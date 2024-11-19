In this piece, we assess where each Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team is most susceptible to conceding chances.

Using data available in our Premium Members Area, we have looked at key passes conceded through the middle and down the left or right flank.

With the relevant area pinpointed for each team, we then compare these with the upcoming schedule to find out which players stand to benefit.

WEAKEST AREA: LEFT FLANK

Leicester City (59 key passes conceded), Southampton (54), Ipswich Town (47), Manchester United (37), Arsenal (36), Brighton and Hove Albion (35), Fulham (33)

The left flank is a problem area for all three newly-promoted clubs: Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town.

It isn’t a huge surprise. In both Leicester and Ipswich’s set-ups, the more gung-ho full-back is often positioned on that side of the pitch.

The likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.9m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) and Leon Bailey (£6.3m) have all been able to exploit that weakness against Ipswich, providing assists from the right.

Above: Mohamed Salah’s assist v Ipswich Town in Gameweek 1

Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.0m) came mightily close, too, which you can read more about here.

Above: Mikkel Damsgaard’s through ball v Ipswich Town in Gameweek 9



