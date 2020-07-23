The winner of our latest FFS Cup competition revealed

The latest edition of our FFS Cup came to a conclusion in midweek, with Powell coming out on top after an 81-72 win over Manisaspor.

The pair shared seven of their starting XI going into Gameweek 37+: Nick Pope (£5.1m), James Tarkowski (£5.5m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m), Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m), Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m), Marcus Rashford (£8.9m) and Danny Ings (£7.6m).

Powell’s differentials were Erik Pieters (£4.3m), Christian Pulisic (£7.4m), Raheem Sterling (£11.9m) and Mason Greenwood (£4.8m), with Manisaspor’s unique picks being Matt Doherty (£6.5m), Raul Jimenez (£8.1m), Anthony Martial (£8.5m) and Phil Foden (£5.5m).

All eight of these players delivered at least one attacking return for their owners but Sterling’s 17-point haul was perhaps the key variable.

The pair opted for different captaincy picks, too: Powell backed Rashford, with his opponent plumping for Martial.

Powell took a hit ahead of Saturday’s deadline, too, bringing in Pieters and Tarkowski for an inspired triple-up on the Burnley defence.

Even that minus four deduction and a captaincy failure didn’t make a difference, with Pulisic’s nine-point haul in the final Gameweek 37+ fixture at Anfield rubber-stamping our winner’s victory.

Powell’s strong Gameweek was enough to lift him up to 343rd in the world, his highest rank of the season.

Manisaspor is tantalisingly close to a top 1k finish, meanwhile, sitting in 1,340th place.

In our third-place play-off, Sharpey defeated Joax2 69-63.

Once again, the pair shared seven of their starting XI and both managers joined Manisaspor in handing the armband to Martial.

The benching of Romain Saiss (£4.8m) left Joax2 without a third playing FPL defender, which proved crucial as Sharpey triumphed by the six points that Willy Boly (£4.9m) brought him against Crystal Palace.

Hauls for Alexander-Arnold and Greenwood on Wednesday also saw Sharpey home, who triumphed despite taking an eight-point hit going into Gameweek 37+.

PRIZES

Congratulations to all our winners, with the full prize breakdown below.

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Our winners should get in touch with us via community@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim their prize.

FPL Lessons Learned From Gameweek 37+

