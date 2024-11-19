143
  1. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Is Haaland nailed?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      The Dungeon Knight rises!

      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Asking for a fellow FFS poster

  2. AD105
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    What’s my best play here?

    2 FT and 0.2 ITB

    Raya
    TAA Konsa Robinson
    Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Semenyo
    Haaland Watkins Cunha

    4.0 Lewis Johnson Greaves

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Wait until the last minute to find out if Trent and Konsa are injured or not.

  3. Salarrivederci
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Gtg?
    Sanchez
    Gvardiol - Robinson - Hall
    Salah (C) - Palmer - Saka - Bruno - Mbeumo
    Isak - Welbeck

    (Fabianski, Wood, Kerkez, THB)

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Good team. Is this on a WC?

  4. FallingDuck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    On WC, A or B?

    A)
    Verbruggen, Fab
    RAN, Maz, Gabriel, Hall, Keane
    Salah, Palmer, Saka, Bruno, Rogers
    Cunha, Joao Pedro, Isak

    B)
    Onana, Fab
    RAN, Maz, Aina, Hall, Kerkez
    Salah, Palmer, Bruno, Rogers, Winks
    Wissa, Welbeck, Haaland

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      B

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      A but get an alternative to Keane. With Branthwaite back not going to get many minutes

      1. Boberella
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        This

      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        * if you need a 4.3 go Andersen

  5. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Several red arrows has left me needing change. Should i do:

    Haaland, Mbeumo and Johnson to Salah, Bruno and Isak for a -8?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Not for -8 imo

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Don't think the extra -4 for Mbeumo to Bruno is needed and I'd be 50/50 whether to do the first two transfers for a hit.

    3. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I would do it.

  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    If Taa is confirmed out would you do this for -4?

    Out Taa foden dibling (non starter)
    In hall saka Bruno

    Cheers

    1. theodosios
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I would

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Cheers

  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Kulu picked up a shoulder injury...

    - VDV likely still out with hammy injury
    - Romero been playing with an injury and aggravated further on international duty
    - Bentancur suspended

    Folks selling Haaland as part of a hit this GW...

    https://x.com/TottenhamSweden/status/1858988261450150110?t=52AmSzH9JRhPuj-2SNwGaw&s=19

    1. theodosios
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Spurs beat them 2 times with Davies, Dier and Emerson Royal

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        They weren't playing Angeball...

        https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/ange-postecoglou/leistungsdatenDetail/trainer/11929/saison_id//verein_id//liga//wettbewerb_id//datum_zu//datum_ab//gegner_id/281/trainer_id//plus/1

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          “Newcastle are rubbish, he’s bound to haul”
          “Fulham at home, he’s bound to haul”
          “Wolves have the worst defence, he’s bound to haul”
          “Southampton are the worst team in the league, he’s bound to haul”
          “Bournemouth are leaky, he’s bound to haul”
          “Brighton play a suicidal high line, he’s bound to haul”



          Angeball and a hattrick against farmers, he’s bound to haul surely?

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            58 mins ago

            Love the hindsight here

            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              36 mins ago

              When does “right decision, wrong outcome” turn into “wrong decision”?

              1. panda07
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                just now

                Are you asking in hindsight or foresight?

  8. theodosios
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Bench two:
    A) RAN
    B) Cunha
    C) Mbeumo
    D) Mykolenko

    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A, C

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      AD

  9. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    I’m tempted in captaining Haaland for the first time in a few weeks if Romero and VDV are confirmed out. Talk me out of it please.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Don't own haaland but might be tempted to keep foden one more week...

    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      The big man should score one or more against Spurs, you'd have thought.
      Even so, Palmer and Salah should outscore him, playing in teams that are in high scoring form against weaker opposition
      Pep may just want an ugly win to steady the ship, go one up and shut up shop for the 1-0 win.

  10. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    50 mins ago

    Bench one please?

    A) Mbeumo
    B) Wissa
    C) Rogers

    The disparity between Brentford’s home and away form is on my mind. All 16 points have come at home

    Mbeumo only has 1 return away from home also…

    1. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Rogers at home to CRY and just signing a new contract makes me think I have to play him with that other info in mind

      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        how does the contract make him more likely to score? if anything its the opposite, he has less to prove after signing a contract

    2. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Alternatively I can bench Havertz vs a good defensive NFO…

      Raya/Fab
      RAN/Robinson/Lewis/TAA/VDB
      Salah/Palmer/Mbeumo/BrunoF/Rog
      Wissa/Cunha/Havertz

      1FT 2.6itb

  11. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Feel free to check out my profile page here, I have a lot of nice useful websites for fpl in the about me page.

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers Taz, a few I haven't seen before. Will check them out!

