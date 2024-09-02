73
  1. SorSy
    • 13 Years
    41 mins ago

    Is it worth to buy

    1. Ait-Nouri and Digne, seems good at attacking possibilities?
    Also the greatest question is who of those will be best at the keep ?

    2. Kepa? Verbruggen ? Flekken ? Ramsdale ?

    3. Will Jhon Duran replace Watkins, Watkins seems out of form, really bad, during Duran shows huge improvements?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      DURING DURAN, GREAT BAND

    2. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ait-Nouri has the worst fixtures possible

      Digne has maatsen lurking

      And no a couple of bad games will not mean Watkins gets dropped. If anything the opposite- they will want to play him into form. He’s their most important player.

  2. El_Gigante
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Flekken
    Gvardiol, Porro, Munoz
    Eze, Kudus, Son, Jota
    Haaland, Isak, Muniz

    (Fabianski, Robinson, Winks, Harwood)

    2FT, 1.5m.. time for some surgery.. which 2/3 transfers to make? Kudus and Muniz feel like logical candidates to go..

  3. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Down to these options:

    1) Saka Wood to Salah JP -4 (taking Murphy price drop)

    2) Murphy to Eze/Mitoma/Diaz and Saka to Son next week (no funds for Salah)

    3) Wood to JP and Saka to Salah next week (taking Murphy price drop)

    May WC in GW6. Thoughts?

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Who’s the rank killer?

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Salah but not sure about the hit and don't think that Forrest are that bad defensively - could still (c) Haaland over Salah

    2. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Or just WC now?

  4. kj3llern
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    My team now. I think activating wildcard is a no brainer. Talk me out of it.

    Flekken (Valdimarsson)
    Konsa Robinson Gvardiol (Zinchenko - Harwood-Bellis)
    Eze - Salah - Gordon- Garnacho( Winks )
    Haaland - Isak - Jao Pedro

    A: 1.6 itb
    Sánchez (Flekken)
    Robertson - Gvardiol - Robinson (Konsa - harwood)
    Eze - Salah - Madueke (Winks - Onana)
    Havertz - Haaland - Joao P

    B: 0 itb

    Henderson (Flekken)
    Digne - TAA - Mazraoui - Pau - Lewis
    M.Salah - Jota - Eze (Onana - Winks)
    Havertz - Haaland (wissa)

    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      B over A. But I don’t t think the wildcard squads are particularly much better than the original

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Don't think it's a WC no brainer. Original team are good enough.

  5. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    What's going on with the Brighton keeper situation?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Verbruggen #1 GK ar Brighton now

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        If you're sure, then I'll get him in on wild card now. Feels great to wild card by the way.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yup, quote below from Thurs presser before Verbruggen started in Saturday

          "For me, it’s clear that we will have a number one in this season. There will be clear roles for them and I will be very, very straight with this communication. I will be very honest with them. That’s important for me that they know their roles in the team, not only in a goalkeeper position [but] also in the other positions. I’m very happy to have both of them."
          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/29/fpl-gameweek-3-live-team-news-thursdays-injury-updates#brighton

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Top man, thank you.

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      First choice keeper recovered from injury and reclaimed spot

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        That's perfect, thanks.

  6. Orion
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Is TAA worth that 1mil over Robertson ? Seriously, didn’t watch Pool games so I am unsure what to do… Cheers

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yeah he is in my opinion. He's so involved in everything. He scored an almost legitimate goal as well yesterday. If the ball hadn't have brushed Salah's foot, he would have had both a goal and a monster score.

    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      I think so. As a non-owner, i feel lucky that Trent hasn’t exploded yet. Missed chances from teammates, disallowed goal yesterday…

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Early subs are not ideal for TAA but it locks in the early CS. He could have a few attacking returns by now so he is worth the 7m price tag imo. However when comparing to Robbo, it depends on how you can use the 1m difference.

      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        I’d say the early sub is a net positive. As you say locks in a clean sheet. We also don’t know if he comes off if games are still in the balance. Could be the perfect combo.

        1. When clean sheet there, he’s gets hooked and locks that in. Meaning he might also get bps if pool subsequently concede

        2. If already conceded and he can only get attacking returns it’s TBC if he still comes off.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          One negative to early subs is not adding to his bps and drop out the bonus assuming CS is intact and more attacking returns from other players.

          1. Runnerboy31
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Possibly but he got 2bps against Ipswich after getting subbed and without an attacking return.

            It’s arguable if it’s positive or negative. But the very fact it’s arguable is my point. With defenders we should thinking about getting subbed VERY differently as compared to an attacker where it’s almost a complete negative.

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Like I said it's not ideal. I want Trent to play full 90 to maximise his potential as a 7m asset

              1. Runnerboy31
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Whereas I think it is ideal. I don’t know the stats but essentially it boils down to what happens more often in the last 20 mins of games;

                1. Trent gets an attacking return or

                2. Liverpool concede

                Feels like it has to be the latter.

    4. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Based on play so far yes. But in the short term the double up is very viable. Robbo very possibly the best 6m in the game - at least until Arsenals fixtures truly turn.

    5. goriuanx
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      He has been incredibly unlucky not to have 3 successive hauls.

  7. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    It's been an incredible start to this season in terms of point-scoring options. This is my 11th year playing the game and I cannot recall such a high-scoring start to the season. After 3 GW's, I have averaged over 79 points per week, and am still sitting outside the top 350k (no hits or even FT's to date). In most previous seasons this would have seen me in the top 10k already.

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      72 73 93 no chips. Did -4 today to get Salah

    2. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      just now

      high score due to no cap blank

      my GW were saved by my cap choice

  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Overall my team is OK, obviously not the ideal/optimal team as there are a few picks that could be replaced but not enough to warrant the WC.

    Isak/Gordon - Good FPL assets but Newcastle as a team don't look particularly great. Likely sticking with next 2 fixtures before WC6.

    Rogers/ESR - need to remind myself cheap enablers will be inconsistent.

    Saka/Gabriel next 2 are not ideal and likely selling in GW5 with 2FTs.

    GW4 dilemms:
    - Start Rogers v EVE (H) or ESR v WHU (H)
    - start 2 from Gabriel v tot (A), Konsa v EVE (H) or Robinson v WHU (H)

    1FT 1.5ITB
    Henderson
    TAA Gabriel Konsa
    Saka Gordon Eze Rogers
    Haaland Isak Pedro
    (Paulsen ESR Robinson Johnson)

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Similar team to mine. I did Gordon to Eze last night thinking that Gordon would drop.

      Plan is to do Saka to Salah for -4 but I’m hoping I can wait a bit on that. Still haven’t ruled out a wildcard

      I would start Rogers, Konsa and Robinson

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Eze is a good long term hold, ticks all the boxes you want in as an FPL pick.

        Targeting Salah for GW5 captaincy.

        Slight niggle is Gabriel and his set piece threat against Spurs. Unlikely to keep a CS based on previous NLDs.

  9. jcr1997
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    1 free transfer - plan to WC GW6:

    Henderson
    Gabriel Porro mykolenko
    Saka Jota Palmer Rogers
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Fabianski HBellis Barco Winks

    a) Saka and Mykolenko to Trent/Robertson and Diaz? (-4)
    b) Saka and Muniz to Pedro and Diaz? (-4)
    c) Muniz to Pedro
    d) Mykolenko to Robinson/Dunk

  10. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    23 mins ago

    Best move here? 3m ITB leaning towards A

    A. Saka -> Salah
    B. ESR -> Diaz

    Henderson
    Porro Lewis Robinson
    Saka ESR Jota Eze
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Bentley Gabriel HB Sangare

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      A for t

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        * for sure

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Did A last night.

  11. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    2FT 2.0ITB

    Yes or No?
    Saka + Saliba -> Salah + Konate/Lewis

    Hendo
    Burn Robinson Saliba
    Saka Eze Gordon Jota
    Isak Haaland Muniz

    Matthews Winks Mykolenko Johnson

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Did Salah & Konate, Pool defence ownership is huge

  12. nazrinn
      17 mins ago

      WC activated.

      Pope
      Robinson Konate Konsa
      Diaz Salah Palmer SmithRowe Semenyo
      Haaland Pedro

      Fabianski Wissa Dunk Keane

      The whole idea is to save up to say 3, 4 transfer and re-access the team when fixture swing.

      Any other suggestion to improve the above team are welcome.

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Did you watch the NewC game?
        Pope was terrible & at fault for OG.

        1. nazrinn
            just now

            I did not watch, any suggestion for GK then?

      2. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Nice break, bus team, any changes?

        Henderson
        Lewis, Robinson, Konate
        Salah, Gordon, Jota, Rogers
        Haaland, Isak, Welbz,

        4m, ESR, Porro, Hall,

        0.4

        1. bootsmanus
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Slot said in his post-match interview that this of his tactic vs United is that Lucho and Salah stay high up without the ball. This makes me think Diaz is a better pick than Jota at this point, but it's a luxury move.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            just now

            This is a match specific tactic to counter united high FBs. Doubt this will be the setup at home against Forest

      3. Salahbrate
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Should I use WC and do this?

          Jota, Gordon and Isak

        To

        Salah, ESR and Joao Pedro

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Not ESR

          1. Salahbrate
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Someone else than for below 6. But is it worth doing WC for

            1. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Semenyo

        2. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          No not worth a wildcard. Think of this way. Even if you were determined to do these transfers, it would cost you 8 points. Is a wildcard worth more of less then 8 points.

          I’d argue:

          1. These transfers aren’t essential, particularly with Wolves next and
          2. Yes a wildcard is worth more then 8 points

        3. bootsmanus
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Also not a big fan of ESR, but there's not much in it compared to others.

      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Seen a few teams with Konate but once UCL starts, not sure Konate will be able to play 3 games with a short turnaround based on what happened last season.

        1. goriuanx
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yup, I paid the £ for VVD

          Same with MF, Salah is nailed but then you have Chiesa Diaz Gakpo fighting for 1 position.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            I expect Chiesa to make sub apps and take mins off Salah.

            There is no way Liverpool/Slot brought in Chiesa and not consider him as cover for RW, the only front 3 spot that previously didn't have cover.

            1. goriuanx
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Oh yes I agree with that, but Chiesa will get starts off the left too

      5. goriuanx
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        WCd last night from a position of strength

        Thinking is that saving up to 5 FT is pretty much a WC anyway, volatile price changes and with CL looming it was good to be proactive with players who will be a rotation risk

        Jumped from double Liverpool attack to defence, got in Mbeumo, got rid of under performing Newc players

        1. nazrinn
            4 mins ago

            Can share your current WC team?

            1. goriuanx
              • 14 Years
              3 mins ago

              Johnstone
              Trent VVD Gabriel
              Salah Palmer Saka Mbeumo Eze
              Solanke* Pedro

              If Solanke is out, can just have a placeholder. Got 3FT transfers post WC anyway.

              1. nazrinn
                  2 mins ago

                  Nice

                  1. Coast94
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Looks good but no Haaland is brave.

          • mataave
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            My only Liverpool player is Jota - is Kulusevski to Diaz a good option? I know he doesn’t seem to play the full 90 minutes but he’s still getting some great attacking returns.

            1. goriuanx
              • 14 Years
              just now

              For Forest it seems fine, but CL kicks in and they have plenty of options which Slot has already said he will make use of as soon as CL kicks in

              Ali Trent VVD Mac Salah feel like the only nailed ones on the face of it

            2. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              yes, especially with the fixtures.

          • Who let Udogie out?
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            Saka and Gordon to Salah and Rogers/Elanga:
            A)Before GW4 for -4
            B)After GW4 for free

            1. goriuanx
              • 14 Years
              1 min ago

              I would want Salah this week

              Feels like another haul tbh

          • More Cowbell
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            4 mins ago

            Fairly set on Saka > Salah

            Who would you downgrade to fund it?

            Saliba > 4.6
            Porro > 4.1
            Isak > 7.1
            Jota > 6.1

            1. goriuanx
              • 14 Years
              1 min ago

              If you don't have Pedro, Isak to Pedro

              If you do, then maybe ditch Saliba

            2. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Did Isak to Pedro before price rise to afford Saka to Salah. Isak only 7 away goals of 21 last season and they don't look great. Could backfire

            3. Coast94
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Agree, Isak > Pedro if you can.

          • Moxon
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Who be your GK if you were on a WC?

