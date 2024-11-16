Ahead of next week’s regular Q&A, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar goes position by position through his hypothetical FPL Gameweek 12 Wildcard draft.

This third international break of the season is the last one for a while. From then, the fixtures come thick and fast during a December period that is often pivotal for both Premier League and FPL managers.

With this in mind – before the usual Q&A takes place next week – I’d like to choose a Gameweek 12 Wildcard draft, in order to identify players and teams for managers to target over the upcoming period.

FIXTURES

In terms of enablers, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brighton and Hove Albion, Bournemouth and even Newcastle United bring appeal. All have attractive budget options in both attack and defence, allowing more premiums elsewhere.

In terms of big-money heavyweights, I think going without Erling Haaland (£15.2m) is reasonable given Manchester City’s poor form and low position on the ticker. Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) is almost an autopick given his season so far and I think Chelsea’s fixtures make Cole Palmer (£10.9m) a captaincy option in each of the next six Gameweeks.

If declared fit, I think having Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) is a good idea but the fact that he’s carrying a hamstring injury does plant some seeds of doubt. His minutes could be managed over this chaotic period, especially with Arsenal’s Champions League position being far from comfortable.

Defence

Starting at the back, Arsenal haven’t kept a clean sheet for a while but, with fixtures improving and first-choice personnel returning from injury, I think that will change. As William Saliba (£6.0m) offers very little goal threat and there’s minutes risks for the full-backs, I think Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.1m) and David Raya (£5.6m) is the ideal combination.

At Liverpool, Ibrahima Konate (£5.3m) looks to have cemented his centre-back spot for one of the league’s best defences and the Frenchman’s price means you wouldn’t mind benching him for the games against Man City, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur.

Joint-fifth for chances created amongst defenders (13) and a Bonus Points System (BPS) monster, Lewis Hall (£4.4m) looks a snip for the Magpies who – this time without European fixtures – should thrive in such a busy period.

Meanwhile, four of Brighton’s next six opponents – Southampton, Leicester City, Crystal Palace and West Ham United – are struggling for goals. These are some good clean sheet prospects. And Rayan Ait-Nouri’s (£4.7m) virtues need no extolling, with the Algerian international one of Wolves’ main attacking outlets.

Midfield

Ok then. The usual Q&A will return next week and we’ll also be doing a Wildcard 12-centric episode of The FPL Wire. See you then!



