Potter explains Lamptey’s absence as Gameweek 12 finishes with double-header

Two Premier League matches kick off simultaneously at 19:15 GMT this evening and bring Gameweek 12 to a close.

Arsenal are looking to end a three-game losing streak at the Emirates when they take on Burnley, while Leicester City’s own iffy home form will be put to the test against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The absence of Tariq Lamptey (£4.8m) from the Seagulls’ matchday squad is the headline team news, with Graham Potter saying the wing-back’s omission was precautionary in nature:

💬 The boss ahead of #LEIBHA.



"Neal Maupay has been excellent in training.



"It's a shame we haven't got Tariq Lamptey, but that is purely precautionary. We have a lot of games coming up so we have to be careful with the players."#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/5XJiwOpmKJ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) December 13, 2020

The exclusion of Lamptey is one of three changes that Graham Potter has made from Monday’s 2-1 defeat by Southampton, with Aaron Connolly (£5.3m) and Adam Webster (£4.4m) also dropping out.

Neal Maupay (£6.1m), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (£5.4m) and Dan Burn (£4.3m) are recalled for Albion.

As for Leicester, Brendan Rodgers has largely stuck with the same side that snatched a last-gasp win over Sheffield United last Sunday.

Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m) is in for Nampalys Mendy (£4.5m) but the Foxes are otherwise unchanged.

In north London, Mikel Arteta has made just one alteration from their defeat to Spurs.

It’s an enforced one, too, with the injured Thomas Partey (£5.0m) replaced by Mohamed Elneny (£4.4m) in central midfield.

Sean Dyche has named the same starting XI that drew 1-1 against Everton last weekend.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Willian, Xhaka, Elneny, Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Brady, Wood, Rodriguez.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Fofana, Evans, Fuchs, Albrighton, Tielemans, Ndidi, Justin, Pérez, Maddison, Vardy.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan, Veltman, Dunk, Burn, Bissouma, White, March, Gross, Jahanbakhsh, Maupay, Welbeck.

