FPL 2025/26 predicted prices – Man City

Drops for Erling Haaland and Phil Foden? Josko Gvardiol a non-mover at £6.0m? And will Rayan Ait-Nouri be £5.5m or higher? Here are our predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2025/26 prices for Manchester City…

Again, these are given with the proviso that the FPL scoring system doesn’t change this season.

Our thanks go to FPL Focal and his excellent site for the images below.

MAN CITY – PREDICTED FPL PRICES 2025/26

OTHERS

Akanji 5.5

5.5 Khusanov 5.0

5.0 Ake 5.0

5.0 Lewis 5.0

5.0 Gonzalez 6.0

6.0 Bernardo 6.5

6.5 Gundogan 6.5

6.5 Savinho 7.0

7.0 Doku 6.5

Erling Haaland is fresh from his worst FPL season in his three-year stay at City – though when your worst season is a 22-goal campaign, the standards must be astronomically high.

Nevertheless, after a season in which the Norwegian averaged the same number of points per start (5.8) as Matheus Cunha, who cost less than half a Haaland, we’ve got to talk about a price reduction. City’s number nine only hit two double-digit hauls after Gameweek 4, indeed.

Perhaps a small drop to the £14.0m he began 2023/24 at is a decent compromise: the dip a reflection of a slightly below-par year but also high enough to not make him an auto-pick.

Speaking of price falls, Phil Foden surely comes down from £9.5m after a miserable year.

Three goals and one assist at the FIFA Club World Cup hinted that he may be rediscovering his mojo but game-time concerns still linger: he started only one of City’s four matches in the States.

We’ve consequently dropped him back to £8.5m here.

The big question at the back: what prices will Josko Gvardiol and Rayan Ait-Nouri be?

Based on the Club World Cup, Gvardiol’s future lies at centre-half, with Ait-Nouri outside of him. The Wolves man, with all that attacking potential, could easily be £6.0m, then.

But Gvardiol is tried and tested. He’ll likely feature in most of City’s fixtures this season, in whatever position: he started 36 of City’s 38 matches in 2024/25. Are we certain that Ait-Nouri is going to be a week-in, week-out starter? Gvardiol looked like he was ousted from left-back duties by Nico O’Reilly last season, only to return to that position in the final three Gameweeks. We shall see.

Rodri – who didn’t look fully fit in the Club World Cup – will have to go some lengths to get near his 2023/24 total of 18 attacking returns, while Guardiola’s use of Tijjani Reijnders this summer doesn’t suggest that the Dutchman will repeat his 15-goal heroics at Milan. A Bernardo Silva-esque price perhaps beckons.

Matheus Nunes should become a defender – and three assists in as many games this summer indicate that he’s an especially attack-minded one, too.