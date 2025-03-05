FPL price change predictions: Who will rise + fall on March 6?

We’ve a brand spanking new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

The best price change predictor of February is…@LiveFPLnet and @fpl_statistics

with one 1st and 2nd place each. Performance is still way down from December and January. Let’s see if the predictors can pick it back up in March. pic.twitter.com/60scsUxPbW — What The FPL (@WhatTheF__PL) February 28, 2025

And here is who is close to doing so at 01.30 GMT on Thursday 6 March.…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: MARCH 6

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight A.Becker LIV 5.5m 100.7% Very Likely Mbeumo BRE 8.0m 99.6% Likely Guéhi CRY 4.6m 99.7% Likely Pickford EVE 5.1m 99.7% Maybe Neto CHE 6.2m 96.2% Maybe Cucurella CHE 5.1m 94.6% Maybe Minteh BHA 5.0m 91.6% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 89.9% Unlikely Kerkez BOU 5.0m 85.0% Unlikely Konaté LIV 5.2m 83.3% Unlikely Wan-Bissaka WHU 4.4m 82.7% Unlikely Beto EVE 5.0m 78.4% Unlikely João Pedro BHA 5.4m 77.2% Unlikely Bowen WHU 7.4m 77.7% Unlikely Mykolenko EVE 4.4m 76.9% Unlikely Wissa BRE 6.4m 66.7% Unlikely Verbruggen BHA 4.5m 67.4% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 66.4% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 62.9% Unlikely Gabriel ARS 6.3m 61.1% Unlikely Aït-Nouri WOL 4.7m 56.2% Unlikely I.Sarr CRY 5.5m 56.2% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 54.4% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 53.7% Unlikely Semenyo BOU 5.7m 53.2% Unlikely Nkunku CHE 5.7m 52.6% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 52.6% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 51.6% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 49.1% Unlikely Castagne FUL 4.2m 48.2% Unlikely José Sá WOL 4.3m 46.8% Unlikely Enzo CHE 4.7m 46.1% Unlikely Alexander-Arnold LIV 7.4m 43.8% Unlikely Watkins AVL 8.9m 43.8% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 42.8% Unlikely Jørgensen CHE 4.2m 40.7% Unlikely Sels NFO 5.0m 39.0% Unlikely Nwaneri ARS 4.6m 37.5% Unlikely Maddison TOT 7.4m 37.6% Unlikely Merino ARS 6.0m 36.8% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Kinsky TOT 4.4m 101.8% Very Likely B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 100.5% Very Likely Jaros LIV 4.0m 100.4% Very Likely Calvert-Lewin EVE 5.4m 100.1% Very Likely Iwobi FUL 5.7m 99.5% Maybe Lavia CHE 4.5m 99.8% Maybe Kelleher LIV 4.0m 99.7% Maybe C.Doucouré CRY 4.9m 99.4% Maybe McAteer LEI 4.7m 99.7% Maybe Dawson WOL 4.3m 99.9% Maybe Palmer CHE 11.1m 98.3% Maybe McNeil EVE 5.1m 99.3% Maybe Ward CRY 4.3m 98.7% Maybe Grealish MCI 6.4m 99.1% Maybe J.Murphy NEW 5.1m 98.5% Maybe Murillo NFO 4.7m 96.2% Maybe Emerson WHU 4.4m 94.7% Unlikely Dennis BOU 4.0m 93.5% Unlikely Schär NEW 5.4m 94.3% Unlikely Veltman BHA 4.4m 92.8% Unlikely McCarthy SOU 4.3m 92.1% Unlikely Haaland MCI 14.7m 91.9% Unlikely Burns IPS 4.8m 89.8% Unlikely McConnell LIV 4.4m 87.5% Unlikely Chiesa LIV 6.8m 87.5% Unlikely Steele BHA 4.1m 85.8% Unlikely De Ligt MUN 4.9m 85.7% Unlikely Smith Rowe FUL 5.2m 84.8% Unlikely Vitor Reis MCI 4.5m 87.5% Unlikely Rogers AVL 5.6m 80.0% Unlikely Casemiro MUN 4.7m 80.3% Unlikely Mangala EVE 5.0m 79.9% Unlikely Foderingham WHU 4.3m 79.3% Unlikely J.Timber ARS 5.6m 79.6% Unlikely Luis Díaz LIV 7.5m 79.2% Unlikely Dalot MUN 5.0m 78.0% Unlikely J.Ayew LEI 5.2m 75.8% Unlikely Antonio WHU 5.3m 77.0% Unlikely Evans MUN 4.4m 76.2% Unlikely Diop FUL 4.4m 75.9% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.