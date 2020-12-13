Salah and Alexander-Arnold start as Klopp gives update on Jota’s knee injury

The most-captained and most-bought player of Gameweek 12 features in the third of five matches on a busy Sunday afternoon of Premier League football.

Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) was transferred in by just over 400,000 Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Friday’s deadline and now sits in more than one in three FPL squads.

Over 1.5 million Fantasy bosses have handed him the armband today.

Jurgen Klopp’s only two changes from Gameweek 11 sees two first-team regulars return from injury.

Alisson (£5.9m) is back in goal in place of Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.5m), while Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) ousts Neco Williams (£4.0m) from the right-back spot.

Diogo Jota (£7.0m) misses out as expected and the former Wolves player could well be out until February, with his manager saying ahead of kick-off:

It’s worse than we first thought and better than we then thought. The potential surgeons had a look at it, no surgery needed but he will be out for a while. We don’t know exactly… one-and-a-half, two months? It’s pretty similar with Kostas Tsimikas, by the way. Unbelievable.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£6.3m) is back on the bench for the visitors.

Fulham make one change from the side that lost 2-0 at Manchester City, with Mario Lemina (£4.5m) replacing the benched Harrison Reed (£4.4m).

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.6m) is not in the Cottagers’ squad having picked up a minor knock in training.

Fulham XI: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, De Cordova-Reid, Anguissa, Lemina, Robinson, Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, Cavaleiro.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mané.

