Scout Squad May 23

The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 38

It’s the final Scout Squad of the season as our panel debates who the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) picks are for Gameweek 38.

A round 10 players received unanimous backing, with a further three individuals getting three votes apiece.

SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 38 PICKS

NEALETOM FSAMMARC
GKDavid RayaDavid RayaDavid RayaDavid Raya
Kepa ArrizabalagaEmiliano MartinezEmiliano MartinezBart Verbruggen
Emiliano MartinezRobert SanchezAlphonse AreolaEmiliano Martinez
DEFRiccardo CalafioriRiccardo CalafioriJosko GvardiolBen White
Fabian ScharTino LivramentoMilos KerkezJosko Gvardiol
Aaron Wan-BissakaAaron Wan-BissakaDan BurnMilos Kerkez
Marc CucurellaMilos KerkezAaron Wan-BissakaAaron Wan-Bissaka
Josko GvardiolJosko GvardiolConor BradleyTino Livramento
MIDBryan MbeumoMohamed SalahMohamed SalahMohamed Salah
Jarrod BowenJarrod BowenBukayo SakaBukayo Saka
Mohamed SalahBukayo SakaJarrod BowenJarrod Bowen
Antoine SemenyoKaoru MitomaBryan MbeumoBryan Mbeumo
Marco AsensioHarvey BarnesMorgan RogersAntoine Semenyo
FWDYoane WissaAlexander IsakOllie WatkinsAlexander Isak
EvanilsonEvanilsonYoane WissaOllie Watkins
Ollie WatkinsYoane WissaEvanilsonYoane Wissa
Danny WelbeckOllie WatkinsAlexander IsakEvanilson
Alexander IsakCody GakpoDominic SolankeDanny Welbeck

Most popular picks: David Raya, Emiliano Martinez, Josko Gvardiol, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mohamed Salah, Jarrod Bowen, Ollie Watkins, Yoane Wissa, Evanilson, Alexander Isak (four), Milos Kerkez, Bryan Mbeumo, Bukayo Saka (three)

MARC SAID…

FPL notes: Mbeumo haul, “magician” Damsgaard + awful Leicester

Gameweek 38 is a time of pre-deadline mayhem and many, many goals. The above-average number of strikes makes it particularly hard to select eight defensive assets but I’m doubling up on Arsenal’s backline via David Raya and Ben White. After all, it’s the team that’s conceded the fewest goals (33) and big chances (58) up against last-placed Southampton.

Fingers are crossed that Mikel Arteta goes full strength and starts Bukayo Saka, someone who has had 18 shots and five big chances since last scoring in Gameweek 30. We already know his lineup won’t feature injured duo William Saliba or Jurrien Timber, with one replacement for the red-flagged Arsenal pair being Milos Kerkez. The left-back has created at least one chance in nine of his last 11 outings.

The visit of Leicester City could also be a fruitful fixture for cheap forward Evanilson and shot-friendly Antoine Semenyo. The latter ranks third (121) throughout the league for overall attempts. Although he’s usually been a wind-up to FPL owners, a few attacking returns have arrived recently. If it wasn’t for the Cherries’ meaningless stoppage time consolation on Tuesday night, Josko Gvardiol would’ve secured his sixth clean sheet in eight.

Now that the statue has been announced and goody bags have been handed out regarding Kevin De Bruyne, I’m avoiding him. But Man City are part of the Champions League race that is providing the only final-day drama. All Newcastle have to do is defeat Everton but Alexander Isak needs to start because they’ve not scored an open-play goal in four matches without him. I reckon he’ll be thrown out there, hoping for some similarities to Gameweek 36: a ferocious St James’ Park atmosphere, an early goal to settle nerves and a Tino Livramento clean sheet.

The Magpies don’t want to rely on favours coming from elsewhere because I can’t see Man United providing one, despite Aston Villa’s poor record at Old Trafford. This time they’re a better team that is determined to win. Ollie Watkins will fire them to a top-five finish while Emiliano Martinez keeps his fourth consecutive clean sheet.

Incredibly, 17th-placed Tottenham are already in next season’s Champions League but, instead of guessing how they’ll react to continental glory, let’s not forget that they’re simply not a very good team. Bothered or not, you’d still expect opponents Bart Verbruggen and Danny Welbeck to have a field day against them. The forward completed Brighton’s 3-2 comeback win against Spurs in Gameweek 7 and the Seagulls did something similar to Liverpool on Monday night, thanks to some clever substitutions.

In an open encounter, Mohamed Salah missed an absolute sitter, making it three blanks in a row. Even so, he still has captaincy material in this Community Shield rehearsal versus Crystal Palace, though it’s worth noting that their October clash was one of only two Salah blanks during his breathtaking first 20 matches.

I also think there’ll be entertainment at Wolves v Brentford. After all, their reverse meeting ended 5-3 to the Bees and, as mentioned, Gameweek 38 loves goals. Both Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo netted their 19th goals of the season last week but had mixed fortunes. The forward brought in 10 points while the midfielder’s 12th career penalty was his first-ever miss from the spot.

Elsewhere, matching them for consistent, reliable returns is West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen. He’s produced four goals and two assists in his latest five games, where two were set up by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The defender can deliver at both ends when the Hammers visit Ipswich.

SAM SAID…

FPL notes: £4.0m Fabianski, Son update + quiet Solanke 2

My 18 picks were pretty easy this week. Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro, Brennan Johnson, Yves Bissouma, Son Heung-min, Dominic Solanke… sorry, I couldn’t resist! 17 years without a trophy and now there is a cabinet in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium proudly displaying the UEFA Europa League. If I could, I would pick the entire European squad! Alas, Neale’s not going to be having any of that, so on with my final picks of the 2024/25 season.

Between the sticks, Arsenal’s David Raya. I am somewhat concerned about the Arsenal defence, even against Southampton, in the absence of both Jurrien Timber and William Saliba. However, with Raya aiming to make the Golden Glove award his, he’s a sensible selection for the final day.

I have also opted for Emiliano Martinez and Alphonse Areola as my other ‘keepers. Martinez has been outstanding in recent weeks with three clean sheets in a row. He faces a Manchester United side fresh from defeat in Bilbao, and he will be wanting to lock the Red Devils out in order to ensure Champions League football for the Villains again next season. Areola and West Ham are almost at the other end of the spectrum for defensive form but Ipswich have struggled in front of goal recently, with just two goals in the last five Gameweeks. Both of those came in one match against Everton.

Josko Gvardiol upset me greatly on Tuesday evening when he lost his clean sheet. Perhaps he can go one better this weekend: Man City need to secure Champions League football for the new season, so will be highly motivated at Craven Cottage.

Meanwhile, Milos Kerkez has lost some of the magic that made him an incredible own in FPL earlier on in the season. However, on the final day, Bournemouth have a home fixture against a Leicester side who will be without goalscorer Jamie Vardy after the forward played his final game for the club in Gameweek 37.

I have also opted for Dan Burn. Newcastle, like several other clubs, have plenty to play for as they try to secure Champions League football for the new campaign. Newcastle face an Everton side who feel like they may have already had their final big match of the season in Gameweek 37, the farewell to Goodison Park. They are also likely to be without both Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski, who have a greater aerial duel success rate than their understudies. Without them, Dan Burn could exploit some aerial weaknesses, especially from set pieces.

I have also opted for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Conor Bradley. Both have the potential for attacking returns even if they might not see the clean sheets stick.

For my own FPL team, the plan all along was to buy Bukayo Saka this week at the expense of Kevin De Bruyne, now that the Belgian has played his final home game at the Etihad. I still think that will be the transfer I make but I have considered doing Declan Rice or Gabriel Martinelli instead. Against a Southampton side that have conceded the most goals (84) in the league this season, Arsenal could make hay. Saka is on set pieces, too, which intensifies his appeal against a Saints outfit who have conceded a league-second-worst 15 goals from set pieces.

Jarrod Bowen, one of my favourite players, has now returned in each of the last four Gameweeks, delivering 35 points in those matches. This week, he faces an Ipswich side who have kept only two clean sheets in 2024/25, the fewest in the league.

Despite the penalty miss last weekend, I still love Bryan Mbeumo. Second in the FPL points table, the Brentford midfielder is on all set pieces. The Bees will be wanting to secure the win in the faint hope of getting European football next season.

Morgan Rogers is the most-improved player in Fantasy, delivering 125 points more than he did last season. The value-for-money midfielder also supplied his 11th assist of the campaign for a six-point return at home to Spurs in Gameweek 37 and now faces the defeated Manchester United. Champions League football is the reward for a win in this one.

And surely this is the week that Mohamed Salah breaks the goal contributions record?

Up top, the uncertainty over Alexander Isak means that he wasn’t my first pick. He still makes my top five forwards for the Gameweek, however.

Ollie Watkins leads the line against a despondent Manchester United side and with the added incentive of European football.

Alongside him, Yoane Wissa, who has been a pleasure to own in recent weeks. As with Mbeumo, the fixture, motive and momentum are all there in Gameweek 38.

Evanilson is proving popular across the community but I have been less than impressed with Bournemouth in recent weeks. The Brazilian and the Cherries have a fantastic fixture, at least, but even while picking him, I wasn’t certain I was doing the right thing.

The last selection is heart over head, but Spurs will want to win their final home game of the season as they show a sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the Europa League trophy. With Brighton’s defensive issues, I think both sides will score – and therefore have plumped for a final fling with Dominic Solanke ahead of the summer break.

TOM F SAID…

Which Newcastle assets to buy before Double Gameweek 32? 3

With clean sheets traditionally in short supply on the final day (four in 2024, three in 2023, two in 2022), attacking threat underpins my defensive selections.

Tino Livramento (17), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (15) and Milos Kerkez (16) have hit double figures for chances created since the turn of the year.

Leicester have allowed the third-most chances to be created from their right flank over the last six Gameweeks, so it could be a fixture made for the attack-minded Kerkez, who was Bournemouth’s standout player at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. That’s provided he starts, of course. Livramento and Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, have plenty of offensive freedom thanks to wing-back roles in three-at-the-back systems.

Josko Gvardiol is not someone who can compete with those three in terms of creativity in 2025, with just seven chances created, but it’s been a consequence of his role, having been forced to play at centre-back due to injuries elsewhere. The Croatian was encouragingly back at left-back in Gameweek 37, however, from where he is far likelier to provide goals and assists.

Riccardo Calafiori is probably the defensive pick that requires the most explanation. Part of it is to do with the opposition, as there’s not much creativity or firepower in the Southampton attack, but the Italian is also averaging a shot every 94.7 minutes this season, a superior rate to any other Arsenal centre-back. He’s a big aerial threat at set-pieces, too.

The two Europa League finalists are back in domestic action on Sunday and there could be joy to be had by backing Brighton and Aston Villa assets this weekend, with Tottenham and Man Utd in dismal league form. Only Leicester have allowed more big chances than Ange Postecoglou’s troops over their last six matches, so Kaoru Mitoma could have a field day. With Villa forced to go for all three points in their push for a Champions League qualification spot, I’m immediately drawn to Ollie Watkins, too.

My picks from Liverpool or Brentford probably don’t require much explanation beyond Cody Gakpo. The Dutchman has re-established himself in Arne Slot’s XI of late, and, over the season, has blanked just once at Anfield when starting. He also boasts the second-best minutes-per-xGI figure of any Liverpool player on home turf.

Jarrod Bowen, meanwhile, continues to lead by example for West Ham. A tally of seven goals and four assists in 14 starts under Graham Potter is very impressive and he could be one of the midfielders who hauls on the final day, given the opposition.

Elsewhere, Alexander Isak is a no-brainer if passed fit, with Bournemouth’s Evanilson likely to join him in the Scout Picks. I’m not sure if there is a need to double-up with a Cherries midfielder, however, given that the fixture is essentially a dead rubber. It’s also worth noting Andoni Iraola’s side have been far from prolific on home turf this season, with just 21 goals scored in 18 home games.

NEALE SAID…

Which cheap Brighton forward: Welbeck or Joao Pedro? 4

Fortune could favour the brave in Gameweek 38. There are hauls to be had as Arsenal and Bournemouth face two of the three relegated clubs; if you can nail the starters in these fixtures, you could reap the rewards in FPL.

But following the results on the penultimate Premier League weekend, both sides’ fates are already sealed. The Gunners are assured of second, while the Cherries are out of the race for eighth. With dead rubbers in front of them, what will their respective managers do this weekend?

Andoni Iraola’s Gameweek 38 team selection a year ago (benching Dominic Solanke to ruin his ever-present starter status!) makes me a bit wary of Bournemouth players, although they’ve got so few fit senior alternatives that we may get away without something similar this time. Will he really start Daniel Jebbison and Will Dennis over Evanilson and Kepa Arrizabalaga? I’d be surprised but it’s a headache we could have done without. Julio Soler (the long-term successor to the much-coveted Milos Kerkez) is someone who could potentially get minutes, so I’ve swerved the Hungarian left-back for now.

As for Arsenal, David Raya will almost certainly start in the pursuit of the Golden Glove. And unless Mikel Arteta goes Brayden Clarke-deep with his rotation, then it’s surely Riccardo Calafiori at centre-back. His roaming runs, probing passes and love of a long-distance howitzer, as well as a bit of set-piece threat, could be ideal against Southampton’s ultra-low block. As for further forward, I’m so uncertain as to how Arteta sets up (surely this is a great time to give Ethan Nwaneri more minutes?) that I’ve just overlooked the whole lot of them. Any glimmer of team news before Sunday’s deadline and I’m interested, of course.

Barring injury concerns and the usual week-to-week selection calls, there won’t be as many teamsheet doubts for the likes of Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion, who all have something to play for™. In the latter two cases, it’s a bit nebulous: eighth place that may or may not lead to UEFA Europa Conference League qualification.

It’s another chance to kick Manchester United while they’re down, and boy, they must be down after Wednesday’s miserable defeat. They actually haven’t been too bad defensively of late, while Aston Villa may be a bit fidgety given what’s at stake in terms of a top-five finish. I could see a steady 1-0 or 2-0 for the Villans, with Emiliano Martinez and the backline in superb form at present. I’ve gone with Marco Asensio alongside Ollie Watkins, as I thought the on-loan Spaniard was the best player on the pitch at Villa Park last Friday. He blanked, but he was inches away from a superb curling goal and would have claimed the assist of the season had Watkins finished his pass.

Tottenham Hotspur will, conversely, be buoyed by their midweek cup win. They may also not give two hoots about what happens in Gameweek 38, with the trophy parade on Friday and Ange Postecoglou off on holiday on Monday. The hotly contested Scout Squad midfield spots and slight uncertainty over Brighton’s attacking midfielders (is the Japanese David Fairclough finally fit enough to start?) mean I’ve gone only with Danny Welbeck, who should be assured of a start with Joao Pedro on the naughty step. He had an eye-catching six shots against Liverpool on Monday night.

Fabian Schar tops the defenders’ shot table over the last six Gameweeks and Newcastle have the best clean sheet odds of the final day, while I’ve included Alexander Isak on the off-chance we get the green light from Eddie Howe. Even if so, he’s playing within himself of late and I think there are three better forwards this week.

One of them is Yoane Wissa, whose Brentford side will be renewing acquaintances with a Wolves outfit they put five past in Gameweek 7. Based on Tuesday’s defensive shambles against Crystal Palace, Vitor Pereira’s side have checked out for 2024/25.

Ipswich’s clean sheet drought (18 matches, the longest in the league) and Jarrod Bowen‘s consistency make him a no-brainer this week, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has unexpectedly been a big attacking success at wing-back for West Ham United and could return at either end on Sunday. On the subject of more offensive roles, Josko Gvardiol’s return to left-back duties (and increased attacking license) means I’m happier to pick him despite Fulham posing Man City plenty of problems in the reverse fixture.

Finally, Mohamed Salah. Luis Diaz is in the better FPL form in terms of returns, while Cody Gakpo has scored in eight successive Anfield starts. But on the trophy-lifting day, with two attacking returns needed to set a new record and off the back of a sitter he’d usually bury at Brighton, it’s time for one last dance with the Egyptian.

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.