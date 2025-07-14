FPL 2025/26 predicted prices – Chelsea

They’re the newly crowned champions of the world – so will FIFA Club World Cup success elevate Chelsea players’ Fantasy Premier League (FPL) prices in 2025/26?

As the FPL relaunch inches closer, we’re having a stab at some price predictions for selected teams.

Again, these are given with the proviso that the FPL scoring system doesn’t change this season. If ‘big chances missed’ are punished, for instance, expect Nicolas Jackson‘s price to plummet…

Our thanks go to FPL Focal and his excellent site for the images below.

CHELSEA – PREDICTED FPL PRICES 2025/26

OTHERS

Jorgensen 4.5

4.5 Tosin 5.0

5.0 Gusto 5.0

5.0 Lavia 5.0

5.0 Dewsbury-Hall 5.5

5.5 Estevao 6.0

6.0 Nkunku 6.0

6.0 Delap 6.5

6.5 Jackson 6.5

Club World Cup success or no Club World Cup success, most of Chelsea’s backline surely rise.

Only two clubs conceded fewer goals than Enzo Maresca’s side last season.

While sometimes maligned, Robert Sanchez averaged the same number of points per match (3.9) as the lauded Matz Sels in 2024/25.

Trevoh Chalobah, meanwhile, was joint-ninth among Fantasy defenders for points per game (3.7), across his two spells at Palace and Chelsea.

Price rises from £4.5m to £5.0m for those two, and Levi Colwill, surely beckon.

Marc Cucurella, whose tally of five goals wasn’t beaten by any other FPL defender, warrants a rise of his own, likely to £5.5m.

We may see more of Enzo Fernandez in an advanced midfield role in 2025/26, with Romeo Lavia and Reece James – providing they can stay fit – options alongside Moises Caicedo in the engine room. Enzo’s tally of 14 attacking returns was the second-best in the Chelsea squad last season, too, so a hike to £6.0m feels warranted.

Now, to revisit the question in the introduction: how much consideration do FPL Towers give to this summer’s success in the States?

Pedro Neto, for instance, scored three goals in his six outings, but barely scraped double figures for attacking returns in 2024/25. We’ve held him steady at £6.5m, which was also the starting price of the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke a year ago. It’s what we’ve given to Jamie Gittens, too, following his arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

Cole Palmer still managed 214 points despite a dramatic fall-off in form in the campaign just gone. After six attacking returns across the pond, including a brace against PSG, £10.5m still seems reasonable.

Finally, how to price up the frontline.

Joao Pedro and Liam Delap are now at a ‘bigger’ club. But they’ve also likely reliquished penalty-taking duties, something they could rely on last season. Half of Pedro’s 10 league goals in 2024/25, for instance, came from the spot.

But the Brazilian has hit the ground running with the Blues, scoring three goals in two starts in the US. He also looks to have established himself as first choice up top, and can operate in other positions (10/out wide) even if he’s not leading the line. That’s probably not going to be the case with Delap.

We’ve gone with £7.0m for Pedro, then, with Delap half a million cheaper.

Let us know what you think below.