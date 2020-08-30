What Spurs’ pre-season friendlies mean for their FPL attacking assets so far

Fantasy Premier League managers have now had the chance to watch Spurs on three occasions ahead of the new season – so what have we learned?

Jose Mourinho’s men come into 2020/21 with one of the most appealing set of fixtures, so interest in their attackers has been high.

Making sure we are invested in the right assets is important, so I have assessed some of the key talking points from pre-season, using some information from 2019/20 and Project Restart to back it up.

As this article uses Opta data, only those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout Membership package can access it in full.

Son’s Position

David’s Members’ only article comparing Son to Kane can be read here.

The Scout Notes for the friendly against Ipswich Town can read here. The extended highlights can be viewed here. And the full match can be found on the Spurs website.

Highlights of Spurs v Reading can viewed here.

The Scout Notes for the Spurs fixtures played during Project Restart are linked to below:

Gameweek 30+ Manchester United

Gameweek 31+ West Ham United

Gameweek 32+ Sheffield United

Gameweek 33+ Everton

Gameweek 34+ Bournemouth

Gameweek 35+ Arsenal

Gameweek 36+ Newcastle United

Gameweek 37+ Leicester City

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT