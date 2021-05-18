FFS Mini Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweek 36

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Blank Gameweek 36, when many were struggling to field a full team without hits.

We report on the two main FFScout Leagues, the Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing and a selection of community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

League code: 5u05vz

Eligibility: Open to all

Pandin Bruyne is still top of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league but is now only 19 points ahead of Robert Tuck (aka COVID-CASUAL) and has slipped to third in the world, 13 points behind world number one Ola Hovde.

49,397 teams are currently participating in this mini-league, with at least four more waiting to be added at the next update.

A special mention for Dmytra Zaichenko, who is up to 61st after playing his Free Hit for 82 points and a Gameweek rank of 4,697.

Fantasy Football Scout remains the second Best League in FPL based on the average scores of the top five managers in each league (former Pro Pundit Ash’s @FPLHINTS (No Room for Racism) is first and Pro Pundit Andy LTFPL’s youtube.com/letstalkfpl is third).

Our current top five are Pandin Bruyne, Robert Tuck, Ray Freeman, Hariharan Subramanian and Vegard Knutsen, who are all in the overall top 50.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

League code: Available on Members and Home pages when signed in.

Eligibility: Open to anyone with a registered FFS account – paid or free.

Robert Tuck still leads our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members mini-league, 20 points ahead of Nathan Jobling, and has risen to 18th overall after playing his Free Hit for 61 points – despite being asleep in Australia and thus missing the news that apparently came out in the hour or so before the deadline that none of his three Man City players (Stones, Foden and Mahrez) would be playing!

The table below, courtesy of Mini-League Mate, shows the top 20 leaderboard.

(click on image above to enlarge)

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN) retains his three-point lead over Ville Tuominen (aka Santigold) at the top of League 1 after they both lost their latest matches.

Tim Hill has closed to three points behind Ville and with two rounds remaining has the chance to overtake Aleksander in first, should the Norwegian lose both his final matches. Tim also has the advantage of a better overall rank, used as a tiebreaker if managers finish level on points.

In the battle to avoid relegation, Simon Vazquez has a three-point advantage over David Arblaster in eleventh. The bottom ten teams will be relegated at the end of the campaign.

But with six points up for grabs, everyone from Al Black in eighth to Callum Croal (aka Jambo17) in 14th could go down.

However, last season’s Head-to-Head Champion Craig Johnson (aka Bouncebackability) is now safe in seventh spot, and will be aiming to regain his crown in 2021/22.

Mikael Brantingson lost his latest match in League 9 Division 75, so Rafsan Swapnil in League 8 Division 39 becomes the highest-scoring manager in our head-to-head leagues with 90 points out of a possible 108.

This is Rafsan’s eighth season and he is currently 77k overall.

A fixtures table for the following Gameweek will be published in The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice ahead of the next deadline. However, if you can’t wait to find out who you are playing next, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers.

Once the next round gets underway, the scores will be updated every night on our main Head-to-Head page, allowing you to see the tables ‘as they stand’.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 36 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 57.

There were 4,557 entries to this year’s competition and three of the seven semi-finalists have now been eliminated, so only four managers remain to contest the final in Gameweek 37.

These four are Amit Sharma, The Hsuper One, Robert Tuck (aka COVID-CASUAL) and Steven Schelk (aka The Suspended One). Congratulations to them for making it to the final round.

Amit was again the highest scorer in the semi-final, with 64 points from his Free Hit, but, as mentioned, Robert’s Free Hit might have scored more if he hadn’t missed the news that his three Man City players would all be victims of Pep Rotation.

You are able to keep tabs on the action via Ragabolly’s website Live FPL.

Aside from bragging rights, the winner of LMS will also receive a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2021/22 season.

‘TOP’ MINI-LEAGUES

Ray Freeman still tops Chaballer’s Hall of Fame >Top 1k< mini-league (league code: mr8dyh) and has extended his lead over Paul Strange to 38 points. Ray is 113th in our Live Hall of Fame and Paul 74th.

Ray also held onto first place in PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code: 2agvvx), 42 points ahead of Yavuz Kabuk.

Vegard Knutsen rules the roost in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code: 8kcvzq), rising to 50th overall and increasing his lead over Paul Strange to 25 points.

Meanwhile, John Forshaw has regained the lead in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code: 8t42p6), 15 points clear of last week’s leader Jack Penn (aka ZoumasBloomers), and is back in the top thousand in 848th position.

Killingholme Clay played his Free Hit in the Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code: xptbn4) and rose to 2,124th overall, but this didn’t prevent Richard Scoular from reducing his lead to 24 points without using a chip.

And reigning FPL champion Joshua Bull has reclaimed top spot in Simon March’s FPL Champions League and is now nine points ahead of last week’s leader, 2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson (aka Westfield Irons).

PROS AND CONS

Fábio Borges remains the highest ranked of our Pro Pundits, 15 points clear of Andy LTFPL, and has entered the top thousand in 985th position.

However, for the second week running, the highest-scoring Pro Pundit was Seb Wassell with 70.

Jack Penn is still top of the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league, but Andy LTFPL has cut his lead to only three points.

FFS Commercial Director Chris James (aka El Fozzie) has taken the lead in the Fantasy Football Scout Network mini-league (which is for the Scout Network and includes six of our Pro Pundits) and risen to 3,068th overall, seven points ahead of last week’s leader Babis Kokkinis of FPL Greece.

This is Chris’s best-ever season as he aims for his first top 10,000 finish.

BEST OF THE REST

Les Caldwell (aka Shuddahaddum) made it three weeks at number one in Greyhead’s The Next Great and The Good mini-league, having regained top spot in Gameweek 34. He is still in the top thousand at 987th position but is now only nine points ahead of David Cousins (aka Pumped Up Kicks).

Anoop K (aka RobinHuth) leads Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a second successive Gameweek, and has risen to 3,300th overall, opening up a 33-point gap over Andy Short.

And Ray Freeman continues to lead my January to May League (league code h62bh1), a position he has held since Gameweek 32. He’s 16 points ahead of Charles Ball (aka Chaballer), and has risen from 10,941st overall at the beginning of Gameweek 17, when the league started scoring, to his current rank of 25th.

Finally, Robert Tuck is now the outright leader of The Last Ten (league code w4430n) with 588 points in eight Gameweeks, ten points ahead of Tiago Ferreira and 19 in front of last week’s other joint-leader Andy Mayhew.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league that you are eligible for, simply enter the League code in the ‘Join private league‘ section on the FPL site. Any questions relating to community competitions please email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or comment below this article.

Finally, many thanks to TopMarx for his additions and improvements.