Rate My Team April 18

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you're free to ignore the article's subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics that you'd normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Thought it was Saturday, dolp!

    Anyhow, accidentally done the moves early:

    Foden to KDB
    Gabriel to Kiwior
    Murphy to Rogers (nervous about that one)

    RAYA
    GVARDIOL - KIWIOR - MUNOZ
    Salah - KDB - SAKA (C) - SARR - ROGERS
    MARMOUSH (VC) - MATETA

    Areola - Isak - Milenkovic - Burn

    Worth playing BB?

    FH remaining, no -4s this week

  2. it lies in the proles
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Still have TC and Free Hit left.

    Was planning to do TC Marmoush but is it best to use FH this week?

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      My season sucks. So Im saving TC for (hopefully a) DGW 36. Was plantning to play it on Saka this week but his minutes is likely to be managed.

      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Saving FH for bgw34.

    2. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Depends on rest of your team

    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      FH would be very team dependant. Are you lined up well for blank gw34?

      Most teams will prob BB this gw. TC Marmoush is a good choice considering all options.

  3. Miguel Sanchez
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Sell Bruno for KDB for a free?

    A) Bruno (WOL)
    B) KDB (eve, AVL)

    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I would

    2. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Considering Amorin says hes playing the kids in the league now i'd say yes go B

    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      SGW player to a DGW player. Manu off-form / running hot & cold ..

      Too early to comment on KDB longevity & form

      Worth a free I reckon. Buyer be aware 😉

  4. gomez123
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Final decision on my BB
    A) Saliba & KDB or B) Ruben Dias & Saka

    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      B I reckon

  5. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Which combo scores more

    A Arteta + Dias
    B Guardiola + Rogers

    1. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Close but i'd go B

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      B

    3. gomez123
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      B just

    4. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      B

  6. QUEN
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Are there any free spreadsheets around nowadays like Ben crellins one for the blanks and doubles?

  7. wulfrunian
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Is it worth to go with Cash over Konsa?

  8. it lies in the proles
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Trossard, Merino, Martinelli or Rasford?

    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Merino

    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Tough, Arsenal fixtures better but not sure who plays to be honest

  9. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Best option for this week? Using BB and FH next week

    A. Livramento/Murphy to Dias/Rashford
    B. Murphy/Isak to KDB/Cunha
    C. Murphy/Isak to Bowen/Watkins

    Cheers

  10. Pep bites Kun
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    What to do with Digne? BB with him or not? 2x FT

    Current def:
    Raya, Martinez
    Saliba, Gvardiol, Munoz, Livra, *Digne

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Starts at least 1

      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Hmm ,, 1-2pts vs 4, Ordinarily I'd bench him .. bad pick from me for a BB

  11. Mainoo Magic
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Hi all, team is below, thinking of Glasner and savinho > pep and rogers (-4). Good move?

    Raya

    Saliba Bradley Livramento

    Savinho salah eze Saka

    Marmoush mateta isak

    AM: Glasner

    Bench: verbruggen, Murphy, livramento, Williams

    1. Assisting the assister
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Yep thinking same

  12. Lucas8406
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Is it worth going Timber to Kiwior?

