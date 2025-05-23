Lateriser: The players + teams to target in FPL Gameweek 38

In his latest article, two-time Indian Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion Lateriser pinpoints where he expects returns to come from in the traditionally high-scoring Gameweek 38.

And just like that, we’re about to draw the curtains on another FPL season. But before then, we have Gameweek 38 to tackle. The rather famous afternoon makes or breaks the mini-leagues, with everything on the line – but mostly pride.

Considering that the final day is historically a goal-fest, I’m going to talk about the teams that I have high hopes for.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

As promised, Ange Postecoglou has delivered a trophy in his second season. Taking into account that Tottenham Hotspur had a Europa League trophy parade today and their centre-backs looked a bit battered by the end of Wednesday’s final, I think they will once again field a second-string XI.

Postecoglou has been very vocal about prioritising the league, so I predict a high-scoring encounter at home to Brighton and Hove Albion. Furthermore, the Seagulls have been playing good football of late, sitting fourth for expected goals (xG) in the last six matches and third for goals. Over the same period, Spurs have allowed the highest number of goals and are third-worst for expected goals conceded (xGC).

Joao Pedro (£5.5m) and Georginio Rutter (£5.0m) are going to miss out, meaning there is relatively less doubt in regards to predicting game time. It makes Danny Welbeck (£5.5m), Yankuba Minteh (£4.8m) and mega-differential Brajan Gruda (£5.4m) look like strong options.

As for Kaoru Mitoma (£6.3m), his minutes have recently been unreliable and the Simon Adingra (£5.1m) threat is always there. Perhaps this also applies to Minteh, but the latter has been in six of the last seven lineups.

Welbeck is one I particularly like, starting in seven successive matches and registering at least 80 minutes on all but one occasion. He also has a trio of returns from his last three Spurs encounters, accumulating 1.15 expected goal involvement (xGI) in October. If Alexander Isak (£9.4m) misses out, he’s likely the one I’ll go for.

ARSENAL

Meanwhile, this match feels underrated due to Arsenal having already wrapped up second place. They’re away at Southampton, who themselves have ‘secured’ not being the worst-ever Premier League team for points.

As a Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) owner and potential captainer, I like that Mikel Arteta spoke about respecting the competition. Hopefully, that means he’ll start versus a team that should stop being as defensive.

“There’s motivation because you want to have as many points as possible. You are always here representing this club to win and to play in the manner that we want to do. We still want to achieve the best defensive record, the Golden Glove is still to play for and finish the season again on a high with a good test and always respecting the competition.” – Mikel Arteta

I have good memories of captaining a Gunner in Gameweek 38 – Oliver Giroud twice taking me to my two best finishes – so fingers crossed that this also works out, should I take that route.

By mentioning David Raya (£5.5m) chasing another Golden Glove award, I’d also start your Arsenal defensive assets. Up front, Kai Havertz (£7.7m) could be an intriguing idea if we hear that he’ll start, and an even bigger punt is Martin Odegaard (£8.2m). The Norwegian is more secure for minutes.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Elsewhere, I like Newcastle United hosting Everton at St. James’ Park. I normally wouldn’t be a big fan of the ‘playing for something’ narrative but the fact that the Magpies will be at home – where they have been utterly dominant – against an Everton that already said their goodbyes in Gameweek 37 makes me interested. As well as that, the Toffees are without Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.9m).

As of now, we don’t have concrete news on Isak’s status and will need to wait for further information. But I don’t mind a punt on whoever starts out of Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) and Anthony Gordon (£7.4m).

Newcastle were really good versus Arsenal, especially early on. They would have been at least two goals up if it weren’t for the brilliance of Raya. By averaging two goals per game during their last six matches, the league’s fifth-best rate, I fancy them primarily because of the lack of Branthwaite.

LIVERPOOL

Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) and his Liverpool teammates will rightly be on everyone’s radar as they’ll want to correct their recent stumble.

In front of an Anfield crowd on trophy-lifting day, Salah is a great captaincy option because he’s chasing two returns and ‘on the beach’ (quite literally) Crystal Palace will probably oblige. That’s why the 32-year-old is likely to be my captain.

Finally, I also expect Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford to be a bit like a basketball game.

Anyway, that’s all from me this week. I want to thank everyone at Fantasy Football Scout for allowing me to write about what I love the most, on a weekly basis.

Plus, a big thanks to all of you who have been continually reading. I truly hope your Gameweek 38 arrows are green.