1063
FFS Cup July 23

The winner of our latest FFS Cup competition revealed

1,063 Comments
Share

The latest edition of our FFS Cup came to a conclusion in midweek, with Powell coming out on top after an 81-72 win over Manisaspor.

The pair shared seven of their starting XI going into Gameweek 37+: Nick Pope (£5.1m), James Tarkowski (£5.5m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m), Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m), Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m), Marcus Rashford (£8.9m) and Danny Ings (£7.6m).

Powell’s differentials were Erik Pieters (£4.3m), Christian Pulisic (£7.4m), Raheem Sterling (£11.9m) and Mason Greenwood (£4.8m), with Manisaspor’s unique picks being Matt Doherty (£6.5m), Raul Jimenez (£8.1m), Anthony Martial (£8.5m) and Phil Foden (£5.5m).

All eight of these players delivered at least one attacking return for their owners but Sterling’s 17-point haul was perhaps the key variable.

The pair opted for different captaincy picks, too: Powell backed Rashford, with his opponent plumping for Martial.

Powell took a hit ahead of Saturday’s deadline, too, bringing in Pieters and Tarkowski for an inspired triple-up on the Burnley defence.

Even that minus four deduction and a captaincy failure didn’t make a difference, with Pulisic’s nine-point haul in the final Gameweek 37+ fixture at Anfield rubber-stamping our winner’s victory.

Powell’s strong Gameweek was enough to lift him up to 343rd in the world, his highest rank of the season.

Manisaspor is tantalisingly close to a top 1k finish, meanwhile, sitting in 1,340th place.

In our third-place play-off, Sharpey defeated Joax2 69-63.

Once again, the pair shared seven of their starting XI and both managers joined Manisaspor in handing the armband to Martial.

The benching of Romain Saiss (£4.8m) left Joax2 without a third playing FPL defender, which proved crucial as Sharpey triumphed by the six points that Willy Boly (£4.9m) brought him against Crystal Palace.

Hauls for Alexander-Arnold and Greenwood on Wednesday also saw Sharpey home, who triumphed despite taking an eight-point hit going into Gameweek 37+.

PRIZES

Congratulations to all our winners, with the full prize breakdown below.

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Our winners should get in touch with us via community@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim their prize.

FPL Lessons Learned From Gameweek 37+

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,063 Comments Post a Comment
  1. JohannaAdams10
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    A) Jimi to Kane -4

    B) Jimi to Kane, Bruno to Salah, Rashford to Greenwood -12

    C) play Jimi or Doherty - no hit

    What would people do? (think Salah might haul)

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      A or C

      Open Controls
    2. Abra Dubravka
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I’m think both Jiménez and Doherty are primed for an attacking return this week!!

      Open Controls
  2. GNev2
      5 mins ago

      Used my 2 FT to get this team...

      Pope
      TAA Pieters Doherty
      Salah KDB Bruno Mahrez
      Rashford Ings Greenwood

      Foden, Stevens, Kiko

      Is it mad to go Doherty + Rashford > Bardsley and Kane for -8 (currently 12pts ahead in league)

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yes it is

        Open Controls
    • FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      How to fund Sterling (C)

      A) KDB + Digne to Sterling + Branthwaite
      B) KDB + Jimenez to Sterling + Wood
      C) Bruno + Jimenez to Sterling + Nketiah (play Nketiah or Dunk)
      D) Drop Sterling, get Silva for free and captain Salah

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Can also get Mahrez for free..

        Open Controls
      2. AlpoShearer
        • 2 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    • AlpoShearer
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Foden, Bruno and Vardy to Sterling, DSilva and Wood -4
      Yes or No?

      Open Controls
    • fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Crazy to go super cheap for forwards on a free hit team?

      Pope
      TAA, Robertson, Aurier
      Salah(C), Antonio, Pulisic, KDB(VC), Sterling
      Ings, Greenwood

      Button, Tarkowski, Lamptey, Solanke

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        West ham are safe, Villa will put up a fight.

        Open Controls
        1. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Silva over Pulisic too

          Open Controls
      2. Whiskerz
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    • HollywoodXI
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      If was on a FH I’d be going cheap as chips at the back. I don’t think they’ll be many clean sheets on the final day.

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Was on that earlier.
        Now going with

        Martinez
        Taa Robbo Aurier

        Open Controls
      2. Abra Dubravka
        • 1 Year
        just now

        But assists and goals from defenders...

        Open Controls
    • yousunkmybattleship
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A) Robertson + DSilva + Wood
      or
      B) Bardsley + Foden + Kane

      ?

      Open Controls
    • Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      GUYS PLEEEEASE HELP

      Bruno Martial Salah KDB Dilva

      Greenwood DCL Ings

      .6 ITB..1 FT...what moves would u make?? Has to be in midfield right??

      ..

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Don't beg. Just be patient. If no answers, repost later. No biggie

        Open Controls
    • JoeSoap
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Tied in cash ML. Which players would you recommend from his team and what players might edge it for me, including captain? I have FH. Any thoughts appreciated.

      His team (has 1 FT and 0.1 in bank so potentially another City player)

      Martinez
      Barsley, Boly, Laporte, Tark, Tierney
      Salah, KDB, Martial, Bruno, Armstrong
      Kane, Ings, Greenwood

      Open Controls
    • PepSala
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Which one scores more

      A) Sterling(c) Nketiah Dilva
      B) Martial Jimmy Dilva(c)

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.