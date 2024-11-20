260
260 Comments Post a Comment
  1. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Anyone considering 4 big hitters?
    Saka, Salah, Palmer, and Haaland.

    I cant get it to in 3 moves, but it means losing Mbeumo. Which maybe isn't the worst thing with his fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Mbeumo's still got a couple of good fixtures in him. Saka isn't really worth the pricetag at the moment.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Yea. Not for now, but maybe in the coming weeks.

        Open Controls
    2. Genji3lade
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Currently have Haaland, Salah, Palmer and Bruno.

      Plan to sell Bruno and Mbeumo when fixtures change in a couple weeks to get Saka & a cheap midfielder (assuming Arsenal are playing well)

      Will be great as should make saving FTs easier once set up, you own all the main captaincy options and I think a lot of teams will be priced out as it requires pretty good team value to fit all four.

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        So you have Haaland, Salah, Palmer, Bruno & Mbeumo. I'd love to be able to afford that - wouldn't worry about not having Saka.

        Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I'm working toward this and will hopefully be able to achieve that in 2-3 weeks time. Only issue is price changes which would force my hand to drop the idea and look elsewhere.

      Open Controls
    4. Keeptakinghits
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Shhhhhh don't tell everyone the secret to fpl this season!

      Open Controls
  2. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Bottomed.

    Raya (Turner)
    Konsa-Robinson-Mazraoui (Colwill-Faes)
    Rogers-Palmer-Salah-Mbeumo-SmithRowe
    Wissa-Haaland (Wood)

    0.2 ITB, 2 free transfers.

    Any suggestions or all good?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Haaland to Isak
      Faes to Gabriel

      Open Controls
  3. PJMC
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Worth switching Cunha for Wood after this GW, or wait until after Forest/Ipswich?

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCoyote97
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        I would say wait.

        Open Controls
      2. Jonesfromthere
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Cunha is a transfer our

        Open Controls
      3. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Why? Cunha is scoring every week and had great fixtures coming up. Don’t sell

        Open Controls
        1. PJMC
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            I meant to say bring Cunha in for Wood.

            Open Controls
      4. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Is Live FPL's price tracker more reliable than Statistics?

        Trent and Johnson are close to drop on statistics which would result in 0.1 shortage.

        Open Controls
      5. MetallicaJack93
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Front 8 is

        Salah Saka Palmer Mbeumo (Winks)
        Solanke Cunha Wissa

        Thinking either Winks/Solanke > Fernandes and fodder or Solanke/Wissa > Isak/Jackson or Watkins

        Money not an issue, do we think 5-2 or 4-3 up front?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          I'd just take out Solanke

          Open Controls
          1. MetallicaJack93
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            For Isak, Jackson or Watkins?

            Open Controls
            1. fab
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Jackson.

              (I got the same 8)

              Open Controls
      6. jonnybhoy
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        What to do here? 4FT 0ITB

        Pickford
        Mazraoui Gvordiol RAN
        Salah Palmer Rogers Mbuemo
        Haaland Raul Larsen

        A) Jimenez, Haaland, McNeil and Rogers to J Pedro, Jackson, Saka and Bruno
        B) Jimenez, Larsen, Haaland and McNeil to Saka, J Pedro, Cunha/Isak and Jackson
        C) Wait a week until City play Spurs and do A or B
        D) Pickford to Sanchez

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          It’s actually a good team for this GW as it is, so you can do any or none of those options and still do well, in my opinion.

          Open Controls
        2. HelmutCool
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          C. Then after seeing how Mazraoui plays under new coach and how fit Saka is probably B.

          Open Controls
        3. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          E) roll

          Open Controls
        4. jonnybhoy
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Cheers guys

          Open Controls
      7. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Reading RMTs I feel like I’m in a parallel universe where nobody has Haaland as an FPL asset.

        Feels strange considering where we were last year! But understandable though.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Still in 64% of the teams

          Open Controls
        2. OneDennisBergkamp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Just like it was the bright idea to go without Salah earlier this season, this idea will bite everyone in a few weeks also...

          Open Controls
        3. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          I'm forgoing Saka and rolling with a Salah, Palmer, Haaland threemium

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            57 mins ago

            Ditto

            Open Controls
          2. KunDogan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            39 mins ago

            Same here

            Open Controls
            1. Derbz87
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              16 mins ago

              Serious question.... how? Even if you owned all 3 from the start which you probably didn't it was 38m out of your budget. You must have 12 enablers along with them.

              Open Controls
              1. Gubby-Allen
                • 3 Years
                just now

                I haven't needed a qst sub all season. My bench are 4.0, 4.2, 4.3 and 4.0. Team value is 103.0. I have Haaland, Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Havertz, Johnson of value.

                GK and defence are all 4.5 but scoring no less than 5.5 ones.

                Open Controls
        4. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          30 mins ago

          I feel like the sentiment on here is the opposite, if anything. After the Brighton match, taking a hit for Salah was essential - now a hat-trick against Kazakhstani plumbers has everyone flapping for some reason.

          Open Controls
          1. Mother Farke
              1 min ago

              I'm fairly confident due to the frequency of the surname Davies in Wales there will be a plumber called Ben Davies out there.

              Open Controls
          2. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Welp, a no Haaland owner on Wildcard. I just keep telling myself I’m not captaining until GW18 so 15m is too much.

            Salah and Palmer (C) sounds reliable.

            Open Controls
        5. OneDennisBergkamp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          thinking of this for exact money....

          Sels, Faes & Wood > Raya, Hall & Joao Pedro

          Forest have bad fixtues coming up and it strengthens my defence.

          Open Controls
          1. AD105
            • 8 Years
            58 mins ago

            Good moves if for free

            Open Controls
          2. FergieTime12
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            nice!

            Open Controls
        6. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Is there any update on the Van Dijk injury?

          Open Controls
          1. HelmutCool
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            He injured as well?

            Open Controls
            1. Amartey Partey
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Yes, not sure how serious though. He left the Holland camp.

              Open Controls
              1. HelmutCool
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                Thought they were just doing it because he has played so much.

                Open Controls
                1. Amartey Partey
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Oh, maybe that is the case then.

                  Open Controls
        7. MetallicaJack93
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Isak, Watkins or Jackson?

          Open Controls
          1. G Banger
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Isak for form, Jackson for fixtures

            Open Controls
          2. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Isak. Although I'm worried he will get injured again.

            Open Controls
          3. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Isak

            Open Controls
          4. mixology
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            All 3 are great differentials fwiw

            Open Controls
        8. G Banger
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Keep the faith on Haaland or sell him to improve this lot?

          Flekken
          Gabriel Konate RAN
          Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
          Haaland Wood Welbeck

          Fabianski Dibling Keane O'Shea

          3 FT and 0.1 ITB

          Open Controls
          1. HelmutCool
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            U already got Palmer and Salah. No need to ditch Haaland.
            Would prefer deepwr bench for the busy season, but otherwise looks fine.

            Open Controls
          2. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Keep and consider taking out Wood

            Open Controls
        9. AD105
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          2 FT and 0.2 ITB, what’s my best option this week?

          A) Johnson/Haaland > Salah/Isak or Jackson, captain Salah
          B) Trent > Ait Nouri, captain Palmer, hold Haaland for a week against Spurs and take 2 FT into next week to deal with Haaland/Johnson etc

          Raya
          TAA Robinson Konsa
          Palmer Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
          Haaland Watkins Cunha

          4.0 Johnson Lewis Greaves

          Open Controls
        10. SomeoneKnows
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Raya
          TAA, Ait Nouri, Robinson
          Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
          Haaland, Wood, Raul

          (Fabianski, Winks, Harwood-Bellis, Greaves*) 3FT + 0 itb

          Haaland + Winks + TAA > Cunha + Fernandes + Konate ?

          Open Controls
        11. BlzE_94
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Which pair would you start this gw?

          A) Cunha & Ait-Nouri

          B) Raul & Robinson

          Open Controls
          1. mixology
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            I’m hoping for a goal fest but expecting a 2-0 Fulham win

            Open Controls
          2. jonnybhoy
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            A as per below

            Open Controls
        12. jonnybhoy
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Don't know why Fulham as they are in clean sheet odds at about 40% - Wolves have scored every week except GW1 against Arsenal

          Open Controls
        13. NotsoSpursy
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Any better shouts than Hall and Greaves on WC? £0.1 ITB

          Verb - Fab
          Ait Nouri - Gvardiol - Gab - Hall - Greaves
          Salah - Palmer - Bruno - Saka - Winks
          Isak - Cunha - Pedro

          Open Controls
        14. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          48 mins ago

          Which one for the team below?

          1. Haaland Johnson to Isak Palmer
          2. TAA Johnson Wood to 4.5def Palmer Pedro -4
          3. TAA Johnson to 6.0def Bruno

          Flekken/Fab
          TAA/Gab/Lewis/Myko/Graves
          Salah/Mbeumo/Johnson/Semenyo/Rogers
          Haaland/Cunha/Wood

          Open Controls
          1. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            I am considering A but for a hit, but I am not sure of getting rid of Haaland this week?

            Been saying that for 3 weeks though now!

            Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Don't see 3 starting defenders so defender transfer

            Open Controls
        15. AD105
          • 8 Years
          35 mins ago

          2 FT and 0.2 ITB, what’s my best option this week?

          A) Johnson/Haaland > Salah/Isak or Jackson, captain Salah
          B) TAA > Ait Nouri, captain Palmer, hold Haaland for a week against Spurs and take 2 FT into next week to deal with Haaland/Johnson etc
          C) TAA/Johnson/Watkins > Hall/Salah/J.Pedro for a -4

          Raya
          TAA Robinson Konsa
          Palmer Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
          Haaland Watkins Cunha

          4.0 Johnson Lewis Greaves

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            23 mins ago

            Don't see 3 starting defenders so B or C

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              21 mins ago

              Reckon Lewis has been dropped?

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                More to do with specific opponents and 1v1 matchup imo. Walker likely to start RB against Son/Spurs and Diaz/Liverpool which reduces the number of positions Lewis can start in. Start LB depends number of CBs available so Gvardiol LB or LCB and Stones/Akanji step up from CB to midfield or start CM with one of Kovacic/Gundo

                Open Controls
                1. x.jim.x
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I hope Pep has taken some time to reflect over this international break and come to the realisation that Walker has been finished for a while now.

                  Open Controls
        16. NotsoSpursy
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          Is Konate the best 5m - 5.5m pick ?

          Or Timber ?

          Open Controls
        17. wulfrunian
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Any love for Matt O'Riley?

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Probably from his parents

            Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            - injured 9 mins in his debut against Crawley Town in EFL
            - just back from 2-3 month injury and played 43 mins including ET.

            Not enough info to go there over other mids with more certainty

            Open Controls
          3. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Maybe on the 2nd wildcard in Feb.

            Open Controls
        18. sirmorbach
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Kinda stuck tbh, any suggestion would be much appreciated:

          Flekken / 4.0
          Gabriel, Aït-Nouri, Lewis / Davis, Faes
          Palmer, Son, Bruno, Mbeumo, Rogers
          Haaland, Raúl, Strand Larsen

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            FTs? Money ITB?

            Open Controls
        19. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          On wildcard, currently on this. Received lots of opinions and comments over the last week or so, it’s greatly appreciated. If you’d like to offer any more thoughts, I’d be happy to hear them! Thanks.

          Verbruggen
          Konate Digne Hall
          Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
          Watkins Isak Jackson

          Fabianski Damsgaard RAN Veltman

          Open Controls
        20. Feed tha Sheep
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Evening all which is the best option with 2FTs?

          Raya
          Trent Gab Ait Nori (Aina Greaves)
          Mbeumo Palmer Semenyo Rogers Johnson
          Haaland Wood Cunha

          A. Haaland & Johnson > Salah & Isak/Pedro

          B. Trent Johnson & Mbeumo > Hall Salah & 5.2 mid (-4)

          C. Something else (1.3ITB)

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.