  FDMS All Starz
    9 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Still have WC but don’t see any concerns currently except fringe players, would you just hold off till GW19? And save up the FTs?

    Current team:
    Henderson
    VVD Saliba Timber
    Salah Palmer Saka Rogers
    Isak Wissa Cunha

    Fabianski Kluivert Robinson Barco
    1FT & 0.1itb

    Indpush
      6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Save transfers if you can and use WC last week you can unless suddenly you have a spew of injuries

  sunzip14
    7 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    4 goals and no Jackson returns? Not even a point for assisting Enzo by preventing him getting a YC for that goal celebration?

    JT11fc
      6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Had a few sniffs

    Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        just now

        That’s off the wall

    Sz21
      13 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Thinking TAA in for Mykolenko and then probably Enzo in for Smith-Rowe leaving 1.0m ITB.
      Anything else to consider here-

      Raya.
      Mykolenko, Hall, Gabriel.
      Salah, Saka, Palmer, Smith-Rowe.
      Strand-Larsen, Pedro, Isak.
      Fabianski, Rogers, Lewis, Greaves.
      2ft, 3.1m ITB

      Indpush
        6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Looks good

    Amartey Partey
      5 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Sounds like Robinson had a great game but only one point.

      Waylander
        8 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        I have his huge 1-point haul coming in for Gabriel.

        Amartey Partey
          5 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Mega! He’s coming in for me for Trent. Missed his 6 points last week thanks to Lewis.

    cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Need some help: I am replacing ESR ( have Salah, Saka,Mbuemo, Semenyo)
      Who makes sense ?
      1) Odegaard
      2) KBD
      3) Bruno
      4) Other?

      Waylander
        8 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Palmer

      Gommy
        14 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        You should really fine a way for Palmer, yes.

      TheBiffas
        4 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Guessing you're a Fulham fan... I'm keeping faith in ESR, any particular reasons for selling or is it just because you have money available for an upgrade?

    Amartey Partey
      5 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      This game is a lot about when to stick with a player and when to get rid. It’s all about timing. Mbeumo, Bruno, Vardy, and Wood seem to be good examples.

    Muscout
      5 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Keep JPedro or Cunha on WC

      Amartey Partey
        5 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Pedro

        Amartey Partey
          5 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Maybe both

      Waylander
        8 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Have to keep Cunha for the next 2 GWs then he can go.

    Muscout
      5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      On WC, any changes recommended? 1.9itb
      Could do Jackson or Cunha to Isak?

      Henderson
      TAA Saliba Timber
      Salah Palmer Saka Rogers
      Jackson Cunha JPedro

      4.0GK Enzo Harwood O’Shea

      FDMS All Starz
        9 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Isak with the next 2 fixtures on a WC looks a must ahead of Cunha/Jackson. You can either downgrade Trent/Saliba/Jackson to upgrade Cunha? Rest looks good

        Waylander
          8 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Cunha has Ipswich and Leicester next 2 there's no way you should be getting rid yet. J Pedro is the droppable one on WC. I think there's an argument for Isak-Jackson-Cunha on WC then move Cunha on after next 2.

          Muscout
            5 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            JPedro to Isak would be ideal but would need to find another 0.9 somewhere

            Waylander
              8 Years
              2 hours, 3 mins ago

              To find the money I'd be looking at a backline of something like:

              Alisson
              VVD-Gabriel/Saliba-Robinson-Kerkez-4.0m

    Letsgo!
      8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Will u do eze and pedro to isak and enzo for free?

      Waylander
        8 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        What's the rest of your team?

        Letsgo!
          8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Verb
          Hall ran gab
          Salah palmer saka eze bruno
          Evanilson cunha

          Subs fab pedro digne greaves

    afsr
      8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Do i get TAA or VVD in this team?

      Raya
      Veltman, Ait-Nouri, Gabriel
      Palmer, Saka, Bowen, Salah,
      J Pedro, Cunha, Jackson
      4.0, Amad, Greaves, Mykolenko
      1FT, 2.0 ITB

      A - Raya, Veltman -> Sels/Henderson, TAA (-4)
      B - Veltman, Ait-Nouri -> TAA, 4.2 (-4)
      C - Veltman -> VVD

      afsr
        8 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        repost from past article

      Waylander
        8 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        A or C

        Waylander
          8 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Depends how much you value Trent over VVD

      cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        C or B

        Waylander
          8 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          B gives him 4.2m-Greaves-Mykolenko I think that is asking for trouble.

      Herger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I’d be tempted to do C but with Mazza instead of VVD

    TheBiffas
      4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Bench:

      a) Hall (LEI H)
      b) Aït-Nouri (IPS H)

      JT11fc
        6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Same issue for me, unless I bench Gab which would be convenient...
        Leicester looking good atm

      TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        15 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Might not have a choice after tonight.

      Waylander
        8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Go for whichever you think might chip in with an attacking return? Seems to be a bit of a coin toss. Ait-Nouri may get suspended too.

    PartyTime
      3 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Trent only had 1 assist before the Newcastle cameo. Even though he looked great vs Newcastle, he is still poor value, in my opinion, so I’m wondering why many are going there. Could it be a classic case of FOMO bandwagon?

      Overall, premium defenders haven’t been outstanding this season. It’s tempting to pick Robertson at 5.9m (shared set piece duty) since he is currently fitter than Trent, with extra cash to invest elsewhere, like an Arsenal defender + it won’t hurt much when Liverpool’s CS gets burned.

      Waylander
        8 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        I have also had this thought about Trent. Having previously owned Robinson though I wouldn't go there as soon as Tsmikas is back he gets rotated so you have another transfer out to make. VVD might be just as good if Trent isn't the one.

        Waylander
          8 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Robertson* that's meant to be

        PartyTime
          3 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Fair enough. I’ll start the Robertson bandwagon though. Someone must & I will, there isn’t really much risk. Tsimi is still out for a while i guess. Last seen on crutches.

      TheBiffas
        4 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I see your point, but at the end of the day we all know what Trent can do. I see the lack of attacking returns prior to the Newcastle game as the outlier, rather than what he did in the Newcastle game being an outlier. I think the narrative of his playing style being changed by Slot is a bit overstated, he's been unlucky in a lot of games not to come away with returns and I would strongly back him to be well worth the extra on VVD and Robertson

    Muscout
      5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Think this could be my finalised WC team, any changes recommended?

      Henderson
      TAA Saliba Timber
      Salah Palmer Saka Enzo
      Isak Jackson Cunha

      Cahill Dibling Harwood O’Shea

      Waylander
        8 Years
        55 mins ago

        I think you need a better bench.

      PartyTime
        3 Years
        44 mins ago

        Looks good except the bench.

        Muscout
          5 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah got 0 itb to improve it unfortunately

      TheBiffas
        4 Years
        41 mins ago

        I wouldn't worry about the bench. Dibling is good fodder and the 4.5-5.0 defenders are all crap anyway so there's not much point upgrading there

        Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          14 Years
          4 mins ago

          I agree, have a great first 11 and a weaker bench, although a good rotation pair on/off the bench can also work well

      TheBiffas
        4 Years
        41 mins ago

        Would probably get Gabriel over Saliba though

        Muscout
          5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Cheers, need 0.1 more for Gabriel lol

          Waylander
            8 Years
            just now

            Downgrade TAA to VVD to free up cash?

      Nanook
        3 Years
        1 min ago

        TAA to VVD, Saliba to Gabriel, and use remaining cash to upgrade one of your 4/5th defenders. Nice team

    Scratch
      15 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Need to sell De Ligt or Faes this week. Considering cheap options like Colwill, Hall and Emerson. Also half thinking £3,9m Quansah could be a shout, especially after Joe Gomez's horror show vs Newcastle

      TheBiffas
        4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Highly doubt Quansah is ahead of Gomez in the pecking order

        Scratch
          15 Years
          1 min ago

          It's unlikely but maybe midweek CL will tell us something.
          Have never rated Gomez, he has so many errors in him

    mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I’m seeing the results pretty late. I thought Saka vs Palmer for VC was a close call. Wow!

      On the wrong side of course. Seems like most on here/content creators went for Palmer

      Make FPL Casual Again
        6 Years
        44 mins ago

        So did I, had it bussed on Saka, changed to Palmer based on his greater goal threat only

        Make FPL Casual Again
          6 Years
          just now

          Prior to the game Spurs had conceded the same amount of goals as Arsenal

      TheBiffas
        4 Years
        43 mins ago

        Hindsight warriors will tell you Palmer was the obvious choice, I was on the wrong side of it aswell.... tough luck

        mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          12 Years
          38 mins ago

          Every content creator I’ve seen. Seems unanimous. Don’t pay attention much normally, but a bit of a head scratcher, this one

        putana
          6 Years
          24 mins ago

          Fulham is a good team, especially at home so never considered saka. Palmer was pretty straight forward for me.

      Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        31 mins ago

        it was very close I chose palmer mainly because Spurs def and I thought both Chelsea and spurs would be more gung ho than Fulham. the points difference isn't a fair reflection of how close of a call it was

      Waylander
        8 Years
        24 mins ago

        There was justification for going with both but Fulham have been a superior defence to Spurs who are decimated by injuries to key defenders and their No. 1 GK. That made it a more clearcut choice to me.

        Andy_Social
          12 Years
          4 mins ago

          I habitually watch and ignore the CCs, hence buying Enzo against their advice. But i have to admit my Palmer captaincy triumph is purely down to the wind, as my first-choice would have remained Salah.

      Gommy
        14 Years
        13 mins ago

        I was thankfully on the right side but it really was close.

        Honestly, my thought process came down to Tottenham’s injuries in Defence/Goal (although the surprise of seeing VDV & Romero in the lineup caused some regret initially) vs a reasonably solid and defensively stubborn Fulham.

        More simply, It also came down to the boy Palmer just having a higher point ceiling than Saka, which I’m sure we’ve all considered with Saka when he gets taken seriously as a Captain pick this season.

      Nanook
        3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Probably the respect for Fulham’s defense combined with how open Tot play.

    Price Changes
rainy
      rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Price changes 9th December

      Rise: Isak 8.6

      Falls: Luis Díaz 7.4, Akanji 5.3, Bentancur 4.9, Reed 4.7, W.Fofana 4.4, Kuol 4.4

      nanxun
        3 Years
        25 mins ago

        Thx, as always, Rainy!!

      Norco
        10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Ooft LiveFPL not that accurate tonight; love his continued awesome work though.

      mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        19 mins ago

        Cheers Rainy

        Andy_Social
          12 Years
          3 mins ago

          Meh, took the misstep of picking Jackson instead 🙁
          Cheers, Rainy

      Nanook
        3 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you

    Bounce
      4 Years
      33 mins ago

      I know no one likes a bragger but I just have to say this now because I'm always at terrible at picking captains. These were my last 5 picks and finally getting lucky.

      GW11: Salah (c) 28 points
      GW12: Salah (c) 26 points
      GW13: Saka (c) 36 points
      GW14: Salah (c) 36 points
      GW15: Palmer (c) 36 points

      ZimZalabim
        8 Years
        18 mins ago

        well done mate

        Who you picking next week ?

      JT11fc
        6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Boom, nice

      Sheffield Wednesday
        4 Years
        1 min ago

        I've the same players and down 64 points in comparison with my captain choices. But that truly is an exceptional run of captaincy points.

