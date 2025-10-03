Scout Notes

FPL notes: Sarr + Wood rests, Murillo + Martinez injuries

3 October 2025 218 comments
Rocky7 Rocky7
On Thursday, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest were in Europa League action, with Crystal Palace on Conference League duty.

Here we take a look at how all three got on, assessing their matches from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

RESULTS

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
Aston VillaFeyenoord (a)2-0 winBuendia, McGinnKamara
Nott’m ForestMidtjylland (h)2-3 defeatNdoye, Wood (pen)Gibbs-White
Crystal PalaceDynamo Kyiv (a)2-0 winMunoz, NketiahPino (x2)

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamNo. of starting XI changes made from GW6Players who kept their places (mins played)Notable mins for other players
Aston Villa5Konsa (90), Rogers (90), Guessand (90), Cash (86), McGinn (86), Watkins (71)Bizot (90), Pau (90), Buendia (71), Malen (19), Digne (13)
Nott’m Forest5Sels (90), Anderson (90), Milenkovic (90), Williams (90), Morato (90), Ndoye (90)Gibbs-White (90), Hudson-Odoi (90), Igor Jesus (75), Murillo (28), Wood (15)
Crystal Palace2Henderson (90), Richards (90), Guéhi (90), Lacroix (90), Wharton (90), Muñoz (88), Kamada (69), Pino (69), Mateta (45)Sosa (76), Nketiah (45), Sarr (21)

BUENDIA AND MCGINN IN FORM

Aston Villa rotated several players for their successful trip to Feyenoord.

John McGinn (£5.4m) has now netted in three consecutive matches in all competitions, while Emiliano Buendía (£5.3m), who scored and assisted within 10 minutes of coming on at half-time of Gameweek 6, repaid the faith of Unai Emery with another goal in Rotterdam.

 “He knows how we are building the team and how we are building tactically. His position is clear. He has capacity to assist and score goals.” – Unai Emery on Emi Buendía

With Youri Tielemans (£5.9m) out for around three weeks, Buendía appears to have taken over the creative duties.

A combination of both his playmaking ability and McGinn’s willingness to shoot appears to have addressed the overdependence on Morgan Rogers (£6.9m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.7m). That said, despite starting this game, neither Rogers nor Watkins continued to look like shadows of their former selves.

BIZOT AS SECOND KEEPER?

The star performer in this match was Marco Bizot (£4.4m), pulling off a string of first-half saves to keep Feyenoord at bay. He stepped in late to replace Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m), who reportedly had a calf injury, although there’s speculation of ongoing disgruntlement regarding the latter’s failed move to Manchester United.

“We had to be ready. We are trying to work tactically, individually and try to focus everyone. The goalkeeper [Marco Bizot] was fantastic, he is a very good guy and goalkeeper and he is accepting his role.

“When we had six players out like we did today, the other players responded fantastically. It was fantastic how the goalkeeper replaced Emi Martinez.” – Unai Emery on Marco Bizot

Whatever the reason, there’s no longer such a yawning chasm between the standard of Martinez and his deputy, a marked upgrade on Robin Olsen. The Dutchman could be an interesting differential at home to Burnley.

HURT MURILLO CONTINUES FOREST’S WOES

FPL notes: Murillo injury boost + Ange-ball in action

Things are going from bad to worse for Nottingham Forest under Ange Postecoglou, now on four defeats and two draws since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo in the dugout.

Losing 3-2 at home to FC Midtjylland, even the Forest fans were singing about him getting sacked in the morning.

Prized assets last season, their defenders are now a complete no-go, not keeping a single clean sheet so far. They’ve shipped 13 goals in Postecoglou’s six games in charge.

To compound matters, Murillo (£5.4m) came off hurt after just 28 minutes and is a doubt for Gameweek 7. This follows his two-match absence for getting hurt in the Arsenal defeat.

“I’m not sure. I haven’t seen him, so I’m not really sure what’s wrong with him.” – Ange Postecoglou on Murillo injury

WOOD COMING GOOD

However, at least Forest are grabbing goals. Chris Wood‘s (£7.4m) owners will be pleased to see him score during a 15-minute cameo in which he had two others disallowed by VAR.

In Gameweek 6, only two players had a higher expected goals (xG, 0.78) tally without scoring and only Erling Haaland (£14.4m) bettered his six shots. In fact, Manchester City’s monster is the sole forward to take more throughout the whole season.

“I just felt it was going to be a good game for Igor [Jesus]. Nothing against Woody, it was just that having the ability to run beyond was going to help us. Igor has that, but he is also a good finisher. He has shown that already.

“He is such a willing worker but he has quality to back that up. He has settled in really quickly. I am pleased that he got his goals but we will still need Woody. He is a big part of this team.“ – Ange Postecoglu

One suspects Wood has done enough to keep his place ahead of Igor Jesus (£5.8m), someone who has been knocking on the door with recent promising displays. Being rested should indicate that Wood will lead the line on Sunday, especially as opponents Newcastle United don’t tend to leave big spaces to run in behind.

MUNOZ ON THE MONEY

FPL Gameweek 4 Free Hit: Pros, cons + best team

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace played a strong team for their solid win over Dynamo Kyiv. Tyrick Mitchell (£5.0m) and Ismaïla Sarr (£6.4m) were the two to make way, as Daniel Muñoz (£5.6m) and Eddie Nketiah (£5.4m) made it 2-0.

With defensive contribution (DefCon) points swaying FPL managers towards centre-backs, this reminds us that there is always an exception to the rule. Muñoz is so insanely attacking as a wing-back that he remains a strong contender.

“It looks like teams [in Europe] react more to the way we are playing, so in the Premier League every team plays its style, their system, once or twice it happens that the opposition changes their system, and now we’ve two opponents with Fredrikstad and Kyiv, and both teams started in a different system than we expected.” – Oliver Glasner

MATETA SUBSTITUTION ‘PLANNED’

Nketiah’s second goal in as many matches was noteworthy, as was his coming on at half-time for Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m). But manager Oliver Glasner claimed that this was always the plan, who he’s described as being “fatigued” in recent matches.

“We could do everything today we planned to do: it was planned to play JP [Mateta] one half and Eddie Nketiah one half, it was planned to play Daichi [Kamada] and Yéremy [Pino] about 60 minutes, and play Justin [Devenny] and Isma [Sarr] about 30, that everybody stays in shape, stays in rhythm.” – Oliver Glasner on the Mateta substitution

Less planned was playing with 10 men, thanks to the dismissal of defender Borna Sosa (£4.9m). Yet this enabled young midfielder Rio Cardines (£4.4m) to make a brief debut.

“The players know I don’t give gifts. Minutes are not gifts, you have to deserve it, and he deserved it, so today was the right moment. A very positive day for us.” – Oliver Glasner

PINO OOZES CLASS

In attack, Yéremy Pino‘s (£5.9m) two assists furthered his cause for inclusion as a budget midfielder. The Spain international enters as the Eberechi Eze (£7.6m) replacement and is looking excellent so far.

All of a sudden, FPL managers are spoilt for choice when it comes to Palace assets. They’re now unbeaten in 19 matches in all competitions and boast excellence in all areas of the pitch.

Sarr scored on his return from injury in Gameweek 6 and received a 21-minute run-out in this match. He looks ready for the trip to Everton, plus Pino looks to have elite quality and Mateta remains an exceptional front man.

Indeed, the forward received his first call-up to the French national team ahead of this match. Glasner said such recognition was richly deserved, but could mean he’ll start using Nketiah more frequently to avoid burnout.

“It’s fully deserved. We got the information just before we left for the stadium. I’m really delighted for him. Now is no time to celebrate, now is the time to stay focused. But, of course, it’s more the feeling, the satisfaction, that he worked so hard – I know he wanted this.” – Oliver Glasner

And that’s before we even get to the defenders. Yet another clean sheet means Palace have already secured five of them in all competitions.

218 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Andrew Garfield
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    I'm stuck, which one better put on bench ?
    Pedro, Gakpo, Kudus, Reijnders, Recharlison.. please advice

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      gakpo imo

      Open Controls
      1. Andrew Garfield
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ok, thanks

        Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gakpo

      Open Controls
      1. Andrew Garfield
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ok thanks

        Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's a lottery

      Pull a number out of a hat

      Open Controls
      1. Andrew Garfield
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Let see, thanks

        Open Controls
  2. Laurel and Vardy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Start one:

    A) Xavi Simons
    B) Ndiaye

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Ndiaye

      Open Controls
  3. mcginnntonic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bottomed

    on WC. BB8.

    A) Pope Timber Munoz Xhaka
    B) Raya Burn Lacroix (or richards/guehi) Reijnders

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      just now

      why does the bb gw8 affect this decision? i prefer a

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  4. chocolove
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is this worth to BB?
    Vicario (lee) Dub (avl)
    Timber (WHU) Calafiori (WHU) Senesi (FUL) Porro (lee) Munoz (eve)
    Mbeumo (SUN) Semenyo (FUL) Kudus (lee) Reijnders (bre) Paqueta (ars)
    Haaland (bre) JP (LIV) Mateta (eve)
    Y/N?

    Will do Paqueta (ars) to one of Sarr, Minteh, Gordon, Doku. Which one?

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Need to do the transfer, maxed up to 5 FTs already.

      Open Controls
  5. FantasyTony
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Cucu to Gabriel for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Defender for a hit rarely pays off, but probably Gabriel if you thinking long term.

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Long term deffo worth it.

      Open Controls
  6. AnyoneButLiverpool
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Raya Dubravka
    Munoz Chalobah Senesi VdV Rodon
    Mbuemo Semenyo Grealish Gakpo Reijnders
    Haaland Ekitike Mateta

    3 FTs and 1.6m in the bank. No one seems to offer any advice to me. Any help would be really appreciated.

    A) Ekitke + Gakpo -> Gyokeres + Eze
    B) Ekitke + Chalobah -> Gyokeres + Timber/Gabriel
    C) Ekitke -> Gyokeres
    D) Something else

    Open Controls
    1. AnyoneButLiverpool
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Anyone please???

      Open Controls
    2. Pavle72
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Boz
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. el polako
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Don’t force transfer only because you have few to burn.
      C) is fine , and if this was my team I’d would look to sell Grealish.

      Open Controls
  7. el polako
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    The only decision this week for me is whether to start Romero or Richards?
    Since there is no much between them should I go with a Crystal Palace defender in case Romero’s injury renews?

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Leeds more likely to score than Everton and Richards is more likely to get DEFCON than Romero.

      Easy decision imo.

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Romero passed fit very clearly by Frank so start him.

      Open Controls
  8. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which one would you prefer this week:
    A. Richarlison (lee), B. Pedro (LIV)

    Open Controls
  9. Orion
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Gakpo to:
    A) Saka
    B) Eze + 2.2

    Open Controls
    1. AnyoneButLiverpool
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Tough call. Probably saka

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saka

      2.2 ITB may or may not help you but Saka over Eze definitely will imo.

      Open Controls
    5. Orion
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Cheers guys… Good luck! 🙂

      Open Controls
  10. janlu0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    On WC and currently my mids are:
    Enzo Sarr Semenyo Gordon Reijnders.

    However I also like Minteh and Jaidon Anthony.
    Any thoughts on this please?

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Steady Eddies both, like Minteh more due to fixtures.

      Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Enzo to Minteh

      Open Controls
    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      If I was on a wildcard my midfield would be

      Enzo Sarr Semenyo Gordon Minteh

      Open Controls
    4. janlu0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thanks all.

      Open Controls
    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      No Eze or Saka?

      Open Controls
  11. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    What to do with Grealish

    A - Sarr
    B - Gordon
    C - Keep for one and roll

    Open Controls
    1. AnyoneButLiverpool
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Keep

      Open Controls
  12. Eggman Jr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anybody thinking TC Haaland away against Brentford? He's got Leeds and Sunderland at home later, and while they may be home fixtures they are also a lot better defenses. West Ham at home in GW17 but Nuno has surely improved their defense by then...

    Open Controls
  13. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    First hit of the season, Sanchez to Raya. Think it's pretty clear to pay off over the coming stretch of game weeks

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I would sell Sanchez even for -8.

      Open Controls
      1. AnyoneButLiverpool
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Lol

        Open Controls
  14. oi no professionals
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    VVD > Gabriel -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not a fan

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      no way especially as gad a doubt

      Open Controls
    4. AnyoneButLiverpool
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Nooo

      Open Controls
  15. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    which one sounds like the better idea

    A) VVD > Gabriel for free

    B) Save FT to upgrade Grealish/Foden/Mbuemo next gameweek

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. AnyoneButLiverpool
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  16. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    so do folks think gab will play??? some even willing to sell VVD for -4, must be pretty confident? just interested to know your thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
    2. oi no professionals
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      I didn’t know there was doubt tbf, wouldn’t do it if I knew he was flagged

      Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I m going to be sweating when checking the line ups tomorrow lol gl all...

      Open Controls
  17. Boz
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Haaland TC? Brentford significantly worse defensively than Leeds and Sunderland

    Open Controls
    1. AnyoneButLiverpool
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Go for it

      Open Controls
  18. AnyoneButLiverpool
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    I try to reply to most posts, but no one replies to my posts. Why?

    Open Controls
    1. oi no professionals
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lack of charisma

      Open Controls
    2. Boz
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      That's just the way it goes on here. Don't take it personally

      Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      just now

      all liverpool fans at this time of the day 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. Nazz
      • 11 Years
      just now

      What do you need help with?

      Open Controls
    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Possibly your username amongst Liverpool fans?

      Best to not take it personally

      Open Controls
  19. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you do Gakpo & Ekitike > Saka & Woltemade for a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. AnyoneButLiverpool
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I would

      Open Controls
  20. Saintjack01
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Bench one of the below

    Reijnders
    Dorgu
    Porro
    Strand Larsen

    Open Controls
    1. Sid07
      • 11 Years
      just now

      porro

      Open Controls
  21. Sid07
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    BB this lot?

    Dubravka, Stach, Anderson, Tarkowski

    1) Yes
    2) No

    Open Controls
  22. DennisTheMenace
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Thoughts on this WC?? 0ITB. BB IN 8.

    Pope
    Gabriel Burn Senesi Richards
    Saka Semenyo I.Sarr Minteh
    Haaland Gyokeres

    Dubravka Bowen Anthony Alderete

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.