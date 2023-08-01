8
  1. toerag
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    1-6 get in

  2. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Surely you don't deserve your own Scout Report?
    I do deserve one - and don't call me Shirley (Bassey)

    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Picked the wrong week to stop sniffin' glue eh?

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Hi Neal, whats your current draft?

  3. apprehensivepipe4
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    A) Diaby + Nkunku

    B) Rashford + 4.5

  4. Moneymar
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    You guys think Luis Diaz will start more often than not? I’m tempted to get him in my draft

  5. imtheboss
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    What is the overall value per position in your team currently? I'm interested to see how everybody is balancing their team.

    My latest squad comes to:
    GK - 9.5m
    DF - 25.5m
    MF - 36m
    FW - 29m

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      GK - 9.5
      DF - 23.5
      MF - 40.5M
      FW - 26M

      0.5 ITB

