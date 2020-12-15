1257
Tips December 15

The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice for FPL Gameweek 13

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout Guide to Gameweek 13 ahead of today’s 16:30 GMT deadline

A brusque turnaround leaves us very little time to digest information and make decisions for our Fantasy teams. But the best place to start is often with the captaincy.

The week, the contenders for the all-important armband would appear to come down to either Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) or Bruno Fernandes (£11.0m). Jan Sienkiewicz made the case for both candidates in Captain Sensible, with the Belgian the popular choice in the polls:

In the last four Gameweeks, no midfielder has created more big chances (six) than De Bruyne. And his goal threat has also been on show too. In the same period, he ranks top among midfielders for attempts on goal. Considering he is also on penalties, could that be all we need to know for the captaincy this week?

– Jan

However, Jan feels the extra rest for Manchester United – they play on Thursday whereas Manchester City play today – could make Fernandes the better option. Jan and David in his Scout Notes, both noted Bruno’s advanced role last weekend:

Despite coming out of the game with no Fantasy returns, Bruno had the most attempts on goal (four) of any player at Old Trafford and also created two chances – all while pressing from the front as a makeshift false-nine.

– Jan

Scrutinizing the opposition for weaknesses, Jan pointed out that Sheffield United have conceded 23 chances through the centre of the park over the last four Gameweeks, which is a league-high and certainly bodes well for Fernandes’ prospects.

And for those seeking a differential, it’s worth noting that Neale has predicted 3.4 per cent-owned Anthony Martial (£8.7m) to start upfront for the Red Devils. 

Pro Pundit Tom Freeman employed a similar technique when picking out his transfer targets. By looking at where teams concede chances, he hopes to identify players who could benefit over the upcoming fixtures. 

Top of the list was Aaron Cresswell (£5.2m), who has the joint-most assists of any FPL defender this season. There were encouraging comments from David Moyes following the win over Leeds:

We have got good delivery with Cresswell, players who are good in the air. It is a big part of football. His form has really picked up this year, his delivery has been very good. I think he was excellent again tonight.

– David Moyes

Partick Bamford (£6.3m), another player highlighted by Tom, struggled against the Hammers as the The Whites failed to create a single big chance from open play. Although that was largely down to the effectiveness of Declan Rice (£4.8m) and Tomas Soucek (£5.0m) as deep-lying midfielders. Newcastle, in contrast, have conceded most of their chances through the centre of the pitch. 

Soucek has been spoken about as a replacement for the stricken Diogo Jota (£6.9m), who Jurgen Klopp confirmed will be out until the new year. 

It’s worse than we first thought and better than we then thought. The potential surgeons had a look at it, no surgery needed but he will be out for a while. We don’t know exactly… one-and-a-half, two months?

– Klopp on Jota

However with Saïd Benrahma (£6.0m) given a free role replacing the injured left wing-back Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) in the West Ham line-up, Soucek was afforded less opportunities to get forward. 

A cheaper alternative who stood out in the stats considered on the Scoutcast and The FPL Wire was Fulham’s out-of-position midfielder Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3), with Pro Pundit Lateriser considering him a good punt for the next three matches. But while he’s been afforded chances spearheading the attack, his profligacy led him to being described by Neale as “Ivan the terrible finisher”. 

Former FPL winner Simon March wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about the cheap options, instead talking up James Maddison (£7.1m) and Mason Mount (£6.8m). With fellow Pro Pundit Az picking out Wilfried Zaha (£7.5m).

Meanwhile on The FPL Wire, the returning Big Man Bakar wasn’t to be swayed away from Jack Grealish (£7.8m), he’s also the player Tom Freeman is looking to bring in. 

The good news for owners and prospective owners alike is that Dean Smith confirmed the Villa talisman is on penalties – when Anwar El Ghazi (£5.7m) isn’t on the pitch.

(El Ghazi) has good technique. We don’t get too many penalties. He took the last one against Man City and scored. So if he was on the pitch he would have taken it and if not, Jack (Grealish) would have taken it.

– Dean Smith

However, once again it’s worth paying attention to Neale’s predicted line-ups:

Dean Smith said in his pre-match press conference that he has seen a “marked difference” in [El Ghazi’s] desire to get back into the team over the last couple of weeks.

Elsewhere, the highly-owned Tottenham Hotspur duo, Son Heung-min (£9.6m) and Harry Kane (£10.9m) were discussed by the Scout Network. Pro Pundit Sam talked up her favourite forward, who could prosper following the encounter with Liverpool:

Spurs take on Leicester in Gameweek 14 where Kane has scored at least once in four of his last six Premier League matches against the foxes, in fact he has braced twice and scored four in this fixture in 2017.

– Sam, FPL Family

While The FPL Experiment Podcast were feeling nervous after selling him:

De Bruyne, Fernandes and Salah all look like the grass might be greener on the other side… Our rationale for ditching Kane was that De Bruyne, Fernandes and Salah look like better captaincy options over the next three Gameweeks in comparison to Kane. Being without Kane, is giving us separation anxiety though!

– The FPL Experiment Podcast

And Ted produced one of his engaging graphics to reveal the potential of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (£5.6m) to offer better value than cheaper counterparts Alex McCarthy (£4.6m) and Emi Martinez (£4.8m) over the course of the season.

(click on graphic to enlarge)

The number of small chances conceded means that the Spurs stopper is comfortably outperforming the other expensive goalkeepers:

This affords Lloris manageable saves and enhances the impact he’s having on the game and the bonus point system. Lloris has had 31 saves this season, compared with Mendy’s 13 and Ederson’s 19.

– Ted Talks FPL

The 12th Man

As they did at Selhurst Park, Spurs will again be facing opposition fans on their trip to Anfield, the only match that will have supporters in attendance this Gameweek. And the fans seemed to enhance home advantage in Gameweek 12. 

David Wardale reported the positive effect on Everton with manager Carlo Ancelotti, who set up with four centre-backs, commenting:

The fans made a lot of difference, it was a totally different atmosphere. Tonight we won for the spirit, not the quality of the play, we didn’t have the ball a lot, but we defended really well.

– Ancelotti

The games at Fulham and Crystal Palace also appeared to benefit, with the home sides achieving positive results. 

One attacking defender who stood out from the match at Goodison Park was Reece James (£5.3m):

A crumb of comfort for James owners was that their man was joint-top of the attempts chart with three.

– David Wardale, Scout Notes

The Chelsea full-back was also spoken of in glowing terms by Pro Pundit Zophar, with James performing well for creativity and goal threat among defenders over the last four Gameweeks.

Joining James in this week’s Scout Picks are two defenders from the Manchester clubs. David highlighted the improving form of Pep Guardiola‘s troops when reporting on the stalemate at Old Trafford last weekend.

With their defensive credentials improving week-on-week, City’s meetings with West Brom (home), Southampton (away) and Newcastle (home) are particularly attractive between now and Gameweek 15.

Ruben Dias (£5.6m) remains the key man in terms of outfield defenders, having started each of the last nine Premier League matches, lasting 90 minutes in eight of them.

– David, Scout Notes

Meanwhile Harry Maguire (£5.4m) is tipped to do well against his former club: no team has scored fewer goals this season than Sheffield United and the Manchester United centre-back is top for shots among defenders with 16. Encouragingly, no team has given up more headed attempts than the Blades.

Head-to-Head Fixtures

RedLightning rounded up the Community mini-leagues and tournaments after Gameweek 12. And for those interested in the Head-to-Head Leagues, the main page can be linked to here. The fixtures for Gameweek 13 can be found below:

Use the drop-down menus to show your league and division. To find out which league and division you are in, follow the instructions on the main Head-to-Head page.

Once the Gameweek starts, if you click on your opponent’s name you will be linked to their team on the FPL website.

May your arrows be green!

  1. onceuponatyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    I have a WC to burn before it expires this month.
    When are the BGW/DGW people are referring to? Can I use this as part of that?

    1. BoleynWin
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Check out Ben Crellin on Twitter, he updates spreadsheets that detail the blank & double gameweeks.

  2. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TRXkwz26d1k

    Good watch this!!

  3. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    @Camzy. Saw the plan but no Kane?

  4. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    pens down 😉

  5. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Incoming user making a “last minute” change who has forgot about new deadline

    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      just now

      - almost me this gw. Knew the deadline, so even worse 8-*

  6. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    Guys what are those confirmed fixtures in bgw?

  7. sunzip14
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Simma time?

  8. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Reece James starts 🙂

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      Obviously!

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        38 mins ago

        Thanks for your insight on it earlier!

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          No problem 🙂

    2. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      Never in doubt

    3. Pumpy Pro
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Posting the teams would be more useful than stating the obvious . Just saying

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cool, why didn't you do it instead of posting this comment then?

        1. Pumpy Pro
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          I wasn't in a position too, obviously

    4. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Weekend may not be so obvious...

  9. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Wolves back five is back, but Kilman still benched.

    Usual Chelsea defence. Pulisic & Werner start with Giroud in a 433.

  10. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Decent Chelsea team tonight if Pulisic can last 70 minutes

  11. Mr. O'Connell
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Will Pulisic survive the warm up?

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Genuine risk for owners...

    2. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Been there done that

    3. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Breaking news..........

  12. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Use transfers from now until GW17 to optimise GW19 BB. FH GW18. Save Wildcard and TC for later in season.

    1. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      I am tempted by WC in 17

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Would leave your team all out of sorts after the double. I’d rather use it after the doubles to fix the team

        1. PlumaPiedra
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I feel like building for a BB would put my team out of sorts leading up to it. I'd have to sell one of my big players to get enough funds to fill a whole bench with DGW players. Either way around it's not great.

  13. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Saiss back in a back 3? Kilman confirmed dead.

    1. Gobigorgohome
      • 9 Years
      just now

      damn 🙁

  14. slavkob
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    Come on Giroud make my day!

  15. Party time
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    Just bench Mahrez

    Thanks baldie

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 7 Years
      just now

      What ?

  16. acidicleo
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Guys is the DGW confirmed?

  17. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    WOLVES TEAM NEWS

    Team to play Chelsea: Patricio, Saiss, Coady, Boly, Marcal, Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Podence, Silva, Neto

    Subs: Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Traore, Kilman, Otasowie, Hoever, Vitinha

    CHELSEA TEAM NEWS

    Team to play Wolves: Mendy, Chilwell, James, Thiago, Zouma, Kante, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Pulisic, Giroud

    Subs: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Jorginho, Abraham, Gilmour, Azpilicueta, Kovacic

    1. dark91
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers

    2. Bad Kompany
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Good to see pulisic is back

    3. OptimusBlack
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Cheers

  18. West End Exile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    37 mins ago

    Can't decide on my 4th midfielder - Soucek, Lookman or someone else?

    6.4M available but want to keep at least 1.0 for other moves later.

    Others are KDB, Salah, Bruno and Oriol Romeu on the bench.

    Thanks.

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      you know the deadline has passed ?

    2. Right In The Stanchion
        10 mins ago

        Errrmmm you're a bit late son

      • Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Whoops.

        1. West End Exile
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          This is for the next Gameweek 🙂

      • gmando2011
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        genuinely LOL

    3. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Timo still on the left is unbelievable... He must be so Psssstttt off

      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Midfielder in FPL next season. Genuinely.

    4. Right In The Stanchion
        36 mins ago

        Had the fear Chilwell wouldn't start... Triple Chelsea now.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          My condolences, friend.

      • Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        NEW ARTICLE POSTED

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/12/15/potential-blank-gameweek-18-and-double-gameweek-19-fixtures-announced/

      • Von Lipwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        35 mins ago

        I'm going to do Zouma > Dias,
        But should I do it GW14 or 15?

        Zouma GW14: (WHU h)
        Dias GW14: (SOU a)

        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          You have another che def - Chillwell or James?

      • Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        Got Johnstone as 2nd keeper the other day with the doubles in mind - think he might get more than zero?

      • Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        34 mins ago

        Auba comes back in GW 18. Meh

      • Zim0
        • 2 Years
        33 mins ago

        I think I'm gonna triple captain Bruno in the double. Both away games to Liverpool Fulham. I'll bench boost in the latee doubles.

      • pundit of punts
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        My plan is pretty simple wrt dgws

        10 players with -8 for BGW
        FH for GW 19

        Spurs, city, Newcastle and villa have good gw 20 fixtures and thus them remaining from gw 18 shouldn’t be a problem

        Save WC, BB and TC for FA cup doubles

      • El Fenomeno R9
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        Hmm looks like FH GW19 best for my team,only 4 DGW players

