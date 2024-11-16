104
  1. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    Jørgensen to replace Sanchez soon @Zophar?

    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      I know he pulled out of the Denmark u21 squad with a small injury but surely it's gonna happen soon right?

  2. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Is there a German compound word for the feeling of envy and despair you get when seeing people on a wildcard after you've spunked yours away already for nothing?

    1. Men in green tights
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Weltschermez if memory serves me right .

    2. Esraj
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Wulderlust. May be.

    3. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yes, it’s wildcardenfreude! Huzzah!

    4. el polako
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Blitzkrieg.
      Bratwurst.
      Doner kebab.

  3. WiredWeasel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Freudenschade!

  4. Count Olaf
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      (Continue from the previous article)
      Thoughts on possible Raul and Mbeumo replacements? I can bench them for a week or two, but will have to sell them eventually.

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Wolves home, Everton away are good fixtures

      2. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        But if you are looking to replace then Brighton frontline feels like good value and some will punt on United midfield

        1. Count Olaf
            3 hours, 13 mins ago

            Bruno has some tricky fixtures after Ipswich and Everton and I already own Welbeck. I think Brighton are good, but not good enough to double up on them with Pedro.

      3. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        Son & Raul to Saka & Jackson?

        Current team:
        Verbruggen Fabianski
        Salah Son Palmer Mbuemo Rogers
        Wissa Cunha Raul

        2FT 2.5M ITB

        1. Gizzachance
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          Yes

      4. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        Fail - with defence!

        Son & Raul to Saka & Jackson?

        Current team:
        Verbruggen Fabianski
        Gabriel Konate RAN Anderson Martinez
        Salah Son Palmer Mbuemo Rogers
        Wissa Cunha Raul

        2FT 2.5M ITB

        1. Count Olaf
            3 hours, 11 mins ago

            Maybe wait for any Saka news, but other than that it sure makes sense.

        2. dansmith1985
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          Solanke to Cunha for a hit?

          1. Count Olaf
              3 hours, 10 mins ago

              Fulham away isn't that great of a fixture, I would do it next week for free.

            • XX SMICER XX
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              Not sure it’s worth a hit and City are leaking goals

          2. Ronnies
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 51 mins ago

            TAA out for ?

            A) Gabriel
            B) VVD
            C) Konate
            D) Van Hecke

            My GK is Raya so if I go Gabriel it would mean a double up on Arsenal defence.

            Cheers.

            1. Count Olaf
                3 hours, 27 mins ago

                I did Trent to Konate. City and Newcastle are tricky fixtures, but my plan is to keep him long term.

              • The Tonberry
                  6 mins ago

                  I'm seriously contemplating double Arsenal defence so I'd go with Gabriel as my Trent replacement.

                  Konate can come in later (for Lewis or Aina) after Liverpool have played City and Newcastle

              • PartyTime
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 46 mins ago

                Jake Paul is some boxer for a novice

                1. el polako
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 39 mins ago

                  I find it disgusting.
                  Tyson could barely walk couple of years ago.

                2. g40steve
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 23 mins ago

                  27 year old vs 58 year old never going to be a show glad I never bothered & don’t think there any highlights either, probably boooing.

                  Like to see Dubios knock him spark out into next year!

                  1. PartyTime
                    • 3 Years
                    3 hours, 12 mins ago

                    There was a lot of respect in the fight. Only seen the highlights but it’s not as bad as you think

                    1. g40steve
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 54 mins ago

                      Worse, there were no highlights?

                      Tyson landed only 18 punches in the entire fight, compared to Paul's 78.

                      1. PartyTime
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                        18 punches & some dollars ain’t too bad

                  2. The Tonberry
                      23 mins ago

                      Jake Paul isn't worthy to face Dubois. He can stick to the exhibition fights and leave the real boxing to the professionals.

                      The Taylor v Serrano fight was the real attraction of last night's card

                      1. PartyTime
                        • 3 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Lmao. Pained Tyson fan?

                  3. Zimo
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 19 mins ago

                    Not really. Went as expected facing a 60 year old with an injured leg on top.

                3. Gizzachance
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 38 mins ago

                  After int break

                  A Solanke to Isak
                  B haaland, Johnson to Isak Salah -4?
                  Cheers

                  1. The Tonberry
                      3 mins ago

                      A

                  2. Bobby Digital
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 18 mins ago

                    Where does Evan Ferguson fit in at Brighton?

                    1. el polako
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 28 mins ago

                      Physio’s room.

                      1. Bobby Digital
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 25 mins ago

                        Pity. Talented fella

                    2. XX SMICER XX
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 24 mins ago

                      It’s a good question Rutter Pedro Ferguson Welbeck can’t all start

                    3. Stimps
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 11 mins ago

                      4th choice at the moment with the form the others are in, might start the odd one. Otherwise 10 / 15 min sub imo

                  3. FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    3 hours, 8 mins ago

                    Love that wildcard. If Bruno can indeed be swapped for Saka it is perfect.

                    1. Waylander
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 36 mins ago

                      I can't see it. Is it with Mbuemo?

                      1. FPL Virgin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 33 mins ago

                        Yup. Scroll up.

                        1. Waylander
                          • 8 Years
                          2 hours, 18 mins ago

                          I think Mbuemo and Bruno both need to go in GW14 which could cause an issue

                  4. RamaJama
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    3 hours, 5 mins ago

                    Would you sell VdV or Lewis?

                    Getting a max. 5.1 def, probably RAN. Maz and Robinson stays.

                    1. XX SMICER XX
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 30 mins ago

                      VDV injured?

                    2. Tonyawesome69
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 30 mins ago

                      VDV as long as you have cover for Lewis

                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 5 Years
                        2 hours, 23 mins ago

                        Actually it's not even close.

                        Has a history of hammy injuries
                        https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/micky-van-de-ven/verletzungen/spieler/557459/plus/1

                    3. Over Midwicket
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      2 hours, 12 mins ago

                      I'd punt on Pervis

                  5. dunas_dog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 50 mins ago

                    Team A is present team with I free transfer and 1.3 m in bank. Team B potential WC team. Would you?

                    1 WC
                    2 Roll and play Porro if Trent out
                    3 Trent to Hall and Son to Palmer -4
                    4 3 plus Solanke to Isak - 8

                    Team A
                    Raya
                    Trent Gabriel Robinson
                    Salah Son Bruno Mbeumo Rogers
                    Solanke Wissa

                    Bentley Wood Porro Ben Johnson

                    Team B (WC)
                    Verbruggen
                    Gabriel Hall Kerkez
                    Salah Palmer Saka Bruno
                    Isak Jackson Pedro

                    Fabianski Rogers Ait-Nouri Anderson

                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 42 mins ago

                      I think I would WC rather than struggling to get the ideal team each GW/ taking hits. WC12 will setup the team long term and roll FTs

                      1. dunas_dog
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 22 mins ago

                        Cheers- that’s the dilemma. I don’t think my team needs a WC but this is possibly best time to use it to avoid hits and have good set up for December fixtures

                    2. Waylander
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 29 mins ago

                      Yeah WC looks good but Saka might be injured.

                      1. dunas_dog
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 24 mins ago

                        Thanks-would probably just keep Mbeumo in that scenario for eve LEI games with cash to move to Saka once fit

                  6. ran
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 49 mins ago

                    CURRENT TEAM

                    Valdimarsson - Henderson
                    TAA - Porro - Robinson - Myko - RAN
                    Johnson - ESR - Rogers - Mbeumo - Salah
                    Haaland - Wood - Wissa

                    WILDCARD TEAM

                    Fabianski* - Verbruggen*
                    Mazraoui* - Hall* - Dunk* - Kerkez* - RAN
                    Bruno* - Palmer* - Saka* - Mbeumo - Salah
                    Isak* - Wood - Welbeck*

                    Activate or save WC?

                    1. dunas_dog
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 21 mins ago

                      Similar dilemma to me. I think while you don’t need to WC probably best time to restructure - no Arsenal defender would concern me given their fixtures now improve and Wood probably time to go as other than Ipswich fixtures not so good for Forest.

                      1. ran
                        • 3 Years
                        2 hours, 10 mins ago

                        Same sentiments. Probably a good time to WC as the fixtures start to get better for some of the other premiums like Palmer, Saka etc..

                        I think there isn't any other better time to lose Haaland with the tough upcoming matches and upgrade elsewhere and get him in later. That five-mium mid is so tempting lol.

                  7. Over Midwicket
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    2 hours, 47 mins ago

                    Two questions. On FPL wire they mentioned Strand Larsen might be injured. Had no idea, does anyone know?

                    Also, is Saka the only player who has gotten increasingly more points in every season he's been in FPL? It's quite incredible, 6 years on the bounce. However, doubt he'll break 220 points this season.

                    1. dunas_dog
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 19 mins ago

                      Larsen played a few minutes for Norway so should be ok

                  8. Hint
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 45 mins ago

                    With price no issue, would you rather have Solanke or Pedro?

                    1. Waylander
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 32 mins ago

                      Pedro if he starts matches. I think you can wait this week til SOU to see if hes starting.

                    2. g40steve
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 29 mins ago

                      Pedro is like Jota explosive & probably still on pens.

                    3. dunas_dog
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 16 mins ago

                      Pedro

                  9. Waylander
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 43 mins ago

                    I'm getting rid of Watkins this GW as I don't like how Dhuran is eating his minutes and with Villa fixture pile up I see it continuing. Who do you like more as his replacement?

                    A) Jackson
                    B) Isak

                    Thanks!

                    1. g40steve
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 30 mins ago

                      A Think with Palmer supplying the goods he’s going to shine, plays 80+ mins never gives up.

                      I remember years ago Diego on 4YC & everyone avoided him & he smashed points & never got the 5th YC

                      1. Waylander
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 27 mins ago

                        Yeah, I'm not overly concerned about the yellow cards. Just that Isak is on pens and talisman of the team so unlikely to get a rest. Fixtures are fairly similar. I do already have Palmer.

                    2. FPL Virgin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 30 mins ago

                      You should keep Watkins for the next 4. Be patient.

                      1. Waylander
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 28 mins ago

                        No thanks. I've had him since GW3 and he's not worth the money. His minutes are at risk and Villa still have a lot of CL games.

                        1. Waylander
                          • 8 Years
                          2 hours, 26 mins ago

                          Plus Villa's fixtures aren't as good as Chelsea or Newcastle.

                    3. Hint
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 25 mins ago

                      I think you might regret getting rid of Watkins in this particular GW, when he has Palace at home, but Isak would be my shout over Jackson for the midterm.

                      1. Waylander
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 21 mins ago

                        Thanks

                    4. Hairy Potter
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 24 mins ago

                      Isak has a very good record against West Ham.

                      1. Waylander
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 20 mins ago

                        Good to know thank you

                    5. Collie01
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 7 mins ago

                      I originally was thinking of Jackson but I've gone with Isak instead. Just think he's more talismanic, on pens, has better FPL pedigree imo and when it's a close call or toss up between 2 players, the YC situation does sway me a bit.

                  10. John Colby (C)
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    2 hours, 35 mins ago

                    Afternoon everyone!

                    Are we overlooking or over-estimating the fpl prospects of Matt O’Riley?
                    Could he be the new Morgan Rogers as the 4th or 5th midfielder in our squads?

                    1. Waylander
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 30 mins ago

                      He's only had one game and is in a crowded Brighton side so it's a wait and see.

                      1. John Colby (C)
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 13 Years
                        2 hours, 24 mins ago

                        Yeah that the worry. But if he can stay fit he’s surely going to be an enticing prospect.

                        1. Waylander
                          • 8 Years
                          2 hours, 22 mins ago

                          Yep, one for the watchlist. He scored quite a few goals at Celtic under Ange as well.

                          Open Controls
                            • 5 Years
                            2 hours, 15 mins ago

                            Not just under Ange, he had his best season under Rodgers last season and had a higher goal involvement which triggered the move to Brighton

                    2. dunas_dog
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 19 mins ago

                      Fantastic player at Celtic and can see him doing really well in Brighton team

                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 5 Years
                        2 hours, 17 mins ago

                        Agreed as a Celtic fan.

                        Issue is new team and not enough info to suggest he will be first choice/get a run of games

                    3. Tonyawesome69
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 19 mins ago

                      - injured 9 mins in his debut against Crawley Town in EFL
                      - just back from 2-3 month injury and played 43 mins including ET.

                      Not sure why you think folks are overlooking or overestimating O'Riley as a pick.

                    4. Collie01
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 11 mins ago

                      I think it's just too early to tell. He could be great, but it's a clear wait and see for me. There's a lot of risk and a lot of unknowns around him and mid slots are too valuable

                  11. Prinzhorn
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 23 mins ago

                    Am I crazy for considering Estupinan with these juicy fixtures?

                    1. Waylander
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 35 mins ago

                      He's not nailed so yeah. Probably safer to go with Van Hecke.

                      1. Collie01
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 29 mins ago

                        Is Kadioglu or Estu first choice do you know?

                    2. dunas_dog
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 34 mins ago

                      No could be great option if Kadioglu out for any length of time

                    3. Collie01
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 29 mins ago

                      I am thinking of him in my current WC draft. Really good fixtures and he has good attacking potential. I'm not fully up to speed on Brighton this year though and I'm not sure if he's nailed or not

                    4. Tonyawesome69
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 28 mins ago

                      His underlying stats this season and last are underwhelming

                    5. Esraj
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                      Yes, you are crazy. 6 points from 8 matches. A ppm of 0.8.

                  12. PartyTime
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 39 mins ago

                    Which two for this gw?
                    1. Zverev
                    2. Fritz
                    3. Alcaraz
                    4. Sinner
                    5. Ruud
                    6. Medvedev

                    1. SpaceCadet
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 3 mins ago

                      Sinner and Ruuuuuuuuuuuud

                  13. Jimmy Boy
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 8 mins ago

                    Is Mazraoui still fairly safe to start under new manager?

                    1. dunas_dog
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      I think it’s a wait and see for now

                  14. Freshy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    best free kick ever?
                    https://www.youtube.com/shorts/5VQxBiPLF_s

                  15. dunas_dog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    Peferred option on WC?

                    A Cunha ( Konate in defence)
                    B Jackson ( Kerkez in defence)

                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 7 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      A

                    2. Captain Mal
                        22 mins ago

                        Konate is better than Kerkez, arguably much better.
                        Cunha could match Jackson from now until GW17, but he becomes significantly less appealing after that, while Jackson remains a top choice until at least GW22.

                      • The Polymath
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        1 min ago

                        A

                    3. The Polymath
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Who to get in first?

                      A) Hall (Newcastle)
                      B) Davis (Ipswich)

                      1. dunas_dog
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Hall

                    4. The Polymath
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      Best 4.4 Defender apart from Ait-nouri?

                      1. dunas_dog
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Hall Kerkez Anderson

                      2. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
                        • 1 Year
                        5 mins ago

                        Rayan Ait-Nouri is currently 4.7M not 4.4M

                        1. The Polymath
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          1 min ago

                          My bad

