0
FPL February 28

FPL price change predictions: Who will rise + fall on March 1?

0 Comments
Share

We’ve a brand spanking new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

And here is who is close to doing so at 01.30 GMT on Saturday 1 March.

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: MARCH 1

Risers
Fallers
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
MatetaCRY7.4m
116.3%
 Very Likely
PickfordEVE5.1m
99.7%
 Likely
HendersonCRY4.5m
96.6%
 Maybe
M.AsensioAVL6.0m
94.9%
 Unlikely
GuéhiCRY4.6m
93.4%
 Unlikely
A.BeckerLIV5.5m
90.6%
 Unlikely
SchadeBRE5.1m
89.4%
 Unlikely
MintehBHA5.0m
85.0%
 Unlikely
NetoCHE6.2m
82.5%
 Unlikely
MbeumoBRE8.0m
82.7%
 Unlikely
KerkezBOU5.0m
81.9%
 Unlikely
KonatéLIV5.2m
81.5%
 Unlikely
CucurellaCHE5.1m
77.7%
 Unlikely
Wan-BissakaWHU4.4m
76.1%
 Unlikely
MykolenkoEVE4.4m
73.2%
 Unlikely
CollinsBRE4.5m
65.6%
 Unlikely
VerbruggenBHA4.5m
65.0%
 Unlikely
BowenWHU7.4m
58.9%
 Unlikely
GabrielARS6.3m
59.1%
 Unlikely
DelapIPS5.6m
59.3%
 Unlikely
SemenyoBOU5.7m
57.6%
 Unlikely
BranthwaiteEVE4.8m
51.5%
 Unlikely
FlekkenBRE4.4m
50.6%
 Unlikely
SpenceTOT4.4m
49.6%
 Unlikely
LacroixCRY4.5m
48.6%
 Unlikely
ThomasLEI3.9m
48.6%
 Unlikely
CastagneFUL4.2m
47.6%
 Unlikely
NkunkuCHE5.7m
46.0%
 Unlikely
EnzoCHE4.7m
45.1%
 Unlikely
João PedroBHA5.4m
43.1%
 Unlikely
Aït-NouriWOL4.7m
43.2%
 Unlikely
José SáWOL4.3m
43.3%
 Unlikely
JamesCHE4.8m
42.9%
 Unlikely
BetoEVE5.0m
39.5%
 Unlikely
MartinezAVL5.0m
41.2%
 Unlikely
JørgensenCHE4.2m
37.4%
 Unlikely
I.SarrCRY5.5m
35.5%
 Unlikely
SelsNFO5.0m
37.3%
 Unlikely
ValdimarssonBRE3.9m
35.9%
 Unlikely
MerinoARS6.0m
35.9%
 Unlikely
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
IsakNEW9.5m
111.0%
 Very Likely
SánchezCHE4.6m
103.5%
 Very Likely
TrossardARS6.9m
102.7%
 Very Likely
VardyLEI5.4m
101.3%
 Very Likely
MaduekeCHE6.1m
100.8%
 Very Likely
MartinelliARS6.6m
100.8%
 Very Likely
LewisMCI4.4m
100.6%
 Very Likely
AinaNFO5.4m
100.4%
 Very Likely
B.SoumaréLEI4.4m
100.3%
 Very Likely
JarosLIV4.0m
100.4%
 Very Likely
KelleherLIV4.0m
100.1%
 Very Likely
NdiayeEVE5.4m
98.3%
 Likely
J.MurphyNEW5.1m
100.1%
 Very Likely
McAteerLEI4.7m
100.3%
 Very Likely
Calvert-LewinEVE5.4m
100.0%
 Very Likely
DawsonWOL4.3m
99.5%
 Likely
McNeilEVE5.1m
99.9%
 Likely
SchärNEW5.4m
99.8%
 Maybe
HavertzARS7.8m
99.5%
 Maybe
BrojaEVE5.4m
99.2%
 Maybe
HaalandMCI14.7m
98.4%
 Maybe
MurilloNFO4.7m
97.5%
 Maybe
GrealishMCI6.4m
97.2%
 Maybe
LaviaCHE4.5m
96.2%
 Maybe
C.DoucouréCRY4.9m
95.7%
 Maybe
WoolfendenIPS4.0m
91.7%
 Unlikely
O'SheaIPS4.0m
91.3%
 Unlikely
IwobiFUL5.7m
89.2%
 Unlikely
P.M.SarrTOT4.8m
90.6%
 Unlikely
EmersonWHU4.4m
88.7%
 Unlikely
RobinsonFUL5.1m
86.9%
 Unlikely
OdysseasNEW4.3m
88.6%
 Unlikely
VeltmanBHA4.4m
88.0%
 Unlikely
ChalobahCHE4.4m
86.1%
 Unlikely
De LigtMUN4.9m
86.9%
 Unlikely
Luis DíazLIV7.5m
86.6%
 Unlikely
MunizFUL5.5m
84.4%
 Unlikely
Vitor ReisMCI4.5m
74.2%
 Unlikely
WardCRY4.3m
83.2%
 Unlikely
KingFUL4.5m
82.2%
 Unlikely

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day, responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

All the confirmed changes can be found here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

LiveFPL has launched a Price Change Predictor

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

LiveFPL has launched a Price Change Predictor 1

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

0 Comments Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.