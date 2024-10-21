181
  1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Should I get rid of Diaz?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Probably yes - remove the rotation hassle with the liverpool busy schedule (no free midweek) up to next IB.

    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      wait and see how jota is ,more chance of playing 2 from 3 rather than 2 from 4

  2. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    raya
    gabriel/lewis/davis
    saka/palmer/mbeumo/johnson
    haaland/wood/dcl

    flekken/dibling/vdb/colwill

    18 pts this week,this gw6w/c was quite template then and in 3gwks has turned into abysmal rovers,lost over 2.5m overall rank,but im sticking and hoping for a turn around next 3 weeks as lots of these players are on other for sale lists and we know how fpl plays out

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Maybe too much in keepers and I'd start Flekken/VDB or Colwill, fine squad, well set for recovery.

  3. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Havertz + Gordon + Gabriel (have Raya) to Cunha + Palmer + R. Lewis for free?

  4. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    I think you need to pick between having Haaland or Salah, having both does not work well for budget.

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      I could have both but then i cant have palmer/saka/son
      But i do have watkins who is also semi premium

      1. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I think Palmer is essential, so then that would be Palmer Salah Haaland if you have all of them, that is my calculation of why I can only have one.

    2. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      I have both from the beginning
      Along with Saka
      Current OR is 256k

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Need to give up 1 or 2 of Saka/Palmer/Son

  5. drughi
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Jota and watkins > palmer and Wissa for a hit or just jota>mcneil?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      In the McNeil option, how do you fit in Palmer from GW10 or 12

      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Son is placeholder for palmer

  6. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Was all set to tc haaland vs Southampton. Still do it or just wait for a future dgw

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      Wait

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      KDB comfort blanket will be nice if looking to TC Haaland in 9

    3. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’m tempting.

      With only 2 DGWs likely and having missed Ipswich at home, think this is the week. Can’t blank four in a row, surely?

      1. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Tempted even.

        I’ll leave it for you to judge if I’m tempting :0

  7. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    Best option for this team? 1 ft, 0.8m itb.

    a. havertz > raul
    b. esr > mcneil
    c. havertz esr > watkins mcneil -4
    c. something else

    sanchez
    gabriel gvardiol konsa
    salah mbeumo esr rogers
    haaland solanke havertz

    valdi soucek faes greaves

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Save FT or Soucek to McNeil

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Faes/Greaves to Dunk/RAN is another option to consider

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Prefer the first suggestion mate, don't want to spend too much on defence. Cheers

    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Greaves to RAN of nothing else pressing

      1. Boberella
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        (This is die to greaves injury and RaN great value at 4.4 to rotate with Konsa)

  8. Dennis System
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    TAA, Foden, Solanke, Mbeumo to Son, Salah, Strand Larsen, RAN for -8?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      No

    2. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Naw

  9. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Brought Greaves in on my wc over the break.

    24 it's in total Raul getting me 7 of them.

    Saka flagged aswell.

    Thank God I dnt get as upset as I used to about fpl

    Open Controls
    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      24 pts in total *

  10. Lasseryfetten
      42 mins ago

      Currently on wildcard, any suggestions?
      Sanchez/Onana
      Gvardiol/konate/Gabriel/ait Nouri/Keane
      Palmer/Salah/Mbuemo/Son/Mcneil
      Cunha/Raul/Wissa

      No Haaland and 0,8 ITB.

      1. Boberella
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Not sure why you’d have Sanchez if going Onana?
        Keane not long term when Branthwaite comes back.
        Really like it otherwise.
        Sanchez and Keane to 4’s, to have a bit of chew in the bank for later.

        1. Lasseryfetten
            1 min ago

            Thanks. Appreciate it

      2. HurriKane
        • 12 Years
        41 mins ago

        Will you TC Haaland if KDB is not certain to start?

        Haaland with KDB (GW1-4):
        9G in 4 games, 54 points

        Haaland without KDB (GW5-8):
        1G in 4 games, 15 points

        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I wouldnt TC regardless

      3. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        39 mins ago

        Getting Foden now looks like it could be a mistake for people who got him if you can only have two now to me Palmer and Son are clearly the superior combonation in the next 4.

      4. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        39 mins ago

        Select one please

        a) Saka > Son (FT)

        b) Semenyo > Mbeumo + Havertz > Cunha (-4)

        c) Saka, Semenyo, Havertz > Son, Mbeumo, Cunha (-8)

        1. dshv
          • 7 Years
          27 mins ago

          I will probably go with Son

        2. ZeBestee
          • 10 Years
          25 mins ago

          C. Mbeumo against Ispwich at home is too good imo.

          1. ZeBestee
            • 10 Years
            25 mins ago

            Ipswich*

          2. Boberella
            • 7 Years
            9 mins ago

            This. Any brentford attack against that depleted Ipswich defence seems a good idea.

        3. BIGREDDOG
          • 7 Years
          24 mins ago

          Prob A

        4. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          Only option A assuming Saka is not available

      5. BIGREDDOG
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        How's everyones season going? What's your OR and do you think you've been lucky or unlucky on aggregate so far?

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          31 mins ago

          With all due respect, mind your own business.

          1. BIGREDDOG
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Hahahah

          2. BIGREDDOG
            • 7 Years
            just now

            "To be honest with you Jimmy,"

        2. ZeBestee
          • 10 Years
          30 mins ago

          1.3M. Have had a good season early on (top 10k in gw3) only to WC and its been downhill ever since. I would have just been patient and it costed me big time. No panick though, I believe I will climb back ranks in the next few gameweeks with the right decisions.

          1. BIGREDDOG
            • 7 Years
            just now

            That's the spirit. I just dropped 1m to 2m. Feel very unlucky so far but hopefully that evens out.

        3. Boberella
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          Shocking. 3.5m OR. Last 2GW scores of 38 & 33.
          GW6 WC was a disaster.

          Genuinely not caring as much this season though, so I’m ok with it.

        4. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          Considering I have a grand total of 6pts from Haaland, 1.3m seems... fair, and maybe recoverable. Seen worse anyway.

        5. DandyDon
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          halfed my rank 4 weeks in a row to get into top 100k, captaining Saka the week he hauled which was an oddly easy way to jump up the rankings. Just had a frustrating week though with only vardy and rogers returning. still that is enough to keep me in top 200k looks like so can't complain to much.

          1. BIGREDDOG
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Nice. I hit the Saka captain also which felt good

      6. humar816
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        Considering a free hit this week, I dont have Haaland and my team is heavily invested in Arsenal&Liverpool players. Can captain Haaland against Southampton at home and avoid the arsenal liverpool fixture. Too early to use or does it make sense?

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          22 mins ago

          The way City are playing you should count your blessings and save the FH for later.

          1. humar816
            • 4 Years
            18 mins ago

            Lol agreed but dont think i can risk the potential Haaland haul when 70% of players will have him captained. I took the calculated risk to have a stronger team with no Haaland and its worked so far (top 150k) but home against Southampton is as close to a guaranteed 4-0 I can think of

            1. David Parkinson
              • 2 Years
              14 mins ago

              Do you have a good captaincy alternative?

      7. humar816
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Probably Palmer the best shout

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          There you go, he can haul and save you a valuable chip, now relax.

      8. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        ESR > McNeil?

        Current front 8
        Salah, Palmer, Saka, ESR, Rogers
        Haaland, Delap, Jebbison

