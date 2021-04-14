FFS Mini Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweek 31

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 31, when many wildcards were played.

We report on the two main FFScout Leagues, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, and a selection of community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

League code: 5u05vz

Eligibility: Open to all

Congratulations to Pandin Bruyne, who has increased his lead in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league to 60 points over second-placed Chi Risk and is now number one in the world.

He did it in style too, playing a superb Wildcard for 81 points, with double-digit hauls from captain Lingard, Lacazette and TAA and additional returns from Patricio, Son and Coady. You can’t get much smoother than that, even though he did leave Iheanacho on the bench!

49,357 teams are currently participating in this mini-league, with at least three more waiting to be added at the next results update.

It is still the second Best League in FPL based on the average scores of the top five managers. First place is occupied by former Pro Pundit Ash‘s @FPLHINTS (No Room for Racism), which has world number three Ola Hovde as well as Pandin in its ranks.

In the overall standings, our top five contingent are all among the leading 65 managers.

Pandin moved four points clear of the previous world number one, Michael Coone, who took a four-point hit but only scored 52.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

League code: Available on Members and Home pages when signed in.

Eligibility: Open to anyone with a registered FFS account – paid or free.

Nathan Jobling continues to lead our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members mini-league. He’s ten points ahead of Tony Yorath (aka A.J.), who moved up from fifth to second thanks to a Gameweek score of 77.

The table below, courtesy of Mini-League Mate, shows the top 20 leaderboard.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

In League 1, Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN) had his lead reduced to three points after losing narrowly (54-55) to Callum Croal (aka Jambo17).

Ville Tuominen (aka Santigold) remains in second after beating Grant Barclay, who finds himself in the relegation zone on ‘rank difference’.

Jose Miguel De La Roca Argueta in League 8 Division 42 is still the highest-scoring manager in our head-to-head leagues, with 81 points out of a possible 93.

A fixtures table for the following Gameweek will be published in The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice ahead of the next deadline. However, if you can’t wait to find out who you are playing next, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers.

Once the next round gets underway, the scores will be updated every night on our main Head-to-Head page, allowing you to see the tables ‘as they stand’.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 31 saw the sixth round of the FFS Open Cup take place.

The two highest-ranked managers left in the competition, Shuddahaddum (2,204th) and kenzo (3,968th), both made it safely through, but Pro Pundit Zophar was not so fortunate, beaten 46-70 by Genovose.

Jambo17 (aka Callum Croal, who is 45th in our Live Hall of Fame) also won to earn himself a spot in the last 16.

However, in the fifth round of the FFS Members Cup, the two highest-ranked managers, Mr. Rabbit and Armaan.ag, were both eliminated.

So Pumped Up Kicks (aka David Cousins, who is 2,438th overall and 44th in our Live Hall of Fame) becomes the highest-ranked manager left in the competition.

Joining David in the next round is Community Writer Meltens, who triumphed by 66 points to 51 over ryangriff.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 31 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 55, which saw another 62 managers removed.

In total there were 4,557 entries to this year’s competition and just 123 go through to Gameweek 32, when the elimination threshold will rise to 36%.

The highest score was 93 (-4) by Conrad Janowski, who moved up to 8,738th overall.

Conrad achieved his impressive tally thanks to double-digit hauls from Johnstone, Lingard, Iheanacho and TAA plus further returns from Dunk, Aina, Digne and captain Salah. He ended up with a Gameweek rank of 2,022, and, remarkably, he did so without using a chip.

This is Conrad’s eighth season, with a best previous finish of 9,611th in 2016/17.

You are able to keep tabs on the action throughout the season via Ragabolly’s website Live FPL.

PROS AND CONS

At the top of the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league, Jack Penn (aka ZoumasBloomers) played his Wildcard and increased his lead over Andy LTFPL to 26 points.

But Andy is still the highest ranked of our Pro Pundits, though now only six points ahead of Fábio Borges.

Fábio, Mark, Darren and Az all played their Wildcards, with Az making the highest score (77).

In the Fantasy Football Scout Network mini-league (which is for the Scout Network and includes six of our Pro Pundits), Babis Kokkinis of FPL Greece has regained the lead after playing his Wildcard for 77 points.

His latest green arrow took him up to a season-high overall ranking of 4,262nd. Babis is 20 points ahead of last week’s leader, Pro Pundit Utkarsh Dalmia (aka Zophar).

‘TOP’ MINI-LEAGUES

Ray Freeman remains top of two of our featured mini-leagues after gaining 68 points from his Wildcard.

In PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code: 2agvvx), he’s 37 points ahead of second-placed Jan Kępski, while in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame >Top 1k< mini-league (league code: mr8dyh), he’s increased his lead over Phil Olorenshaw to 39 points.

Ray is currently 177th in our Live Hall of Fame and 65th overall.

Vegard Knutsen replaced Phil Olorenshaw as the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code: 8kcvzq) after playing his Wildcard for 77 points.

Vegard is 12 points ahead of second-placed John Forshaw and has risen to 156th overall. This is his fourth season, finishing 7,223rd in 2015/16.

Phil, meanwhile, took a 12-point hit and only scored 52, dropping to seventh in the league.

Slightly more fortunate was Hot Toddy, who is currently 1,029th in this mini-league.

Although he originally benched Martinez (4), Bamford (4), Dallas (17) and Watkins (8), all four were auto-subbed into his team because of no-shows by Pope, Alonso, Dias and captain Mahrez, with Fernandes assuming the captaincy.

In total these changes added 35 points to his score.

Phil has also lost the lead in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code: 8t42p6) falling to second place, 11 points behind new leader John Forshaw. This is John’s 13th season, finishing 3,803rd in 2012/13 and 7,660th in 2013/14.

And in my January to May League (league code h62bh1) John extended his lead to 22 points over Ray Freeman. John has risen from 118k at the beginning of Gameweek 17 when the league started scoring, to his current rank of 303rd.

Pro Pundit Utkarsh Dalmia (aka Zophar) held onto first place in the Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code: xptbn4) but is now only two points ahead of Richard Scoular, who moved up to second after his Wildcard produced 81 points.

Meanwhile, 2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson (aka Westfield Irons) has regained the lead in Simon March’s FPL Champions League after playing his Wildcard for 56 points.

Jon has reached a season-high overall ranking of 75k. He is 28 points ahead of reigning champion Joshua Bull and 31 ahead of last week’s leader, 2016/17 Champion Ben Crabtree, who had a disastrous Gameweek, scoring only 28 (-4) points.

BEST OF THE REST

Les Caldwell (aka Shuddahaddum) and David Cousins (aka Pumped Up Kicks), the two highest-ranked managers remaining in the FFS Cups, are now first and second in Greyhead’s The Next Great and The Good mini-league.

Les has reached a season-high overall ranking of 2,204th and is three points ahead of David, but last week’s leader Greg Brożyński only scored 45 (-4) and has slipped to fourth in the league.

This is Les’s tenth season, finishing 2,742nd in 2018/19, while David is in his 14th season and has one top thousand finish (832nd in 2014/15) and three more in the top 6,000.

Andy Short has regained the lead in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league after playing his Wildcard for 70 points and moving back in the top 10,000 at 8,541st overall.

Andy is 18 points ahead of Anoop K who is now in second place, and 32 ahead of last week’s leader Sng Junyang who only scored 31.

Vaidehi Patwardhan is the new leader in The Last Ten (league code w4430n) having accumulated 225 points in three Gameweeks. He’s ten points ahead of Tiago Ferreira. Both of them played their Wildcards for 77 points.

Last week’s leader Rahul Deb is third, one point behind Tiago.

MANAGER OF THE WEEK

The Manager of the Week for Gameweek 31 is Conrad Janowski, who scored 93 (-4) without playing a chip.

Our new world number one Pandin Bruyne also deserves an honourable mention.

If there is anyone else from our mini-leagues and community competitions who you think deserves a mention here then please tell us about them in a comment on this article, saying what they achieved, how they did it and preferably giving a link to their team. No prizes, just a bit of publicity for them!

