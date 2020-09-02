677
Pro Pundits - Lateriser September 2

The key underlying statistics I consider when picking my new FPL squad

677 Comments
I think I’ve written about enough subjective theories and opinion until now. What I’m doing with this article is I spent some time in the Premium Members Area and I thought I’d give you some relevant handpicked stats that are simple yet relevant.  

As this article uses Opta data so extensively, only those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription can access it in full.

Without wasting any more time, let’s dive in.

Who are the best and worst defences?

All of this data is but a snippet of the notes I take whenever I spend time in the Premium Members Area. Hopefully you found this information helpful as you prepare your team for the new season.

Best players by position:

  CroatianHammer
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Duffy going out for the season was not expected, but it does open more opportunity for White and Lamptey. White and Dunk surely the locked CBs now?

    Open Controls
    Gabbiadini
      3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Yes, but Webster was already ahead of Duffy.

      Open Controls
    Camzy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Veltman.

      Open Controls
      Amey
        1 Year
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Isn't he a wing back ?

        Open Controls
      Gabbiadini
        3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Veltman has played both CB and RB for Ajax.

        Open Controls
    Dave Boozle
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      They might play 3 CBs - Veltman is a great player. Does give more opportunities for wing-backs.

      Open Controls
      Andy_Social
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        If Veltman and Lamptey play same position, doesn't is render Webster the most locked in of the 4.5s?

        Open Controls
    Greenbackbøøg…
      6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Don't want to trust any brighton defender tbh

      Open Controls
      Amey
        1 Year
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        This

        Potter Roulette is boring.

        Open Controls
    Don Kloppeone
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Veltman also. But yeh may help Lamptey's mins

      Open Controls
  Don Kloppeone
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Help me out gents!

    A) Davies, Alli, Mitro (Will either get Greenwood in GW2 or move on Salah/ Auba to Bruno)
    B) 4.5, Saka/ ASM, Martial (Bench in GW1 and maybe save FT in GW2)

    McCarthy, Steer
    TAA, XXXX, Vinagre, Mitchell, Taylor
    Salah, Auba, XXXX, Soucek, Bissouma
    Werner, Ings, XXXX

    I like both so wisdom of the crowd would be useful!

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    Amey
      1 Year
      37 mins ago

      I like B 🙂

      One piece of wisdom I'm offering even if you didn't ask.

      Try n take a backstep for a while. Too many variables right now. Transfers & International friendlies will feck all the planning we're doing.

      I'd suggest take a structure you like. Can fit players afterwards (after selecting player's you find essential that is 😉 )

      It can cause huge bias towards team we have right now & we might act stubborn if some very important thing happens....

      Open Controls
      Don Kloppeone
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        30 mins ago

        Thanks mate.

        Does it seem like I’m tinkering a lot? I’m only coming on once a day or so and have only changed my team twice since the game opened!

        Benching a MUN vs not is my main consideration. The rest is just musings.

        But I agree with you - I’m enjoying being more relaxed about it for now!

        Open Controls
        Amey
          1 Year
          24 mins ago

          Maybe we just happened to see each other then 😆

          I'm only worried that you shouldn't get burned out when actual drama begins.

          It's a good structure. I like it. Only worry is 2 *4.0 guys in defense IMO

          Open Controls
          Don Kloppeone
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 Years
            18 mins ago

            Haha don’t worry. No burn out here 😉

            I haven’t got 2x 4.0 def though..? Option B has 3x 4.5 and 1x 4.0

            Open Controls
            Amey
              1 Year
              just now

              Like that then. 😉

              Open Controls
    The Pesci challenge
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      36 mins ago

      Personally I think it's a combo of the first 2 myself. I am looking to play as full a strength team and I may even take a hit to do salah+Ings > Bruno+martial yes it's a -4 but if you put that kind of money on the bench you're potentially missing out on points. It's a gamble sure but anything's a gamble in this game

      Open Controls
      Don Kloppeone
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        1 min ago

        I hear the point but I also think planning on transfers, especially for hits when no one has kicked a ball for the season yet is a risky game to play!

        Open Controls
    Miguel Sanchez
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      35 mins ago

      B - who do you prefer between Saka and ASM?

      Open Controls
      Don Kloppeone
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        just now

        Thanks Miguel

        Heart says ASM, Head says Saka!

        Leaning towards Saka but ASM is more exciting

        Open Controls
    FOMFF
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      35 mins ago

      B. My struggle at the moment is the plan to bring in Martial in GW2 with a team like option A.

      Open Controls
      Don Kloppeone
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        just now

        It's possible but only for a hit really which I don't love

        Open Controls
    unlethal
      4 Years
      just now

      It's close but I think A

      Open Controls
  davies
    6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Any thoughts lads?

    A) Robertson Taylor Alli
    B) VVD Davies Greenwood

    Open Controls
    Miguel Sanchez
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      24 mins ago

      B with Dier over Davies

      Open Controls
      FOMFF
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Why is Dier over Davies the move around here?

        Open Controls
        Zlatanzo
          1 Year
          just now

          More nailed, more goal threat. Davies will play in a back three when Spurs move forward.

          Open Controls
    The Pesci challenge
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      24 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    Jullepuu
      1 Year
      24 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    Kloppcorn
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      22 mins ago

      This is so close, I'd go B

      Open Controls
    Mayor of Flair
      6 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    BERGKOP
      9 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  acesingh
    5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Any idea when the app will be active in making transfers etc

    Much less convenient using the browser

    Open Controls
    Jullepuu
      1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      It is active

      Open Controls
    Amey
      1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Don't know.

      I prefer NewsNow

      Perfect storage of news. Can ignore BS from Daily star, Sun etc too

      Open Controls
    Kloppcorn
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I've used the app mate

      Open Controls
  Jullepuu
    1 Year
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Which will bring me more points long term? (Fanteam)

    A) Werner, Eze, Basham
    B) Ayew, Son, White

    Open Controls
    Kloppcorn
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Rate werner as a pick, but also don't think Eze is a fantasy pick, and I rate Brighton defence for this season 3 good cb's

      Open Controls
      Jullepuu
        1 Year
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I mean Eze had 14+8 last year in the championship is pretty good

        Open Controls
    Miguel Sanchez
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      What does Fanteam mean?

      If it’s a draft game then A

      Open Controls
      Jullepuu
        1 Year
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        It's a game very similiar to fpl. Main difference is no bonus points so forwards are not that great usually

        Open Controls
  BarryManilows
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Is it worth depletion of the squad to fit de Bruyne in? Is he all that.

      Open Controls
      Kloppcorn
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Depends who the rest of

        Open Controls
      2. The Pesci challenge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        Not now, from week 3 me thinks

        Open Controls
      3. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        Is he all that? Have you seen him play?

        Open Controls
      4. K.Jabba 88
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Possibly the best player in the league

        Open Controls
    • Kloppcorn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      RMT
      McCarthy (Steel)
      TAA, Davies, Justin, Vinagre, (Mitchell)
      Salah, Barnes, Soukek, Armstrong, (Greenwood)
      Kane, Werner, (Martial)
      Liking strong up top this season as I think their all good value and easy to change to upgrade midfield.
      Not set on Barnes or Armstrong any suggestions for them two would be great,
      Any advice would be much appreciated!

      Open Controls
      1. The Pesci challenge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Not bad, preferring Bruno than greenwood. I like the idea of your team though and could definitely work in the long run just going to be a bit of struggle to get city in there

        Open Controls
        1. Kloppcorn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          18 mins ago

          Gonna try wait for gw 11 for city unless their playing really well, wonder if that champions league end will affect them, I’m saying gw 11 because their fixtures aren’t the best until then, I’m hoping lower value players will hopefully get a similar amount of points per million as their premium assets

          Open Controls
          1. The Pesci challenge
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            15 mins ago

            Yes very true regarding fixtures but city are fixture proof so we’ll have to see

            Open Controls
      2. FOMFF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        It could work. But too much money on the bench for me. Maybe start with Ings or Jimi over Martial and transfer out in Wk1. Increase your ceiling.

        Open Controls
        1. Kloppcorn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          I was hoping to save transfers to hit the to the early form players, and I think vinagre and Soukek could get decent points gw1

          Open Controls
      3. Sedemuda
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        I like the planning for GW2.
        As a Pool fan & watching Mo over the last few months I'd be tempted to go with Auba for the first 2 GWs.

        Open Controls
        1. Kloppcorn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I’m a pool fan two so for me I really want a Liverpool attacker

          Open Controls
    • reason17
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      McCarthy - Button
      TAA - Robertson - Davies - Egan - Vinagre
      Aubameyang - Son - Greenwood - ASM - Stephens
      Werner - ings - Mitrovic

      Any thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. The Pesci challenge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Yeah I like it but greenwood is my last choice united option though

        Open Controls
        1. reason17
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Why is that?

          Open Controls
    • Super Frank8
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Only beginning to log in and focus on fpl for new seasons. Given how City and United miss GW1, how are people planning on lining up for the start of the season? Is benching de bruyne/fernandes the go-to play at the moment or are people planning on playing early wildcards?

      Open Controls
      1. The Pesci challenge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        As I said above I’m playing the best possible team I can with the money and I will look to do a -4 and bring in martial and
        Bruno. I think the 4 points is worth it especially if I captain salah against Leeds and then salah to Bruno. Just an idea I’m floating at the moment

        Open Controls
    • Naby K8a
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Trent in full England training today

      Open Controls
      1. In a Rush
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Happy days!

        Open Controls
    • Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Surprised at the lack of Jimi in teams. No reason why he can't score against Shu or city.

      They're exactly the type of games he relishes.

      After that it's as good as it gets - hammers, Fulham, Leeds, Newcastle, palace

      Ok, so no Doherty but he's still going to score and gobble baps imo

      Will be keeping a close eye on Jota and Traore too first couple of weeks...

      Open Controls
      1. The Pesci challenge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        Yeah but why not wait for those fixtures to play and then get him from gw3?

        Open Controls
      2. Tamagotchi Massacre
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        People just love overcomplicating things. Seen so many terms with neither of the most reliable and best value players in the game

        Open Controls
      3. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Agreed, so many going for Werner and overlooking Jimi and Ings

        Open Controls
      4. Jay Jay Okocha
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Was nailed in my tram until news of Traore's illness broke

        Open Controls
      5. Zlatanzo
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Bit concerned about Wolves losing their 1st choice wingbacks, maybe less service for Jimi

        Open Controls
    • Will J 256
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Alli or Ziyech?

        I have Son and Werner already.

        Open Controls
        1. FOMFF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          Alli

          Open Controls
          1. Gabbiadini
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            I wouldn't double up on Spurs mids.

            Open Controls
        2. Zlatanzo
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Would rather double on Chelsea over Spurs, otherwise would've chosen Alli

          Open Controls
      • BarryManilows
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          RMT
          Ryan
          Walker peters, ake, Justin

          Fernandes, de Bruyne, salah, aubameyang

          Rodrigo, Antonio,Ayew

          Subs
          Nyland Mitchell Douglas Stephens

          Got the big 4 in midfield is it worth it?

          Open Controls
        • Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Which is better?

          A. Pulisic (Alli short-term placeholder) + play two of Egan, KWP, Vinagre each week (all 3 in BGW1)
          B. Werner + play two of KWP, Vinagre, Mitchell each week (all 3 in BGW1)

          Open Controls
          1. FOMFF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            B. I'm betting on Werner to score 20+

            Open Controls
            1. Major League Shocker
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              If he scores 20, I think Pulisic can still match him for points with 12-15 goals because mids get the extra point per goal, CS point, and Pulisic should get more assists.

              If Werner looks like scoring 25+, then I should be able to find a way to own both at some point.

              Open Controls
        • FOMFF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          The consensus seem to be Dier over Davies on here, am I missing something? A CB over a WB?

          Open Controls
          1. Kloppcorn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            36 mins ago

            Davies isn’t a wing back he has less attacking potential than Dier, but I prefer his security of starts

            Open Controls
          2. Gabbiadini
            • 3 Years
            34 mins ago

            Sessegnon risk I'd imagine and Dier's ability to play in midfield.

            Open Controls
            1. Kloppcorn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              33 mins ago

              Personally I don’t think Dier will play in midfield as they’ve got a lot of options for cm/cdm, there is a slight risk with sessegnon but I don’t think for the start of the season

              Open Controls
            2. Silent Friend
              • 9 Years
              29 mins ago

              Mourinho could play 3 CB (Sanchez Toby Dier) + 2 wingback (Sessessgnon on LWB)

              Open Controls
          3. Zlatanzo
            • 1 Year
            15 mins ago

            Davies is far from a wingback, he's more a CB in Mou's system

            Open Controls
        • Silent Friend
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Anyone else start with Mane over Salah??

          Open Controls
          1. Kloppcorn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            34 mins ago

            I’m with salah, if it wasn’t for pens I’d be on mane as I do think In open play he’ll score a couple more, but I can see salah scoring 4+ pens this season and I don’t think mane will outscore salah by 4 goals in open play

            Open Controls
            1. Silent Friend
              • 9 Years
              33 mins ago

              Salah will be a better choice long term, but short term I prefer Mane, looked sharper in the Community Shield

              Open Controls
              1. Kloppcorn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                31 mins ago

                Salah is a weird one though looks like he’s not playing well then will haul out of nowhere, as he’s a greedy bugger and If he gets one against weaker opposition he usually goes on to get a few

                Open Controls
                1. Silent Friend
                  • 9 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  first 3 include Arsenal Chelsea so there's no weaker teams...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Kloppcorn
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Ye he does have them two tougher fixtures but he still scores against bigger teams and I think neither will haul against either of them teams

                    Open Controls
          2. Zlatanzo
            • 1 Year
            14 mins ago

            Yes, but only for one week then shipping out for Bruno

            Open Controls
        • Gabbiadini
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          WBA agree on a fee for Diangana

          Open Controls
        • In a Rush
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          How’s this little lot? A bit different 0itb

          McCarthy
          Taa vinagre Doherty
          Bowen salah Alli Willian
          Vardy Adams Werner

          Steer Soucek kwp Mitchell

          Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. FOMFF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            35 mins ago

            I like the Vardy move, not got the minerals to do it myself and could be a big differential.
            Not keen on Willian.

            Open Controls
            1. In a Rush
              • 3 Years
              32 mins ago

              Vardy has some good fixtures to find some form I must admit Willian is the one I’m least content with. Any ideas as an alternative?

              Open Controls
              1. FOMFF
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                31 mins ago

                Alli

                Open Controls
              2. Silent Friend
                • 9 Years
                31 mins ago

                Son

                Open Controls
                1. In a Rush
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  0itb

                  Open Controls
          2. Kloppcorn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            34 mins ago

            I’m really looking at alli, but I’m on Kane atm and don’t want both

            Open Controls
            1. In a Rush
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Had Kane in a previous draft I don’t think I would want double spurs attack either.

              Open Controls
              1. Kloppcorn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Yep I’m the same I don’t want two spurs attack so it’s going to be a case of choosing, I’ll probs stick with one because I like to get penalty takers in my fantasy team

                Open Controls
              2. In a Rush
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Considering Willian down to a 5.5 to give me 2.5 to do Alli ➡️ Bruno

                Open Controls
          3. BERGKOP
            • 9 Years
            31 mins ago

            Double West Ham is a no go for me with their fixtures. Otherwise, I like that you're willing to depart from the template.

            Open Controls
            1. In a Rush
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              Yes Bowen a punt, Newcastle seem a bit decimated defensively he could become Foden or any 6M mid after gw1.

              Open Controls
              1. Kloppcorn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                Who knows with West Ham though, everyone is writing them off because of fixtures, but post lock down they were good going forward and could cause a couple of upsets

                Open Controls
                1. In a Rush
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  This is what I’m thinking from an attacking point of view they looked like they were starting to click. Plenty of options around Bowen’s price and Soucek mainly a bench player who may get points.

                  Open Controls
          4. Zlatanzo
            • 1 Year
            13 mins ago

            Too many mid priced mids, not for me. Not a lot of value in mid priced midfield this year imo

            Open Controls
            1. In a Rush
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Yes fair comment, my drafts were starting to look a bit too template for me.

              Open Controls
        • The Legend Squad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          How’s this line up. Bench is weak, but any other problem areas?

          McCarthy
          TAA Robbo Doc Vinagre
          Salah Auba Son Soucek
          Werner Mitro

          Nyland Stephens Douglas Davis

          Open Controls
          1. FOMFF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            30 mins ago

            A lot of money in the defense. I'd downgrade Robbo to a 4.5 and bank the rest to fund Manchester players.

            Open Controls
            1. The Legend Squad
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              29 mins ago

              200 points for £7m though!

              Open Controls
              1. Silent Friend
                • 9 Years
                24 mins ago

                can get him later

                Open Controls
          2. Alchim1sT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            29 mins ago

            Doc to Davies and improve Bench? Or keep a bit in the bank to stay flexible 😉

            beside this quite decent I think, pretty template but thats nothing to worry about ^^

            Open Controls
        • Firmino
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Is Doherty worth it over Dier?

          Open Controls
          1. reason17
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Or Davies, he seems to be placed below dier for some reason despite his better attacking potential

            Open Controls
          2. Kloppcorn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            I’m going to wait and see how attacking Doherty is before bringing him in

            Open Controls
          3. Gabbiadini
            • 3 Years
            just now

            yes if you have the $

            Open Controls
        • Alchim1sT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          A little RMT is highly appreciated:

          McCarthy
          TAA, Vinagre, Davies, Justin
          Aula, Salah, Alli, Soucek, ASM
          Werner

          Subs: 4,0; Martial, Mitchell, Davies
          0,5 ITB

          Alli works a punt and my flexible friend in MF to jump on Bandwagons
          Aula to City or United asset in GW3 planned so far

          Thanks in Advance 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Kloppcorn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Like this team spot, are you going to rotate Vinagre, Davies and Justin playing two and leaving out the one with the weakest fixture?

            Open Controls
            1. Alchim1sT
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              At the moment TAA and Davies are set and forget (aside GWs vs. Top4) ... if spurs aren't that tight at the back, a stronger rotation might kick in

              Open Controls
          2. FOMFF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            Why not bring in Martial in GW2 and start with Ings or Jimi?

            Open Controls
            1. Alchim1sT
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              i assume there might be more transfers to make ... don't want to force a early hit and my starting 11 in GW1 works recent enough I think

              Watching further preseason form ... might be worth it in the end

              Open Controls
          3. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Solid. I like it and I like benching Martial and rolling transfer GW2.

            Nothing really to add. You've picked ASM and Davies but some sideways alternatives include Armstrong, Saka, Dier.

            Open Controls
            1. Alchim1sT
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              5,5 spot is not settled 100% .... ASM is one of the saver routes, if Armstrong is nailed he is a really good contender, same for Sake and Podence

              Open Controls
        • Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Remember Sheff Utds defensive stats were boosted by the week Hendo wasnt available so the actual strength is lower, and also remember that Hendo isnt available to Sheff Utd.

          Open Controls
        • Society
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Stephens (cheap Brighton mid)
          63 points last season, 65 points 2yrs ago.
          Pretty nailed.
          But what's 1 point per game ?
          Wouldn't a 4.0 allow 1+ upside somewhere else ?

          Open Controls
          1. Silent Friend
            • 9 Years
            28 mins ago

            he is finished, will be dropped this season

            Open Controls
            1. Silent Friend
              • 9 Years
              27 mins ago

              Bissouma + Alzate

              Open Controls
          2. Society
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            27 mins ago

            15% ownership

            Open Controls
        • Nimby
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          59 mins ago

          Please RMT.

          Johnstone (Ryan)
          TAA, Mitchell, KWP (Digne, Lascelles)
          Auba, Son, Traore, Soucek (Greenwood)
          Werner, Ings Antonio

          Probably the happiest I've been with a draft so far, but I'm still not THAT happy.

          Open Controls
          1. Silent Friend
            • 9 Years
            25 mins ago

            Johnstone is the worst GK in the league, probably only better than Kepa
            Traore has covid 19...

            Open Controls
            1. Nimby
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              23 mins ago

              Oh really? Didn't know Johnstone was that bad. I might just stick with Ryan and have a 4.0 instead and maybe go for Mount instead of Traore in that case.

              Open Controls
              1. Silent Friend
                • 9 Years
                22 mins ago

                avoid Mount, wont be nailed this year, sub for Kaiverts I think

                Open Controls
                1. Nimby
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  With Pulisic injured I think he might play. Gah, it's so hard! That fourth midfielder spot is very tricky.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Silent Friend
                    • 9 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Husson Odoi will play on the left to cover Pulisic, Mount is CM/CAM like Kaiverts

                    Open Controls
                    1. Nimby
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Who would you have? Maybe Lucas Moura?

                      Open Controls
          2. Society
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            24 mins ago

            I like that it varies from template.

            Open Controls
            1. Nimby
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Thank you!

              Open Controls
        • Red Red Robins
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          58 mins ago

          Not a lot of love for Brighton, inclusion of White this year and playing 3 cbs with wbs surely improves the defence?
          Therefore thinking Ryan AND McCarthy and having KWP AND Lamptey rotating
          Whats peoples thoughts? I know alot are going for Steer to save 0.5 but surely some benefit of having both?

          Open Controls
          1. Society
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            14 mins ago

            Soon as I figure out which Leeds GK is nailed, comes a transfer.

            Open Controls
            1. Red Red Robins
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              6 mins ago

              Over Steer you mean?

              Open Controls
              1. Society
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Nah, Ryan

                Open Controls
          2. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            No thanks. My defense has been settled for a few weeks now and only injuries/clear doubts over starts can dissuade me. TAA ruled out incoming...

            Open Controls
            1. Red Red Robins
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 mins ago

              In full training with England, so thats a plus for you.

              Open Controls
          3. Greasy Grealish Gang
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            Still confident with having both Lamptey and White. Might get Ryan to rotate with McCarthy as well. Already have KWP.

            Open Controls
            1. Red Red Robins
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              I just think getting 2x 4.5 keepers might be best, Heaton back in full training in August so hes eventually going to be back as a 4.5 and as no1. The idea of me finding 0.5 then using tfrs or even a hit to replace him doesnt seem like something im going to enjoy.
              Wanna be cutting down on hits this year (except my -4 GW2 haha)

              Open Controls
            2. Zlatanzo
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Triple Brighton defence... Am I seeing things right?

              Open Controls
        • Jay Jay Okocha
          • 7 Years
          56 mins ago

          1) Ings, Mitrovic
          2) Jimenez, Adams

          A) Robbo, Adams/Mitrovic
          B) Taylor/Vinagre rotation, Ings/Jimenez

          Open Controls
          1. Society
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            1 over 2
            B holds lots of interest

            Open Controls
        • Elskied
            52 mins ago

            Quite different to a lot of teams i'm seeing on here. any comments on this please?

            Fabianski
            Thiago Silva - VVD - Tierney
            Perez - Armstrong - ASM - Auba
            Ings - Vardy - Jimi

            Ryan - Doherty - Harrison - Ayling

            Ings / Jimi > Martial GW2 with leeds players coming on also to play Fulham at home
            Vardy > Werner GW 3

            Really want someone from Wolves mid instead of Perez but the uncertaintly on the starting 11 is putting me off.

            Open Controls
            1. Alchim1sT
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Thago Silva seems risky ... as is the lack of Liverpool players in your offense
              Benching a 6m defender is never a good idea, upgrade your mf ... pretty hard to jump on premium assets beside Auba, you might want to get City, United or Pool Cover pretty soon which requires at least 2 transfers so far :X

              Open Controls
          • Bielsa's Blue Bucket
            • 9 Years
            48 mins ago

            Rodrigo is an absolute steal at 6m. What with all the chances they create and with Bamford winning the prestigious "most wasteful forward in the league" last season, it all adds up to being nailed and returning some hefty points. There are no teams we feel like we can't beat and I have a strong feeling we are going to catch Pool cold in GW1.

            Rodrigo straight into my team.

            Open Controls
            1. Silent Friend
              • 9 Years
              47 mins ago

              6 goals in 36 games in strong team Valencia???

              Open Controls
            2. Wild Rover
              • 10 Years
              44 mins ago

              Make sure you keep the bucket handy

              Open Controls
            3. Zlatanzo
              • 1 Year
              40 mins ago

              The amount of bias in this post...

              Open Controls
            4. Amey
              • 1 Year
              39 mins ago

              Not even 0.1% of bias i see 😉

              Open Controls
            5. JustSomeGuy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              32 mins ago

              Struggling to see why Rodrigo is a steal.

              Open Controls
              1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Same price as Mitro who plays for a championship team destined to return there. Leeds are going to surprise you all boys and girls.

                Open Controls
          • JustSomeGuy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            35 mins ago

            Which players do you think are being overlooked, do you have any and are you willing to share?

            For me its JWP.

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Players from Burnley and Villa such as Grealish are getting sparse mention due to sitting out GW1

              Open Controls
          • ChilliBoi
            • 3 Years
            34 mins ago

            Wondering why people are so committed to Soucek? their schedule is shitty for first ten games. Can someone expand?

            Also everyone seems sold on McCarthy, is because of schedule or Souton's performance in restart? what are the other 4.5 alternatives worth considering?

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Soucek has had a good preseason. Thats it

              Open Controls
            2. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Soucek - the only midfielder priced 5m and under worth considering.

              Having considered all the 5m and under goalkeepers, he stands out as the most viable.

              Open Controls
            3. Holmes
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Covers Manchester boys in first week, after that he can be a decent backup. Can always upgrade to someone if required.

              Open Controls
            4. Alchim1sT
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Soucek with a good offensive presence for a holding mf and a great enabler with 5m

              McCarthy with good schedule and Solon performed good after restart at the back
              Ryan only other contender for GK spot

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.