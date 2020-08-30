86
What Spurs’ pre-season friendlies mean for their FPL attacking assets so far

Fantasy Premier League managers have now had the chance to watch Spurs on three occasions ahead of the new season – so what have we learned?

Jose Mourinho’s men come into 2020/21 with one of the most appealing set of fixtures, so interest in their attackers has been high.

Making sure we are invested in the right assets is important, so I have assessed some of the key talking points from pre-season, using some information from 2019/20 and Project Restart to back it up.

As this article uses Opta data, only those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout Membership package can access it in full.

Son’s Position

David’s Members’ only article comparing Son to Kane can be read here.

The Scout Notes for the friendly against Ipswich Town can read here. The extended highlights can be viewed here. And the full match can be found on the Spurs website.

Highlights of Spurs v Reading can viewed here.

The Scout Notes for the Spurs fixtures played during Project Restart are linked to below:

Gameweek 30+ Manchester United
Gameweek 31+ West Ham United
Gameweek 32+ Sheffield United
Gameweek 33+ Everton
Gameweek 34+ Bournemouth
Gameweek 35+ Arsenal
Gameweek 36+ Newcastle United
Gameweek 37+ Leicester City

TopMarx Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python. "Archimedes out to Socrates, Socrates back to Archimedes, Archimedes out to Heraclitus, he beats Hegel. Heraclitus a little flick, here he comes on the far post, Socrates is there, Socrates heads it in! Socrates has scored! The Greeks are going mad, the Greeks are going mad! Socrates scores, got a beautiful cross from Archimedes. The Germans are disputing it. Hegel is arguing that the reality is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics, Kant via the categorical imperative is holding that ontologically it exists only in the imagination, and Marx is claiming it was offside.”

  1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Over 1800 entered in LMS.

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/08/28/the-last-man-standing-competition-2020-2021/ for all the details.

    Open Controls
  2. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    I think Messi is pretty screwed now that La Liga have made known the clause which states to other clubs, pay up or no visa...

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      His argument is that he's already not a member of the club. There's going to be an ugly legal battle. But either way, there's no way that Messi plays for Barcelona next season. He's crossed the line. Worst case he does a Bale. Best case, he wins the case, gets to leave for free.

      Open Controls
      1. Berbs
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Players have done for worse and still played for the club. It's a huge political power move from all parties.

        Open Controls
      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        He's still under contract though, has an obligation regardless of personal opinion, and could lead to costly litigation.

        Wouldn't work for either party and I wouldn't see it going there, but with one year left on his contract he could just 'sit it out' as in 'work to rule'. No bonuses, but would result in a free transfer which would equate to a HUGE wage 🙂 which may even put Sanchez in the shade ...

        Open Controls
  3. FPL ElasticO
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    How is this draft ?? Any suggestions are welcome....

    McCarthy
    Davies/ Vinagre/ Robbo
    Salah/ Auba/ Son/ JWP/ Pereira
    Mitrovic/ Werner

    Bench:: Nyland/ Justin/ Mitchell/ Davies

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
        29 mins ago

        Nice team

        Open Controls
      • Pep bites Kun
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nice team, but could be 2 short come gw1 - is Vinagre nailed? Pereira flagged through knee injury ETA Oct. So you may be using bench - good enough cover?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Periera plays for WBA and isn't a defender.

          Open Controls
    2. Sonny and Schär
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      I'm planning on winning FPL this year and yeah it feels good.

      Open Controls
      1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        Fair enough - can I finish 2nd?

        Open Controls
        1. Vazza
            7 mins ago

            Fair enough - can I finish 3rd?

            Open Controls
            1. Sonny and Schär
              • 3 Years
              just now

              You've got believe you will finish second and third respectively but then yeah sure.

              Open Controls
        2. kevchenko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          30 mins ago

          I'll come 3rd (again) then...

          Open Controls
          1. Lord - Blaming it on Rio
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            23 mins ago

            Podium’s taken - might as well give up.

            Open Controls
            1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
              • 5 Years
              12 mins ago

              😆

              Open Controls
        3. Pep bites Kun
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I'd like to offer congratulations in advance 😉

          Shouldn't that be SUNNY AND SCHAR?

          Open Controls
      2. Noah’s Ark
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        Are Arsenal going to continue with the formation they used in the community shield? Tierney as LCB is not staying in my team.

        Open Controls
        1. Dthinger
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          I think so

          Open Controls
        2. Lemongrab
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yes formation wise but Gabriel when he signs will likely slot in to that LCB slot allowing Tierney to play wingback.

          Open Controls
      3. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        Expected Goals on Target?? Another completely nonsensical term...

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          28 mins ago

          Things created to make Salah owners feel good ....

          Open Controls
          1. COK3Y5MURF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            And then we actually watch him and want to pull our hair out every time he misses a chance 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              11 mins ago

              They should add bps for Shots On Stadium !

              Open Controls
              1. St. Stephen XI
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                The Bobby Zamora stat.

                Open Controls
                1. mynameisq
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  xZ

                  Expected Zamora's

                  Open Controls
        2. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          26 mins ago

          It's not non-sensical though, is it? If you rate a player as a good finisher but he's not getting the chances, then you can use that stat to ignore them and pick someone better.

          Open Controls
          1. Berbs
            • 10 Years
            24 mins ago

            Stats are like bikinis.

            What they show is great, what they hide is greater.

            Open Controls
            1. Twisted Saltergater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              10 mins ago

              stretch marks?

              Open Controls
            2. Amey
              • 1 Year
              9 mins ago

              People like me are earning meals by selling what's inside the Bikini 😆
              (Data Analytics Companies & their employees)

              Open Controls
          2. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            24 mins ago

            'Expected Goals on Target' is complete nonsense, its gibberish.

            Open Controls
            1. Twisted Saltergater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              15 mins ago

              From a given shot position:

              xG = expected goal
              xG on Target = expected shot on target (ignoring the quality of the keeper)

              Open Controls
            2. Brosstan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              13 mins ago

              Having a stat that adjusts xG so it takes into account finishing ability is of course good. It's just the term is bollocks, it's like the person who coined the term doesn't speak English as it makes no sense

              Open Controls
              1. Twisted Saltergater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                4 mins ago

                If xG on Target is effectively an indicator of how many shots from that position go on target, then I don't have a problem with this nomenclature. It's a stat that tells us if the player is being given shooting opportunities in good positions, and not a stat that says they will score that many goals.

                I could have the same xG as Henry (or higher), but I'm not going to score as many.

                Open Controls
                1. Brosstan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I'm not sure you get what I'm annoyed about..

                  Open Controls
                  1. Twisted Saltergater
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Ah, your point has probably gone clean over my head.

                    Open Controls
        3. Flair
            24 mins ago

            lmao, agreed. What's xG then, expected goals off target?

            Open Controls
          • El Fenomeno R9
            • 4 Years
            18 mins ago

            Lies, damned lies, and statistics

            Open Controls
        4. kevchenko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          31 mins ago

          This is where I'm at for GW1

          McCarthy, (Nyland)
          TAA, Doherty, Vinagre, (Justin, Mitchell)
          Auba(c) Salah Son Saka Soucek
          Vardy Carroll (Mitro)

          GW2 Salah to Bruno(c)
          GW3 Vardy to Aguero

          Any thoughts, please?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            29 mins ago

            Vardy, Carroll Mitro is not a forward line I've seen very often.

            Prefer Werner, Adams, Mitro myself but the rest of the team is pretty sound.

            Open Controls
            1. kevchenko
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Werner - bri, LIV
              Vardy - wba, BUR

              Planning to make it Aguero for GW3 .... obviously I'd prefer Adams over Carroll, he's unlikely to still be in my team in 10 days time 🙁

              Open Controls
          2. Amey
            • 1 Year
            27 mins ago

            I love Vardy pick !

            Different team. GL

            Open Controls
            1. kevchenko
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              22 mins ago

              Cheers, Vardy is a big gamble it seems given how bang average Leicester were and with their injuries/transfers at the moment...

              Not sure how brave I'll remain.

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                19 mins ago

                He has best XGI after restart.
                Good 4 out of 5 fixtures & a City team vulnerable on counters.

                I'm most probably joining you. Trying to find Money to upgrade Ings to Vardy

                Open Controls
              2. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Also currently on him.

                May switch but the downgrade is always easier than the upgrade and Werner has an absolute stinker in GW2.

                Can’t see sense in Mitro on bench really. Are you keeping for around 6/7 when Fulham do get slightly better fixtures? Or does he rotate with Soucek? Value is being spread thinly imo

                Open Controls
        5. Amey
          • 1 Year
          30 mins ago

          Hamesh Rodriguez lost the ball in the attacking third .... Hojbjerg did excellent recovery tackle ....

          La celso found Irish Wing Back Matt Doherty who's running away on a counter like a madman .... Crosses the ball & Sonsational finish !!

          (Wakes up*)

          Open Controls
          1. Twisted Saltergater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            18 mins ago

            Clearly a dream. Son would be at LB 😛

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              16 mins ago

              Perfect scenario.
              Kane dropping deep to push wing backs forward

              Open Controls
          2. Flair
              16 mins ago

              1-0 Holgate OG, carbon copy of the restart

              Open Controls
          3. Tashi Tshering
              25 mins ago

              Hey peoples I'm new to FPL.
              Can you guys give me some tips and advices
              Here is my team.

              McCarthy
              TAA Egan Vinagre
              Son saint-Maximin Lundstram Auba salah(c)
              Werner Ings
              Bench--- Nyland Davis Mitchell and Branthwaite

              Open Controls
              1. Berbs
                • 10 Years
                23 mins ago

                Considering your new to FPL, your structure is very good.

                I'd swap Lundstram for someone else, rest is ace.

                Open Controls
                1. Tashi Tshering
                    22 mins ago

                    Thank you!!
                    Who would you swap Lundstram for??

                    Open Controls
                    1. Berbs
                      • 10 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Armstrong

                      Open Controls
                2. Dont_Win_Friends_With_Salah…
                  • 2 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Get rid of Lundstram to begin with. But team looks pretty good

                  Open Controls
                3. kevchenko
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Yeah looks good - agree with Berbs, Lundstram has to come out (was a defender last year, no chance he gets as many points this year).

                  Personally I'd get Soucek in for him for 5.0 and upgrade one of your bench players to somebody that plays...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tashi Tshering
                      just now

                      Thank you for your suggestions guys and should I rotate Salah with KDB or Auba with KDB in GW 2.
                      Or should I bring in bruno
                      I'll be very thankful if you suggest me this...

                      Open Controls
                  2. Lucas8406
                    • 1 Year
                    19 mins ago

                    Lundstram for Soucek, ASM or Armstrong

                    Open Controls
                4. Doosra - ☭A Noble Grape…
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Great article. Thanks.

                  Open Controls
                5. Will J 256
                    22 mins ago

                    Hi guys. Thoughts on this current draft?
                    McCarthy
                    Trent, Vinagre, Justin,
                    Salah, Son, Auba, Ziyech, ASM,
                    Werner, Mitrovic

                    Steer, Mitchell, Brewster, C Taylor

                    Need to monitor Ziyech’s injury but apart from that feel quite settled?

                    Open Controls
                    1. kevchenko
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      Looks good for GW1...

                      What you planning after that?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Penzardlife
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        With similar team I’m planning Auba to KDB for gw3, and Son to Rashford. I have Ings up top too though, and could opt for Martial over Ings too.

                        Open Controls
                  • Tony Martial
                    • 1 Year
                    21 mins ago

                    Which is better?

                    McCarthy Steer
                    Trent Lamptey KWP Vinagre C.Taylor
                    Salah Auba ASM Periera Anguissa
                    Kane Werner Mitrovic.

                    McCarthy Steer
                    Trent Lamptey KWP Vinagre C.Taylor
                    Salah Auba ASM Son Soúcek
                    Ings Werner Brewster.

                    Open Controls
                    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 11 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      What are the differences?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Z
                        • 3 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        Forward is comletly difference 🙂

                        Open Controls
                        1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 11 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Werner has a brother?

                          Open Controls
                    2. Dthinger
                      • 3 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      A

                      Open Controls
                    3. Amey
                      • 1 Year
                      12 mins ago

                      Later team because you used THAT c in Soucek 😀

                      Open Controls
                      1. Amey
                        • 1 Year
                        4 mins ago

                        Ù i mean*
                        FFS

                        Open Controls
                    4. Houldsworth Hatter
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      B

                      Open Controls
                    5. Tashi Tshering
                        2 mins ago

                        I'm new to Fpl can you tell me who is ASM??

                        Open Controls
                        1. Lemongrab
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          Saint-Maximan (Newcastle)

                          Open Controls
                    6. Z
                      • 3 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      Different

                      Open Controls
                      1. Z
                        • 3 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        HHahhahahahahahah

                        Open Controls
                        1. Amey
                          • 1 Year
                          3 mins ago

                          You fine bro ?

                          Open Controls
                    7. St. Stephen XI
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      14 mins ago

                      Wondering if anyone is willing to address this question of general strategy . . .

                      5.5/4.5 mids (one on bench) knowing that the 4.5 mid is generally useless.
                      5/5 mids (Soucek and Matt Ritchie - one on bench) having the flexibility to play matchups and a little additional cover in the age of COVID and fixture congestion.

                      Is this just a variation of the 4.5/4.5 GK vs 4.5/4 GK debate?

                      Open Controls
                    8. Tashi Tshering
                        6 mins ago

                        Currently in my squad I have Salah and Auba both in my midfield. Can you guys suggest me if I should bring KDB for Salah or For Auba. OR should I bring in Bruno in GW 2 since he have good fixture.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Lemongrab
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          I'm probably doing Salah to Fernandes gw2 then Auba to KDB gw3

                          Open Controls
                      • Penzardlife
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        This makes me think about Son to Ziyech, Ings to Kane (sacrificing a little elsewhere)

                        No doubt someone can talk some sense into me.

                        Open Controls
                      • Goonermeister
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Thoughts on this?

                        McCarthy
                        Robbo Egan Vinagre Justin
                        Salah Son Soucek Pulisic
                        Werner Ings

                        Nyland Johnson Rashford Davis

                        Cheers

                        Open Controls
                        1. Super Saints
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          I wouldn't want Vinagre and Justin, both transfers waiting to happen at some point.
                          Pulisic still injured no?
                          Apparently Steer is ahead of Nyland in the pecking order.

                          Open Controls
                      • Super Saints
                        • 4 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        One slight tweak and the team is perfected! 1.5 ITB for Son to Bruno.

                        McCarthy
                        TAA Doherty Egan Vinagre
                        Salah Auba Son Soucek
                        Vardy Mitrovic
                        Steer Brewster Anguissa Johnson

                        Open Controls
                        1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 11 Years
                          just now

                          Perfection is in the eye of the beholder.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Super Saints
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            Haha

                            Open Controls
                      • DannyDrinkVodka
                          1 min ago

                          Doesn’t look to be a difference in quality when you’ve got a 5.0 like Soucek, so I would say 2 5.0 players could be quite good, maybe you could split the difference and go for the extra budget giving you Soucek plus ASM?

                          Open Controls
                          1. DannyDrinkVodka
                              1 min ago

                              Reply fail

                              Open Controls
                          2. Doosra - ☭A Noble Grape…
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Any more news on Button, please?

                            Open Controls

