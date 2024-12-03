Approximately 6.5 million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers haven’t yet activated their first Wildcard chip, including 27% of the top 10k. There are less than four weeks to use it but six more opportunities, starting with Gameweek 14.

These unlimited free transfers are a chance to fix all mistakes and start planning for the future.

In this article, we’ll assess the pros and cons of a Gameweek 14 Wildcard and provide a few draft ideas.

Don’t forget that you can get your Wildcard team rated via our Rate My Team tool or the Plan FPL planner!

READ MORE: Do I keep my free transfers when I use an FPL Wildcard?

GAMEWEEK 14 WILDCARD: THE PROS

CAN REACT TO THE LATEST INJURY UPDATES

This midweek deadline is a quick turnaround from the weekend action, where several well-owned players got flagged.

Alexander Isak (£8.5m) came off after 21 minutes because of a contact injury, Dominic Solanke (£7.6m) was unwell and Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) keeps departing early with a niggle. Alongside that, we already know Ibrahima Konate (£5.3m) will miss weeks with a knee injury.

Wildcarders can adapt to the latest press conferences. Our look at ideal Konate replacements can start fixing the defence.

FIXTURE SWINGS

Using regular free transfers to sell attackers like Chris Wood (£6.6m), Bryan Mbeumo (£7.8m) or Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) may feel a bit luxurious but it’s less so on a Wildcard.

Their strong-looking Gameweek 13 fixtures were the last before tricky runs get underway and our Season Ticker has identified Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United as teams about to begin a good one.

SQUAD DEPTH

This chaotic festive period sees seven FPL deadlines take place over 30 days, with tightly-packed domestic Gameweeks worsened by some further EFL Cup and European encounters.

We’ve looked at club-by-club recovery times, as squad rotation is expected to increase for most sides. Therefore, having a full playing bench is important, for the inevitable unannounced rests.

GAMEWEEK 14 WILDCARD: THE CONS

YOU MAY NOT NEED IT

Although time is running out to activate Wildcards, some managers are in the enviable position of having a strong template squad that doesn’t particularly need it.

Those already on the expensive midfield trio of Mohamed Salah (£13.2m), Cole Palmer (£11.0m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) are ahead of the curve, especially if there’s at least one of Matheus Cunha (£7.1m) or Joao Pedro (£5.8m) up front.

GAMEWEEK 14 WILDCARD IDEAS

DRAFT 1: HEAVYWEIGHT MIDFIELD

Such squads depend on team value, with this lot’s current prices adding up to £101.0m. Across the FPL community, a template is forming that includes Salah, Palmer and Saka, a trio that has just combined for 45 points in Gameweek 13, pre-captaincy.

A Chelsea double-up could include Nicolas Jackson (£8.1m) instead of Isak but only if you’re confident that the other seven attackers can adequately cover his ban, should a fifth yellow card arrive. Whereas Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) has just served his suspension, back in time for some tasty Bournemouth fixtures.

As is often the case with the Gameweek’s most-bought, low-priced duo Cunha and Joao Pedro both decided to follow their consecutive double-digit scores with a blank.

DRAFT 2: DIFFERENTIAL HAALAND





The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here



