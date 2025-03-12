FPL price change predictions: Who will rise + fall on March 13?

We’ve a brand spanking new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

The best price change predictor of February is…@LiveFPLnet and @fpl_statistics

with one 1st and 2nd place each. Performance is still way down from December and January. Let’s see if the predictors can pick it back up in March. pic.twitter.com/60scsUxPbW — What The FPL (@WhatTheF__PL) February 28, 2025

And here is who is close to doing so at 01.30 GMT on Thursday 13 March.…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: MARCH 6

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Gibbs-White NFO 6.5m 100.6% Very Likely Gabriel ARS 6.3m 99.7% Maybe Minteh BHA 5.0m 99.7% Maybe Pickford EVE 5.1m 90.3% Unlikely João Pedro BHA 5.5m 85.8% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 85.3% Unlikely Konaté LIV 5.2m 84.2% Unlikely Kerkez BOU 5.1m 79.8% Unlikely Aina NFO 5.3m 79.1% Unlikely Muñoz CRY 5.0m 79.6% Unlikely Evanilson BOU 5.6m 70.7% Unlikely Verbruggen BHA 4.5m 69.0% Unlikely Nkunku CHE 5.7m 69.0% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 68.6% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 66.5% Unlikely Marmoush MCI 7.2m 65.9% Unlikely José Sá WOL 4.3m 63.9% Unlikely Milenković NFO 4.8m 63.2% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 63.4% Unlikely Nketiah CRY 5.9m 60.7% Unlikely Gvardiol MCI 5.9m 59.0% Unlikely Wissa BRE 6.5m 59.1% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 58.7% Unlikely Mykolenko EVE 4.4m 58.2% Unlikely Strand Larsen WOL 5.2m 56.7% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 55.9% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 54.9% Unlikely Nwaneri ARS 4.6m 53.0% Unlikely Bowen WHU 7.5m 52.5% Unlikely Semenyo BOU 5.7m 52.4% Unlikely Enzo CHE 4.7m 49.5% Unlikely Jørgensen CHE 4.2m 48.8% Unlikely Beto EVE 5.1m 47.9% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 47.8% Unlikely Castagne FUL 4.2m 46.4% Unlikely Merino ARS 6.0m 45.1% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 44.9% Unlikely Maddison TOT 7.4m 44.3% Unlikely Hudson-Odoi NFO 5.2m 43.7% Unlikely Colwill CHE 4.4m 43.0% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Hall NEW 4.9m 106.1% Very Likely Cunha WOL 7.0m 104.5% Very Likely Dúbravka NEW 4.3m 102.0% Very Likely Hughes CRY 4.9m 101.4% Very Likely Emerson WHU 4.4m 100.3% Very Likely B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 100.3% Very Likely Jaros LIV 4.0m 100.1% Very Likely McAteer LEI 4.7m 100.1% Very Likely Calvert-Lewin EVE 5.4m 99.9% Maybe McNeil EVE 5.1m 99.7% Maybe Ward CRY 4.3m 99.5% Maybe Dawson WOL 4.3m 99.3% Maybe C.Doucouré CRY 4.9m 99.3% Maybe Kelleher LIV 4.0m 99.1% Maybe Burns IPS 4.8m 98.0% Maybe Onana MUN 5.0m 97.4% Maybe Veltman BHA 4.4m 96.2% Maybe McCarthy SOU 4.3m 95.7% Maybe Konsa AVL 4.4m 94.4% Unlikely Mangala EVE 5.0m 94.1% Unlikely Steele BHA 4.1m 94.1% Unlikely McConnell LIV 4.4m 93.9% Unlikely Schär NEW 5.4m 93.5% Unlikely Grealish MCI 6.4m 92.6% Unlikely Isak NEW 9.4m 90.2% Unlikely Fabianski WHU 4.1m 90.3% Unlikely Young EVE 4.5m 90.2% Unlikely Chiesa LIV 6.8m 88.9% Unlikely Esse CRY 4.8m 87.4% Unlikely Wilson FUL 5.2m 83.7% Unlikely Mazraoui MUN 4.3m 83.8% Unlikely Foderingham WHU 4.3m 83.7% Unlikely Casemiro MUN 4.7m 82.3% Unlikely Diop FUL 4.4m 81.3% Unlikely Dunk BHA 4.2m 80.8% Unlikely Evans MUN 4.4m 80.7% Unlikely Dalot MUN 5.0m 80.7% Unlikely Johnstone WOL 4.2m 80.1% Unlikely Chiwome WOL 4.5m 79.8% Unlikely Jorginho ARS 4.7m 79.5% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.