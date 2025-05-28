45
Community May 28

How ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL elite ended 2024/25

45 Comments
Share

It’s the final 2024/25 article of The Great and the Good, in which Greyhead analyses the transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

The Great and The Good this season are the BlackBox pair of Mark Sutherns and Az, Scouts Joe Lepper and Tom Freeman, Scoutcaster Andy North, Pro Pundits FPL GeneralPrasZophar, FPL Harry and Lateriser, FPL “celebrities” Ben CrellinLuke Williams and FPL Fran, Hall of Famers Fabio BorgesJan KepskiMarkku Olaja and Seb Wassell, plus last year’s mini-league winner Geraint Owen.

“Time to say goodbye”

Goodbye. Farewell. Cheerio. Ta-ra. Toodle pip. See you later. Get lost. Good riddance. P*** off.

Yes, there are many different ways to wave off your FPL season, depending on rank, mini-league success or how long you went for Erling Haaland (£14.9m) over Mohamed Salah (£13.6m).

Anyway, let’s get straight into ‘The Great and The Good’ annual end-of-season awards, known this year as Mark Sutherns’ FPL content retirement do.

Mark is remaining stoic under a barrage of ideas of how he should run FPL coming from a Pina Colada-fuelled Az, while the FPL Wire boys are already arguing over 2025/26 macro chip strategies and Andy North is telling everyone – whether they care or not – about his ten closing green arrows.

Elsewhere, Ben Crellin is redesigning his spreadsheets in Newcastle colours, Markku Ojala is regretting bringing his cat to the party, and Joe Lepper is carefully being put in straw to be returned to his cupboard under the stairs, ready for the new season.

So, who were this year’s big winners?

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

How ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL elite ended 2024/25

The scene was set for a tense finale, as only four points separated Pras and Ben going into the final weekend.

Goals and excitement were expected in Gameweek 38, but most of the exhilaration happened before kick-off. Team leaks about Kevin De Bruyne‘s (£9.5m) place as a substitute led many to buy Bukayo Saka (£10.4m), who was also benched.

Unfortunately, Pras was one of those left cursing Mikel Arteta, although surely Ben’s move for the erratic Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) wouldn’t pay off? Yet it did, proving once again that Crellin has time-travelling foresight. I swear he owns a particular hot tub.

Therefore, many congratulations go to Ben for another outstanding season. He is a worthy winner and, by making it two titles in a row, matches the feat achieved only by Fabio Borges.

This was not the only drama though, as Tom Freeman finally activated his Triple Captain. Placing it on Jarrod Bowen (£7.9m) helped him become the top scorer on 79 points.

Speaking of chips, Fabio Borges continued his Assistant Manager gambles, this time on Vitor Pereira, whereas Markku made it into the top million – smiling despite one of the unluckiest seasons ever. I suspect he’ll be giving a few V-signs to variance.

TRANSFERS

How ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL elite ended 2024/25 1

A quick now at Gameweek 38’s transfers. As mentioned, Ben made the move for Semenyo, although out went the goal of Ismaila Sarr (£5.5m). The best purchases belong to FPL Harry and Joe, as both bought Bowen.

At the same time, Andy North still managed a green arrow despite bringing in Saka and the unused Danny Welbeck (£5.5m).

How ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL elite ended 2024/25 2

The ‘Hitman’ award for the season goes to Lateriser, of course, who took nine points hits over the season, as Fabio and Ben grab the ‘Dullard’ award for not doing any at all.

CAPTAIN KING

When it came to captaincy, Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) was handed 42% of this lot’s armbands, averaging the highest score at 24 points. Geraint Owen was a particular fan.

How ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL elite ended 2024/25 3

But who was the most successful of The Great and The Good? That honour went to Ben Crellin’s 784 points, contributing 30% towards his final score.

How ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL elite ended 2024/25 4

BIGGEST BANKER

FPL Harry wins this award again as his team value soared to £106.3m. I genuinely think he should consider a role in finance, such is his maniacal focus on accruing value over the 38 weeks. Compare this to Seb Wassell, whose team only reached £101.5m.

How ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL elite ended 2024/25 5

Let’s not start the debate on whether team value matters, but it clearly does to Harry and indeed Mark. These half-decent managers always look to maximise their funds.

CHIP CHAMP

Now here’s a big one, as chips played a dominant part this year with the introduction of the loved and loathed Assistant Manager.

The table below shows that Harry made the best use of his chips, with the turning point being Gameweek 24. Most opted for Assistant Manager, while he chose Salah’s 29 points for Triple Captain.

How ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL elite ended 2024/25 6

Looking around, Jan Kepski had the best Wildcards, Tom Freeman’s Free Hit led to a 58-point gain and Seb Wassell could celebrate a 32-point Bench Boost.

NEXT SEASON

Before I disappear with a dramatic bolt of lightning and cloud of smoke, I can reveal at least two new members of The Great and The Good. Huss E is joining us next time as they won the open-to-all feeder league and finished a remarkable 41st worldwide – bravo!

Meanwhile, in the invitational league, FPL Frasier triumphed over Tom Dollimore and Martin Baker. The final 6,407th position is his second back-to-back top 10k finish, making him fully deserving of his place in the major leagues.

We will find out more about him next season but I already worry about his Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m) obsession, especially if the Portuguese playmaker leaves Manchester United.

As for 2025/26’s other contenders, you’ll just have to wait and see. I look forward to a summer of begging via emails and offering gifts to retain The Great and the Good, or, in the case of Andy North, have them removed.

THE GREAT AND THE GOOD – FINAL THOUGHTS

There we go, another season done and dusted. After seven seasons of doing these articles, I still enjoy watching the trials and tribulations of The Great and The Good. Additionally, I want to say a massive thank you to Top Marx, who helped start all this and keeps providing so much of the data via Mini League Mate.

Also, a big pat on the back to the editorial team, who patiently read through my rambles and correct the many misspellings of Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m).

A massive thanks go to all of The Great and The Good. They don’t complain about any of my gentle mickey-taking and are very good sports, something that is especially difficult when you’re not having a good season. Particular thanks go to Az, Mark and now Andy for sharing the latest on FPL Blackbox – you are all my favourites.

Finally, thanks to you for reading along and making nice comments along the way. I hope you enjoy the summer and, to misquote Ange Postecoglou, season eight is always better than season seven.

FPL team previews – Liverpool: Best players, predicted XI + more

45 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 43 mins ago

    This article would be much better if it told us what the likes of Crellin and Harry do to get good ranks season after season. Crellin, for instance, relies almost entirely on Analytics.

    Open Controls
    1. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      7 hours, 19 mins ago

      That's a lot of effort expected of Greyhead.

      Also, I think even Crellin and Harry would find it difficult to accurately describe everything that goes into a decision in a way that would be replicable to anyone else.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Surely there are broad principles that they are following.

        Given that Greyhead writes a detailed article about these guys and their moves and how they play the game every week, there's no one better to look at this.

        Open Controls
        1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          You do talk some tripe.

          Open Controls
  2. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 37 mins ago

    Wirtz would definitely throw a spanner in the works in the Liverpool midfield

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      Are you suggesting that he will make it worse?

      Open Controls
  3. Greg F
    • 15 Years
    6 hours, 54 mins ago

    I'm expecting the most significant rule changes in years next season. Assistant Manager will be rebuilt, points for penalties scored likely to change and possibly a lowering of the - 4 penalty for making additional transfers. Salah will be a forward alongside other similar wing forward types.

    Bookmark this, see how many I get correct!

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours ago

      I don't think the penalties scored will happen because they dropped in award a lot from last season and indeed the last few seasons, if they were going to do that I think it would have come after last season when there were so many.

      The wing types being reclassified I also can't see happening because otherwise you'll end up with all of the top 10 scorers from this season bar Palmer as forwards which will create a different problem. It wouldn't just be Salah it would have to be Mbeumo, Bowen, Luis Diaz etc

      I do think you're onto something regards hits. Its no secret that most managers made a lot less this season with the ability to roll up to 5. I could see it coming down to a -2 potentially.

      Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      I don't think much needed to changed.

      Pricing to stop lots of template teams could be useful,
      last seen the ability to roll 5ft is a massive bonus
      & something I did not really utilise

      Open Controls
  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 44 mins ago

    All this money virgin pays on here and we can't even get a detailed analysis. Shameful.

    Open Controls
  5. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    6 hours, 28 mins ago

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/05/28/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-the-2024-25-winners

    2024/25 Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competition winners.

    Open Controls
    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      A round-up of the 2024/25 winners of Last Man Standing, the FFS Cups, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues, as well as the end-of-season FFS Live Hall of Fame update.

      Open Controls
  6. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    What a signing for Arsenal

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      who did they sign?

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Philosopher's Stone - hadn't got home & saw your comments

        Searched the Internet for an answer - yes very impressive player,
        https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c071mlpjxxko

        Arsenal possible need covering defender & of course a
        centre forward.

        Open Controls
  7. Bluetiger1
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Weird/strange team selection by Maresca for Chelsea - why James & Colwill not starting?

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Yes, strange indeed.

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        and now Real Betis have scored -enough said - Maresca why change team again?

        At least only 8mins gone still time to bring it round

        Means so much more for Betis to win a trophy

        Open Controls
    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Don't know about Colwill but its pretty common knowledge James can't do too much football in a week. Part of the reason he's still standing at this stage of the season is they've managed him.

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Thanks JB - good call

        Open Controls
    3. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Maresca

      This is one of the reasons with Chelsea is their manager,
      got out of jail second half C.Parmer

      Need experience a centre forward - goal keeper & defender,
      all first teamers to Chelsea starting 11

      Open Controls
  8. Bluetiger1
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Interesting to see Chelsea not sold out the small allocation of
    12,500 - not good - other facts possible in play including the
    location & thoughts on the third tier cup final

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/crk2zx2e1xet

    Personally feel it will be tight with Chelsea winning 2-1 AET

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Sums up first half

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/crk2zx2e1xet#LiveReporting

      "Real Betis 1-0 Chelsea

      Real Betis so far:

      37.5% possession.

      Five attempts.

      Two on target.

      One goal.

      Also... they're a great watch."

      Chelsea need changes to players/system

      Open Controls
  9. Old Man
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Chelsea conceded already.

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Real Betis accept against Real Madrid & Barcelona like to play similar to Chelsea on the front foot
      but happy to sit back & catch them on the break/Chelsea not great at getting pass a low block.

      Come on Chelsea

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        I'm not watching the match but I get the sense that Palmer is not being employed in his most effective role - he shouldn't be involved in fetching the ball with the likes of Caicedo, Enzo and Lavia playing for Chelsea (although not all tonight). Palmer doesn't look happy in his football at the moment.

        Open Controls
  10. Bluetiger1
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Why Romeo Lavia is not playing for Chelsea in Conference League final due to little-know rule

    https://talksport.com/football/3240717/chelsea-romeo-lavia-not-playing-conference-league-uefa-rules/

    Open Controls
  11. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Chelsea doing what they do best

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Every time I watch Chelsea which admitedly isn't often I don't really get the wide players. Madueke has all the physical attributes to be a top player but hes a bit of a headless chicken at times, hasn't developed the footballing brain of a top player yet. Neto I just dont think is at that level required yet, has to go down as a poor signing. Chelsea need much more next season in those areas

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Palmer should be like Salah/Bowen/Saka wide right with Neto behind Jackson,
        since going as a number 10 his games not geared for this position

        Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Unfortunately to say in respect of Chelsea- 100% agree with you Mr O'Connell,
      too slow build up/they are walking to defeat.

      Half time need to take off three at half time, at least two - personally I would go for three
      need energy in the team - front line doing nothing

      B.Badiashile to T Adarabioyo
      M Gusto to R James

      ---
      N Jackson off T.George or C.Nkunku - into change front four with
      Palmer & Neto going through the middle

      Open Controls
  12. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Maresca wake up bro, put Levi James and Sancho in asap. Badia Gusto and Madueke out.

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Chelsea won despite Maresca - why did these players not start

      Open Controls
  13. In sane in de bruyne
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    James in yesss

    Open Controls
  14. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Only just noticed the ref is an Unai Emery lookie like

    Open Controls
  15. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Well, alright! Game on.

    Open Controls
  16. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Well done Cole Palmer ...

    Open Controls
  17. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Cole Palmer show

    Looking forward to him dropping in price to 9m next season and being first name on my teamsheet

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      He wont be dropping that much. Still got over 200 pts. 10m I reckon

      Open Controls
      1. In sane in de bruyne
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Yeah, 9.5 or 10

        Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      sounds an interest thought

      Open Controls
  18. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Jackson – what a wasted opportunity!

    Open Controls
  19. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Well done, Chelsea! Much better this half.

    Open Controls
  20. In sane in de bruyne
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    I've always wanted to do BB GW1 then WC GW2, but never actually did it, and I always regretted it.

    WC GW2, keeping players under 10M, building a strong, deep squad.

    It depends on prices and fixtures, but I really hope I do it this year.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.