!

    McCarthy Steer
    Trent Egan KWP C.Taylor Ferguson
    Salah Auba ASM Periera Anguissa
    Kane Werner Mitrovic.

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      looks up Anguissa

      Open Controls
      1. Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Lol just seen him on Reddit someone Recommended him and he’s only 4.5

        Open Controls
        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          flair

          Open Controls
  25. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Doherty 6.0 nailed in my team at Spurs. He will trump whatever Aurier had to offer.

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Trumps him for price as well though.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Name the 6.0's which are better 😀

        Open Controls
  26. theswallow1965
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    A) Ziyech & Greenwood (as 4th mid)
    Or
    B) Bruno & Soucek (as 4th Mid)

    No other Utd
    Have Werner

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Soucek as 4th mid is so uninspiring tbf.

      Open Controls
      1. theswallow1965
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        45 mins ago

        Yeah Tell me about it.
        My current set up is

        McCarthy / Nyland
        TAA / KWP / Vinagre / Saliba / Johnson
        Salah / Auba / Ziyech / Greenwood / Stephens
        Werner / Ings / 4.5
        I have £0 ITB

        Would love to have Bruno but means would have to downgrade Greenwood to £5m and upgrade Ziyech as Auba will become KDB from GW3 and Salah is a season keeper.

        Open Controls
    2. JURGENAUT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      55 mins ago

      It feels like Utd will definitely get a RW in whether it's Sancho or someone else, therefore GW might be limited to bench more often than you like.

      Open Controls
      1. Devo-McDuff
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        If it isn't Sancho though and is say Brooks, would he really keep Greenwood out of the team much? Brooks is a decent player but you'd think he'd play the understudy of that pair.

        Open Controls
  27. Dammed Utd
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Going bit different this year folks

    GK McCarthy
    Def... Tierney...Trent.... Doherty... Azpil... Stevens
    Mid .... Ali... Salah... Armstrong... Ziyech...Max
    Forward Jimenez... Calvert.. Lewin... Haller

    Thinking of bench boost game 1

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      58 mins ago

      You are spreading the points nicely.

      Haller is an utter flop though.

      Open Controls
      1. Dammed Utd
        • 8 Years
        47 mins ago

        I think Haller have a big season for the hammers

        Open Controls
    2. Kung Fu Football
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      This text formatting hurts my eyes, GK might be a good shout as a back-up keeper mind?

      Open Controls
  28. JURGENAUT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    There's lots of talk about either benching a Utd player GW1 or bringing one in for GW2. How about Man City? Without Doherty and Jonny injured too, aren't they significantly weaker for their GW2 fixture? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      55 mins ago

      Everyone is predicting GW2 City and UTD when GW1 is a blank for them.

      WC's, benchings of Bruno and loads of hits incoming 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 3 Years
        34 mins ago

        What are your thoughts on FH GW1?

        Open Controls
      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        🙂 Ignore that

        Open Controls
  29. Pep bites Kun
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Is Doherty the Aurier replacement?

    Open Controls
  30. Dthinger
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Is Willian a viable option?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.