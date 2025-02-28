FPL price change predictions: Who will rise + fall on March 1?

We’ve a brand spanking new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

And here is who is close to doing so at 01.30 GMT on Saturday 1 March.…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: MARCH 1

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Mateta CRY 7.4m 116.3% Very Likely Pickford EVE 5.1m 99.7% Likely Henderson CRY 4.5m 96.6% Maybe M.Asensio AVL 6.0m 94.9% Unlikely Guéhi CRY 4.6m 93.4% Unlikely A.Becker LIV 5.5m 90.6% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 89.4% Unlikely Minteh BHA 5.0m 85.0% Unlikely Neto CHE 6.2m 82.5% Unlikely Mbeumo BRE 8.0m 82.7% Unlikely Kerkez BOU 5.0m 81.9% Unlikely Konaté LIV 5.2m 81.5% Unlikely Cucurella CHE 5.1m 77.7% Unlikely Wan-Bissaka WHU 4.4m 76.1% Unlikely Mykolenko EVE 4.4m 73.2% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 65.6% Unlikely Verbruggen BHA 4.5m 65.0% Unlikely Bowen WHU 7.4m 58.9% Unlikely Gabriel ARS 6.3m 59.1% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 59.3% Unlikely Semenyo BOU 5.7m 57.6% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 51.5% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 50.6% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 49.6% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 48.6% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 48.6% Unlikely Castagne FUL 4.2m 47.6% Unlikely Nkunku CHE 5.7m 46.0% Unlikely Enzo CHE 4.7m 45.1% Unlikely João Pedro BHA 5.4m 43.1% Unlikely Aït-Nouri WOL 4.7m 43.2% Unlikely José Sá WOL 4.3m 43.3% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 42.9% Unlikely Beto EVE 5.0m 39.5% Unlikely Martinez AVL 5.0m 41.2% Unlikely Jørgensen CHE 4.2m 37.4% Unlikely I.Sarr CRY 5.5m 35.5% Unlikely Sels NFO 5.0m 37.3% Unlikely Valdimarsson BRE 3.9m 35.9% Unlikely Merino ARS 6.0m 35.9% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Isak NEW 9.5m 111.0% Very Likely Sánchez CHE 4.6m 103.5% Very Likely Trossard ARS 6.9m 102.7% Very Likely Vardy LEI 5.4m 101.3% Very Likely Madueke CHE 6.1m 100.8% Very Likely Martinelli ARS 6.6m 100.8% Very Likely Lewis MCI 4.4m 100.6% Very Likely Aina NFO 5.4m 100.4% Very Likely B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 100.3% Very Likely Jaros LIV 4.0m 100.4% Very Likely Kelleher LIV 4.0m 100.1% Very Likely Ndiaye EVE 5.4m 98.3% Likely J.Murphy NEW 5.1m 100.1% Very Likely McAteer LEI 4.7m 100.3% Very Likely Calvert-Lewin EVE 5.4m 100.0% Very Likely Dawson WOL 4.3m 99.5% Likely McNeil EVE 5.1m 99.9% Likely Schär NEW 5.4m 99.8% Maybe Havertz ARS 7.8m 99.5% Maybe Broja EVE 5.4m 99.2% Maybe Haaland MCI 14.7m 98.4% Maybe Murillo NFO 4.7m 97.5% Maybe Grealish MCI 6.4m 97.2% Maybe Lavia CHE 4.5m 96.2% Maybe C.Doucouré CRY 4.9m 95.7% Maybe Woolfenden IPS 4.0m 91.7% Unlikely O'Shea IPS 4.0m 91.3% Unlikely Iwobi FUL 5.7m 89.2% Unlikely P.M.Sarr TOT 4.8m 90.6% Unlikely Emerson WHU 4.4m 88.7% Unlikely Robinson FUL 5.1m 86.9% Unlikely Odysseas NEW 4.3m 88.6% Unlikely Veltman BHA 4.4m 88.0% Unlikely Chalobah CHE 4.4m 86.1% Unlikely De Ligt MUN 4.9m 86.9% Unlikely Luis Díaz LIV 7.5m 86.6% Unlikely Muniz FUL 5.5m 84.4% Unlikely Vitor Reis MCI 4.5m 74.2% Unlikely Ward CRY 4.3m 83.2% Unlikely King FUL 4.5m 82.2% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day, responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

All the confirmed changes can be found here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.



