63
Tips February 2

The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice to FPL Gameweek 22

63 Comments
Share

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout Guide to Gameweek 22 ahead of today’s 16:30 GMT deadline.

The January transfer window has now closed and Neale rounded-up the deadline-day deals including two new centre-halves joining Liverpool, and Takumi Minamino’s (£6.0m) switch to Southampton.

David examined how Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m) impacted Ilkay Gündogan (£5.8m) as the German didn’t manage a single shot on target against Sheffield United:

The return of Gabriel Jesus to the Manchester City team appeared to be a negative influence on Gündogan’s goal threat against Sheffield United … with a recognised centre-forward leading the line there were fewer opportunities for the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder to make dangerous runs into exposed pockets of space.

And Pep’s infamous roulette wheel struck again with John Stones (£5.2m) and João Cancelo (£6.0m) left out of the starting XI. David suspects this is just rotation and both players are in Neale’s predicted line-ups for the match against Burnley.

Are Newcastle not the pushovers we hoped they would be?

Last week Pro Pundit Tom thought the writing was on the wall for Newcastle United and suggested we target them when considering which players to buy. But the Magpies took everyone by surprise, including a lacklustre Everton, with a change of tactics.

In his Scout Notes, Colm Hayes included a revealing quote from manager Steve Bruce:

We’ve played a certain way for a long, long time – play a bit deeper, play on the counter attack. That’s something we’ve tried to work on and change. You hope you get a few results from it but that’s the way we want to go about our work. Over the last few weeks in particular we’ve tried to work on getting after the ball, pressing higher up the pitch and being more forward-thinking.

None were more disappointed than Ted, who had talked up the Toffees on the Scoutcast and tripled up on Carlo Ancelotti’s side with a minus eight:

[Everton] showed signs of brilliance but the overwhelming thought was they struggled to create clear cut opportunities to score. I am hoping it’s just a matter of time before the key players start gelling again. Everton will need to get their mojo back fast ahead of the midweek clash with Leeds.

New Pro Pundit Seb Wassell will doubtless experience conflicting emotions tomorrow when his favourite football team comes up against his new centre-forward. A 4-3 Leeds win with a Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) hat-trick the perfect result?

The actor and Leeds fan discussed his attempts at “dispassionate objectivity in his first Pro Pundit article. His decision to sell Patrick Bamford (£6.6m) for Calvert-Lewin had an element of overcompensating for a bias towards his own team:

Realistically, I do not believe my error was in interpreting the stats this way or that – plenty of people will have seen those and made their own, well-reasoned decisions – but rather in the fact that I am seemingly still looking for reasons to avoid Leeds, even now.

And Scout Network member El Statto isn’t quite ready to take the plunge on Everton players just yet:

The Toffees’ upcoming games are mixed so I’m not sure I would be rushing to bring in any of their assets. Lucas Digne could be a possible option due to the attacking threat he offers, but with everyone else averaging less than 4.0 points per game I feel there is much better value elsewhere.

Wasting Your Wildcard

David Wardale, the author of Wasting Your Wildcard, provided a typically informative and entertaining FPL round-up of the weekend’s matches. A formation switch for Crystal Palace and another blank for Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m) were discussed, and there was a game of contrasting 45 minutes for West Brom.

Matheus Pereira (£5.6m) was the star but could Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m), who emerged as a second-half sub, kickstart an unlikely revival?

David also reported on a resurgent Mohamed Salah (£12.6m), confirmed that Patrick Bamford might not be this season’s Teemu Pukki afterall, and found that Son Heung-min (£9.7m) struggles without Harry Kane (£11.1m). 

Salah is Jan‘s top pick for the captaincy this week:

With Liverpool’s Egyptian king ramping up back to his best, it is difficult to look past him, especially with increased goal-scoring responsibility if Mané is confirmed out for the visit of Brighton.

The Egyptian is included as part of a strong midfield three alongside Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) and Fernandes in the Scout Picks, with the selection panel hopeful the Portuguese can return to form:

Fernandes has still had the most shots, the most shots on target and has the highest expected goal involvement (xGI) of any midfielder over the last six Gameweeks, suggesting his good form should return soon.

Meanwhile, Marc Jobling reflected on Chelsea’s second match under new head coach Thomas Tuchel. The German is known to dislike his players crossing from wide positions and it was noticeable that the wing-backs, Marcos Alonso (£5.6m) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m), both drove inside towards the penalty area. A role Alonso is well suited to:

It’s the Alonso we remember from the past. His touches were in extraordinarily attacking positions and his 42 in the final third were ahead of everyone on the pitch, except for Mount.

One of Tom’s differentials this week, the Pro Pundit acknowledged the FPL legend comes with a health warning:

A move for Alonso this week does carry risk, knowing that Ben Chilwell is also pushing for a start, but there is a lot of upside too, given the Spaniard’s potential for big hauls. Will he now become first-choice? It’s impossible to say, but if Tuchel does opt to regularly use a back-three system, he’s certainly put forward a strong case.

Considering the competition for left wing-back berth, Antonio Rüdiger (£4.5m) could be a safer – and cheaper – option into the Chelsea backline. Picked out by Tom as one of his three differentials last week, as Marc noted, “the German has taken Zouma’s place in five of the last six matches and seems to be a Tuchel favourite”.

Community Competitions and Head-to-Head Fixtures

The latest Community mini-leagues and competitions round-up RedLightning will be published shortly after the deadline. It will include the winner of the January Manager of the Month award for the Community Members mini-league.

In the Head-to-Head Leagues, the fixtures have been generated for the second half of the season. The main page includes links to each Gameweek and can be linked to here. The fixtures for Gameweek 22 can be found below:

Use the drop-down menus to show your league and division. To find out which league and division you are in, follow the instructions on the main Head-to-Head page.

Once the Gameweek starts, if you click on your opponent’s name you will be linked to their team on the FPL website.

May your arrows be green!

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

TopMarx Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python. "Archimedes out to Socrates, Socrates back to Archimedes, Archimedes out to Heraclitus, he beats Hegel. Heraclitus a little flick, here he comes on the far post, Socrates is there, Socrates heads it in! Socrates has scored! The Greeks are going mad, the Greeks are going mad! Socrates scores, got a beautiful cross from Archimedes. The Germans are disputing it. Hegel is arguing that the reality is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics, Kant via the categorical imperative is holding that ontologically it exists only in the imagination, and Marx is claiming it was offside.”

63 Comments Post a Comment
  1. linkafu
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Son to Rashford for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Rinseboy
      • 9 Years
      just now

      na

      Open Controls
  2. Firmino
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Dias or Cancelo? Have Stones.

    Open Controls
    1. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Cancelo

      Open Controls
    2. Rinseboy
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Cancello

      Open Controls
    3. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Dias

      Open Controls
  3. DycheDycheBaby
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bench one:
    a) Cresswell
    b) Konsa
    c) Alioski

    Open Controls
    1. Rinseboy
      • 9 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  4. Rinseboy
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Salah or Sterling for captain!

    first to 5 wins!

    Open Controls
    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Sterling

      Open Controls
      1. linkafu
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Close but Burnley cannot play city so could be a goal fest

        Open Controls
        1. Rinseboy
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Burnley at home is not as bad as away tho

          Open Controls
    3. Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mo

      Open Controls
    4. Firmino
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
    5. bored by december
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      sterling

      Open Controls
    6. Rinseboy
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      3 for Salah. 2 more to take it!

      Open Controls
    7. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Tough one, classic risk/reward.

      Open Controls
      1. Rinseboy
        • 9 Years
        just now

        yea mate. Is this the week to gamble now with Mane likely out? Thoughts? 60 points off top of ML so climbing back to top. Was over 100 few weeks agi

        Open Controls
    8. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Sterling.

      Open Controls
  5. bored by december
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Don't have Salah, to bring him in I'd have to take a -4 and drop Son...thoughts?

    Tricky with Salah, haul could be good vs Brighton, whereas Son has west brom next GW

    Open Controls
    1. Rinseboy
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      take the hit if captaining

      Open Controls
      1. bored by december
        • 2 Years
        just now

        already have sterling (C)

        Open Controls
        1. Rinseboy
          • 9 Years
          just now

          save

          Open Controls
    2. Mesh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Not worth losing Son for - 4

      Open Controls
      1. bored by december
        • 2 Years
        just now

        right on

        Open Controls
    3. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Do nothing, Captain Bruno and pray.

      Open Controls
  6. lordkippe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play Saka or Soucek?

    Open Controls
    1. Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saka imo

      Open Controls
      1. Aster
          just now

          Saka could play last 15-20 minutes.

          Open Controls
    2. Mesh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Play 1.
      A. Chilwell
      B. Dallas.
      C. Coufal

      Open Controls
      1. Rinseboy
        • 9 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    3. Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Play Digne or Bamford?

      Open Controls
      1. Rinseboy
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Bam

        Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Still got 2 FTS. Getting close to burning one.

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Burn baby burn!

        Open Controls
    5. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      BREAKING: An explosion was heard during Chelsea training today. It is believed that Timo Werner took a shot on goal at Kepa Arrizabalaga, and since there could neither be a goal or a save, it disturbed the space-time continuum and opened up a black hole on the pitch. #CFC

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        A real Schrodinger's goal

        Open Controls
      2. Stupendous
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Looks up cringeworthy in the dictionary and find this post

        Open Controls
    6. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who to bench?

      A. Gundo (rested?)
      B. DCL (no form)
      C. Antonio (tough game)

      Open Controls
      1. Footieboot
          just now

          Antonio. Doubt Gundo will be rested with KDB out.

          Open Controls
      2. thetommy14
          2 mins ago

          Start AWB or Rudiger?

          Open Controls
          1. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Rudiger

            Open Controls
        • aborg
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Kane to Watkins for free or hold?

          Open Controls
          1. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Go

            Open Controls
        • Weeb Kakashi
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Dallas to play in midfield again?

          Open Controls
        • Pad Randa
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bench order correct?

          Johnstone
          Cancelo - Stones - Shaw
          Salah (c) - Barnes - Zaha - Gundo - Son
          Antonio - Watkins

          Areola, DCL, Digne, Cresswell

          Open Controls
        • OneDennisBergkamp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Grealish. Salah. Son. Bruno. Gundo.
          Bamford. Antonio. DCL

          Bench which one?

          Open Controls
          1. Shultan
            • 4 Years
            just now

            My exact 7 attackers & i can't decide...currently benched son due to fact kane us out

            Open Controls
        • Shultan
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bench son/antonio/DCL or gundo

          Open Controls
        • Tingate
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          De Gea
          Justin - Cancelo - AWB - Dias
          Salah - Sterling - Fernandes - Soucek
          Bamford - Antonio - Watkins

          Areola - Soucek - Coufal - Saka

          2FT - 0.3M ITB

          No idea what to do with my free transfer, any ideas? De Gea to a Forster to bank the money?

          Open Controls
          1. UNDERWORLD7
            • 9 Years
            just now

            playing the old 4-5-3 formation i see 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. UNDERWORLD7
              • 9 Years
              just now

              443*

              Open Controls
        • Footieboot
            1 min ago

            How can you look past Salah for captaincy this GW? Clearest choice of the season so far.

            Open Controls
          • Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            When in doubt bench your cheapest players.

            Benching Gundo this week hoping he's rested...

            Open Controls
          • Keep Calm and Play On
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            New article, same questions.

            Gundogan to sterling for free?

            Captain sterling over Salah if so?

            Open Controls
            1. Klip Klopp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Yes

              Open Controls
          • Klip Klopp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Best non city defender to have for the next few?

            Open Controls
            1. Here's Tom with the We…
              • 9 Years
              just now

              After this week Rudiger

              Open Controls
          • CarelessGenius©
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Start Son or Antonio?

            Open Controls
          • The_FF_King
            • 8 Years
            just now

            What should I do:

            A) Son to Salah for free

            B) Grealish and DCL to Salah and Watkins -4

            Can’t do Grealish to Salah due to funds.

            Open Controls
          • Bonus magnet
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Bench 1

            A.Dallas
            B. Chilwell
            C. Justin

            Open Controls
          • Riggs
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Son, Soucek, Gundo, Watkins, DCL, Bamford. I need to bench one of those players?

            Open Controls
          • Sanchit
            • 5 Years
            just now

            FPL site down?

            Open Controls
          • Fpl_elstatto
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Some last minute differentials for #GW22 and beyond...
            https://jumpersforgoalposts.info/fpl-differentials-for-gw22-and-beyond/

            Open Controls
          • jaywills
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Play
            A) Soucek (vs Villa, Away)
            B) Dallas (vs Everton, Home)

            Thanks!

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.