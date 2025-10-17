Will Enzo + Caicedo be fit for FPL Gameweek 8?

Alongside confirmation of Cole Palmer (£10.3m) being out for another six weeks, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said that none of Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m), Pedro Neto (£7.0m) or Moises Caicedo (£5.8m) trained on Thursday.

“Moi [Caicedo], Enzo [Fernandez], Pedro [Neto], they didn’t take part in the session yesterday, and we’ll see if they can train today, otherwise they’re going to be out for tomorrow.” – Enzo Maresca

The leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) midfielder for expected goals (xG, 3.75), Enzo’s burst in popularity halted when he was released early by Argentina due to inflammation in his right knee.

Of course, managers instinctively feared an injury setback. But reports say that the national side had always planned for him to sit out their Puerto Rico friendly. So it makes sense for them to remain on good terms with Chelsea.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Maresca added Benoit Badiashile (£4.4m, muscle) to the injury list, where there’s already Levi Colwill (£4.8m, knee), Dario Essugo (£4.4m, thigh) and Liam Delap (£6.2m, hamstring).

“Unfortunately, Benoit [Badiashile] will be out until December. A muscular problem. He was doing fantastically.” – Enzo Maresca

Mykhail Mudryk (£5.0m) remains suspended, but Reece James (£5.4m) is fine, despite withdrawing from England duty with a shin wound.

As for highly-picked forward Joao Pedro (£7.7m), he’s been pictured in training. Not only fully rested from the international break, the Brazilian is also banned for Wednesday’s Champions League action.