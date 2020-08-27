Can Leandro Trossard build on his debut FPL season and dodge the Brighton rotation?

Just before the start of the 2019/20 season, Brighton and Hove Albion signed Leandro Trossard (£6.0m) for a fee of around £15m.

I was very excited: he had just come off the back of the best season of his career, registering 14 goals and seven assists for Genk as they won the Belgian top flight.

His skilful playstyle and favoured position on the left wing combined with his Belgian nationality inevitably drew comparisons to the departing Eden Hazard.

Trossard tried to distance himself from the hype, but I couldn’t help but think we had pulled off a real coup.

The player said about himself:

I like one against ones. I’m quite fast, turning. I hope I can show you so you know how my style is.

Now reflecting on Trossard’s first season in the Premier League, I’ve been left a bit disappointed, both by Trossard’s overall performances (bar a couple of decent goals and display) and how I feel Potter has used him throughout the campaign.

I’m going to use this article to take a look at Trossard in more detail and hopefully, give a bit more insight into how I expect Albion to line up next season – and who (if any) of the Brighton boys we should be considering for our 2020/21 squads.

