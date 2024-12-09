34
  1. Miguel Sanchez
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Which sub 5.7 mid, will be rotating with Rogers and Wood

    A) Amad
    B) Enzo
    C) Iwobi

    1. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Enzo

    2. Tactical Frank
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Anyone of those works well but I’d lean to Enzo for fixtures

  2. Muscout
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    On WC, I know bench is a little weak but will prob do Dibling and Cunha to Rogers and JPedro in 2 weeks.
    Any changes recommended?

    Henderson
    TAA Saliba Timber
    Salah Palmer Saka Enzo
    Isak Jackson Cunha

    Cahill Dibling Harwood O’Shea

    1. Gazwaz80
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Great team!

    2. Boz
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Very nice, but I think you need a better bench. At least a 4.5 def and Rogers or Amad alongside Enzo

  3. #FPLBhuna
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Early price change influenced transfer last night [Watkins > Isak]

    Here's how I'm looking for GW16, weak bench aside I think I should be good to go, but open to thoughts. Only transfer I would be tempted to make is Gabriel out if he fails to make the bench mid-week.

    Henderson
    Gabriel - Kerkez - Estupinan
    Bowen - Saka - Palmer - Salah - Mitoma
    Isak - Pedro

    non playing GK - robinson - lewis - non playing FWD

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      Looks good.

      1. #FPLBhuna
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers TM

  4. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Fabianski
    Gabriel Timber Pau
    Salah Saka Palmer Mbuemo
    Isak Pedro Cunha

    (Flekken Dunk Greaves Winks)
    3 FTs

    A) Mbuemo & Pau to TAA & Enzo/5.9m
    B) Winks to Enzo (Bench Mbuemo)
    C) Anything else?

    Appreciate your thoughts!

  5. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Semenyo & Jackson -> Enzo, Isak for free this week, Yes or No?
    (I already have Palmer)

    A: Yes
    B: No

    1. Boz
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      No

    2. Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Could backfire, but yes

    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I did a similar move Rogers & Jackson, watching Isak being clinical, I had to.

  6. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    30 mins ago

    LMS Update (702 teams)

    Current safety score = 37
    Top score = 92

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  7. Gooner Kebab
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Captain choice are vital in this game - an easy 50pts swing / fortune from last 2 GWs!

    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Captaincy should be scrapped.
      This would make every point count and force us to really think through the squad structure.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        10 mins ago

        Would Haaland be more or less needed with no captaincy?

        1. el polako
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Less, because for his price you could have you 2 of Wood, Jackson, Cunha and 60-70 points more ish.

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            2 mins ago

            You would have a 2nd player to play with Haaland. You would also drop his price a bit as captaincy is included.

      2. Mainoo Magic
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Agree would improve the game

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Really? Hate that idea, I think it would ruin it

      3. Gooner Kebab
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'm guessing you dont like the chips either 🙂

        1. el polako
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          My point is that you can have a bad team or bad week but be lucky with captaincy choice and score the same as someone who nailed all his choice but the captaincy one.

          Really think that making every single point count would be more fun than rolling the dice on a captain.

          1. Gooner Kebab
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Yes as i'm one of those who picked the wrong captain!
            There is a FPL stat available if you had pick the correct captain in your team - most of the time you'd easily double your total points.

            So who to captain this week?

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      If you vice captain the higher scorer, you still get points from them so it's more like 30. Palmer vs Salah in 14 was 11 and Saka vs Palmer was 16 so 27 in those cases.

      1. Gooner Kebab
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        I left VC on Saka, thinking it wont matter but burn!

  8. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    I have managed to conjur up a 4 premium - what are your thoughts? I can achieve it with -12 hit

    sels (4m)
    Timber, hall, robinson (oshea, mosquera)
    Salaha, Palmer, Saka, Enzo, Rogers
    Haaland, Wissa, Vardy

    yay or nay lads?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Given you'll have the same mids as most, it's up to Haaland and the other 9 cheap players vs the template (balanced) teams.

    2. #FPLBhuna
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's definitely not the worst team I've seen... actually quite like it

      Minus o'shea/mosquera...

      I'd perhaps downgrade vardy to a 4.5 and move those 2 defenders upto 4.5m slots?

    3. Mother Farke
        1 min ago

        Nah, not for me.

    4. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Which striker out of Jackson & Isak do you prefer?

      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Probably a hair for Jackson only because NEW seem to be so up and down and Callum Wilson will need to get some game time. But Id put both strikers ahead of Cunha, Pedro and Hojlund.

    5. Fit_to_drop
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sorry if asked already: but any chance of Lewis (MCI) having his match ban overturned?

      1. Mother Farke
          just now

          No because it was two yellows.

        • Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Nope - no appeals allowed on dismissals for two bookings (unless in a case of mistaken identity)

