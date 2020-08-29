The Complete Guide to FFScout’s Mini-League and Community Competitions for 2020/21

The new season is here and with it comes the resumption of mini-league rivalries. And, as ever, there are lots of community competitions for you to get involved with.

This article provides all the necessary entry codes as well as honouring last season’s winners – will any of them be able to defend their titles?

To sign up to one of the featured mini-leagues, enter the League code in the ‘Join private league’ section on the FPL site.

Head-to-Head Leagues

League code*: h3em1d

Deadline: 11:00 UK time – 12 September 2020

*even if you took part in the Head-to-Head leagues last season, you must join “FFS H2H League – Entry” to take part this season. This is because your FPL ID is needed. New entries are welcome too!

Craig Johnson (aka Bouncebackability) was confirmed as the 2019/20 Head-to-Head champion in Gameweek 37+, having led League 1 since Gameweek 10.

His impressive season, in which he finished 1,499th overall, saw him move up to 14th in the Career Hall of Fame. However, Meet the Manager guest Richard Clarke will be the highest-ranked member of the top division for the new campaign: he sits one place above Craig in the elite-performer list.

The creator of the Head-to-Head leagues, Mark Reynolds (aka Mir), reviewed the 2019/20 season in his recent article. And he followed that up yesterday with details of this year’s competition.

Below is a screenshot of the final standings in League 1. An interactive version of the table can be found on the main Head-to-Head page.

Fantasy Football Scout Mini-League

League code: 5u05vz

Deadline: Open all season

Our open-to-all mini-league received nearly 45,000 entries last season. The winner was Chris McGowan (aka Queens of the South Age), who was runner-up to Joshua Bull in battle to be crowned FPL Champion.

Chris finished eight points behind the overall No. 1, and might have claimed the title himself had he heard the news about Mohamed Salah’s benching on the final day of the season – Chris played his Triple Captain chip on the Egyptian.

The Fantasy Football Scout mini-league finished third in the table of the Best Leagues in FPL.

An average score of the top five teams is used to rank the mini-leagues, so congratulations (and thanks) to Chris McGowan, Bill Wilkins, Mark May (aka Frankiem), Rok Krasna and Mathew Brigham.

Impressively, all five managers featured in the top 18 overall.

Chris, who led the Fantasy Premier League for much of the season, spoke to Neale on two occasions about his successful campaign: first ahead of Gameweek 26, and again after Gameweek 37+ when he was first going into the final round of fixtures.

Fantasy Football Scout Community Members

League code: Available on Members page for anyone with an FFS login

Deadline: Open all season

Geoff announced last week that the Members League will be open to all Community Members and not just those who pay for the Members Area.

As a result, anyone with a Fantasy Football Scout login will be able to join Fantasy Football Scout Members league.

Nathan Woollaston (aka TheWoolleyOnes) was top of the pile in 2019/20, finishing three points ahead of Pro Pundit Lateriser12. The Wolves season ticket holder came 26th overall.

Following his win, Nathan spoke to Neale about his triumphant season.

Fantasy Football Scout Cup

Enter: The FFS Cup will take place in the autumn and again in the new year.

The qualifying round for the first of three tournaments last season took place in Gameweek 13, with the Members-only competition starting seven days later.

The second Fantasy Football Scout cup got underway ahead of Gameweek 28.

Out of the 2,000 Community Members who qualified for the knockout rounds, the three managers adding silverware to their trophy cabinets were:

FFS Cup (autumn): Philman

FFS Members Cup: Pep Pig

FFS Cup (spring): Powell

Neale covered the action in each of the finals here and here. Listen out for details of this season’s competitions later in the campaign. Be warned though – if your username doesn’t being with the letter ‘P’, you are unlikely to win.

Last Man Standing

League code: 48n69x

Deadline: Open now until Gameweek 18*

*entrants must pass all previous safety scores to qualify

The seventh edition of TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition saw a record 5,108 managers take part.

Brazilian Eduardo Cruz emerged as the victor securing himself a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2020/21 season.

You will be able to keep tabs on the action throughout the season via Ragabolly’s website Live FPL. The 2020/21 winner will once again be awarded a free Premium membership for the following season.

Top 10,000 Any Season

League code: 8xqk8z

Deadline: Open all season

RedLightning’s Top 10k Any Season mini-league is open to all those with a top 10,000 finish in their career history.

Rok Krasna was a convincing winner in 2019/20, 50 points ahead of Mark Boyle in second. It was Rok’s eleventh season playing FPL and his best to date – he came 14th overall. The fifth time he’s ended the campaign in the top 10,000.

Top 1,000 Any Season

League code: 2agvvx

Deadline: Open all season

PDM‘s Top 1k ANY season mini-league is open to all those with a top 1,000 finish in their career history.

Rok’s outstanding season saw him crowned a double-winner, blowing away the competition to add the top 1,000 title to his collection. He’s clearly the man to beat this year.

Top 1,000 Hall of Fame

League code: mr8dyh

Deadline: Open all season

Chaballer’s Top 1k HoF mini-league is open to all those sitting in the top 1,000 of this site’s Career Hall of Fame.

The defending champion is Svein Roald L Usken (aka Firminoooo) who held off the challenge of Tom Stephenson on the final day.

Svein moves from 722nd in the Hall of Fame up to 58th, while Tom jumps from 54th to fourth.

FPL Champions League

League code: Only available if you win FPL

2014/15 FPL winner Simon March notched his fourth top 10,000 finish in eleven seasons to add the exclusive FPL Champions League to his list of illustrious accolades.

Current FPL titleholder Joshua Bull has signed up for the forthcoming campaign – will he be able to dislodge Simon as the champion of champions?

Fantasy Football Scout Mods and Cons

League code: Only available to moderators and contributors

A strong finish to the season helped me land my first FFScout Mods & Cons title, overtaking Fantasy League maestro Gareth Butler (aka Clouseau) in Gameweek 36+. Long-time-leader Neale Rigg (aka SkontoRigga) finished fifth.

Gareth did, however, win the inaugural FFScout Fantasy League, the original draft-based game founded in 1991.

January to May League

League code: h62bh1

Deadline: Open all season (starts scoring in Gameweek 17)

Renamed for the extended 2019/20 season, RedLightning’s January to May mini-league became the January to July mini-league, hopefully a one-off!

This year the league will start scoring in Gameweek 17, which is the first Gameweek in January and when the Second Wildcard becomes available.

I collected my second mini-league gold medal, finishing ahead of Dave Dolman (aka Derbydreamers) and Members Cup-winner Danny Mallon (aka Pep Pig).

My mid-season renaissance took me from 990,215th in Gameweek 20 to 2,774th by the close.

The Last Ten

League code: w4430n

Deadline: Open all season (starts scoring in Gameweek 29)

The second of RedLightning’s mini-leagues that will start scoring in the new year is The Last Ten. It allows managers to track their progress in the final ten Gameweeks of the season, traditionally when most chips are played.

Owen Gilligan will be the longest-reigning defending champion, with the league not kicking off until 20 March 2021!

And he only moved into first place on the final day following an inspired decision to hand Kevin De Bruyne the captain’s armband. He overtook previous leader Ria Breeze with Dave Dolman picking up another mini-league silver medal.

Opening Day League

The Opening Day League, as the name would suggest, is only for managers who joined within the first 24 hours of the launch of the new FPL season.

Adam Warner (aka Bury94) is the defending champion after winning by a comfortable 45 points.

Adam, who only started playing FPL four years ago, achieved back-to-back top 10,000 ranks – adding a finish of 236 to his position of 9,034 the year before.

Meanwhile, second-placed Sakari Uutela now has six top 10,000 ranks in just nine seasons.

Over 500 managers have signed up to take part for the 2020/21 season. Joining Adam and Sakari in a strong line-up is 2018/19 FPL Winner Adam Levy.

Fantasy Football Scout Charity League

A one-off mini-league to coincide with Project Restart and to raise money for the NHS.

Donations via our JustGiving page reached £720 including a £300 contribution from Fantasy Football Scout. Thank you to everyone for giving so generously.

Ismail Hassain Rasel (aka Ismail_Rasel) held on to the top spot to claim one of the five free Fantasy Football Scout Premium Memberships on offer.

Ged Ashton, Mathew Brigham, Mohammed Ali, and Karl Berthen taking home the other four.

Ismail scored an impressive 774 points in the nine Gameweeks of Project Restart. This included 138 from his Bench Boost in Gameweek 30+, 78 points on his Gameweek 31+ Wildcard, 81 points in Gameweek 33+ courtesy of Triple Captain Salah, and a cool 96 from his Free Hit in Gameweek 35+.

Join In The Fun!

Best of luck in your mini-league battles this season, especially those of you taking part in the community leagues and tournaments listed above.

To sign up to one of the featured mini-leagues, enter the League code in the ‘Join private league’ section on the FPL site.

If you have any questions, please ask them in the comments section below. And if you won a free membership but are yet to receive it, please email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

Thank you very much to RedLightning for his contribution to this article.