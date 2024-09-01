323
  1. Scratch
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Spot the common denominator of this team

    McCarthy, Carson
    Davis, White, Smith, Taylor, Spence
    Cook, Harrison, Georginio, Sinisterra, Summerville
    Nketiah, Wood, Haaland

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Leeds

      1. Scratch
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Ding ding ding

        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Hey I got it right too, see below

          F$#% Leeds

    2. JT11fc
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Leeds

    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Ineptitude?

      And Haaland

  2. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Salah completely destroyed Trent haul but a bit annoying lol

    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Yeah..
      And my Flekken 10pter was stolen too
      And that Eze winner…
      Not a lucky week

      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Err tying goal, whatever. Flukey chance, 2 pts dropped for us

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          True. Eze owners deserves that though. Should have his points doubled really

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Y Pedro benching and ESR blank Rogers blank but those two are priced correctly

            Pedro is a 7.5m striker

  3. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    also ow can that crappy fantasy football hub called the transfer predictions when they are using manual algorithms and have a 97.6 % accuracy of up and down transfer
    Fix had Pedro and Haaland rising only tonight.

    1. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      That number of accuracy never change as well.

    2. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Yeh!_ It's a shame about the middle classes getting involved in our space really.
      'spose they have nothing better to do.

  4. Mozumbus
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    79 and red arrow
    299k > 308k
    I think Eze and TAA did the damage more than what Palmer and Son could do

    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Onwards 'n upwards.

      1. DeSelby
        • 2 Years
        1 hour ago

        OK James Wade.

  5. Sting
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    It’s amazing the team that downgrading Salah to Diaz gets you:

    A) Flekken, Robbo, Aina, Sangare, Salah

    B) Pope, TAA, Porro, Eze, Diaz

    which do you prefer?

    1. JT11fc
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Im in the B camp from day 1, just have Raya Konsa instead of Pope Porro

    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      Yeah but it's Diaz. He'll troll owners just like he did last season

      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 1 Year
        43 mins ago

        Or maybe not.
        History can be a guide to repeating mistakes I agree.
        However, you have to bring the current evidence as a more factual evidence base that will effect you now.
        I think he is firmly in the conversation with the latest evidence.

  6. JT11fc
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Jota the new Bobby Firmino? Looked good but seemed to drop deep more then is ideal

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      Or is Diaz the new Mane?

      1. JT11fc
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Has potential to be for sure

        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          Works harder box to box but Mane could finish better

          1. JT11fc
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yes Mane was much more direct and physical

    2. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Tough call between J and D.
      Eye test from what I've seen swings me towards Salah and Diaz if you want to double.
      I think watching the games would help rather than relying on stat tables and geek tables.
      Watch the games and go with your gut.

      1. JT11fc
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I have both J & D but just looking at Salah and also Mboomo worth a look soon

  7. billy1986
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    1.5 ITB 2FT

    Areola
    TAA/ Gabriel/ Robinson
    Saka/ Eze/ ESR/ Jota
    Haaland/ Isak/ Muniz

    4.0/ Sangara/ Hall/ Johnson

    Got some stuff to clear: johnson, hall, muniz, gabriel, potentially areola.
    a) WC
    b) Gabriel to cheaper D/ Saka to Salah
    c) Muniz to JP

  8. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Best way to get Salah 3ft and 0ITB?

    Sanchez
    TAA, Gvardiol, Martinez
    Palmer, Rogers, Bruno, Eze, Trossard
    Haaland, Isak

    Subs: 4.0, Faes, Jebbison, *Barco

    Cheers

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Probably need 4 transfers
      Bruno, Eze, Trossard & Gvardiol out
      Add Salah and spread out the funds
      Minteh Onana 4.5 defender

  9. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    101.1 TV - lower case yea

  10. Lallana_
    • 10 Years
    just now

    So many people started the season without Haaland, do you think there is any excuse for them now not to own him or is it a viable strategy still considering he's over 15M?

    I always believe captaincy is important so having Salah/Haaland now is ideal.

