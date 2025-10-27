Scout Notes

FPL notes: Fernandes unlucky + Mbeumo marvels as Man United purr

27 October 2025 29 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

By beating Brighton and Hove Albion 4-2, Manchester United were able to secure a third consecutive Premier League win on Saturday evening.

For the Seagulls, it was their first loss in five outings.

FPL Notes: Fernandes unlucky, Mbeumo marvels + Manchester United purr

FERNANDES UNLUCKY

It was another frustrating game for Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) owners. While he came up short of an attacking return, it certainly wasn’t for a lack of trying.

FPL Notes: Fernandes unlucky, Mbeumo marvels + Manchester United purr

Here, we can see a screenshot of attacking data from the match, inside our Members Area.

What’s evident is that, among the top six players for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI), Fernandes was the only one who failed to turn his underlying numbers into an attacking return

Interestingly, his 0.57 figure was higher than what he managed in four of his other fixtures this season.

Although short of attacking contributions, the Portuguese playmaker registered his third defensive contribution (DefCon) return of the season, racking up 15 actions to earn a couple of additional points for his owners. He’s now inside the leading eight midfielders for total DefCons.

Overall, his attacking data remains encouraging, which could make him a difficult sell ahead of the Nottingham Forest trip.

MBEUMO MARVELS

FPL Notes: Fernandes unlucky, Mbeumo marvels + Manchester United purr

While Fernandes failed to deliver for his owners, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) has gained over 470,000 new managers following his performance.

A precise pass from Benjamin Šeško (£7.3m) set him through on goal, allowing him to curl a left-footed effort from the centre of the box into the bottom-right corner. The winger later sealed the victory after latching onto a neat ball from youngster Ayden Heaven (£3.9m), rifling another left-footed strike into the top of the net.

Mbeumo’s brace earned him a massive 15-point haul, placing him as the second-highest scoring midfielder in the game so far.

For those who think Mbeumo’s display against Brighton was a one-off, think again. When compared to every other Man United attacker this season, the Cameroonian leads the way for NPxGI, underlining his consistency and importance to Ruben Amorim’s frontline.

While Fernandes offers both DefCon and penalty potential, Mbeumo’s underlying numbers have been far more convincing. For managers looking to free up some funds – £0.8m, to be exact – switching from one to the other could prove a shrewd move.

MANCHESTER UNITED PURR

While the win wasn’t entirely convincing – arguably affected by a triple substitution between the 65th and 70th minute – the Red Devils still secured their fourth victory in five matches. The result lifted them into sixth place, level on points with local rivals Manchester City.

Defensively, however, they remain far from assured. The late collapse against Brighton highlighted some ongoing issues at the back, and the numbers back that up – they rank among the league’s bottom five sides for big chances conceded (25).

Much of Man United’s recent success, then, can be attributed to their attacking unit:

FPL Notes: Fernandes unlucky, Mbeumo marvels + Manchester United purr

When compared to every other side, they rank second overall for expected goals (xG). Of that, a mere 1.29 came from this encounter – suggesting a degree of overperformance – but their seasonal data remains impressive.

29 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    59 mins ago

    I hate Pep 😡

    Doku or Reijnders to Boomo or Cunha for a diff, worth a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Flying Dutchman
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      for a hit not sure. Might wait one week and make a free transfer.

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        just now

        I’d be happy to wait if I knew I’d get 60 minute's out of them. Particularly raging at Doku cameo blocking VdV on my bench.

        Open Controls
  2. Flying Dutchman
    • 14 Years
    58 mins ago

    VDB in bench 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Don't worry it's all about luck in FPL

      Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Should've started him mate

      Open Controls
  3. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    Do you think that Munoz will score points regularly now or Guehi, who is ticking nicely, is a better pick while saving some money?

    Open Controls
  4. Sz21
    • 13 Years
    56 mins ago

    May just FH this GW
    Team looks kind of desperate for this week especially.
    WC in 12/13.
    What do we reckon?

    Sanchez.
    Timber, Gabriel, Andersen.
    Ndiaye, Semenyo, Saka, Reijnders.
    Mateta, Haaland, Woltemade.
    Dubravka, James, Anderson, Esteve.
    0ft, 0.5m ITB
    Mateta in for Pedro already done

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      This actually looks fine

      Open Controls
  5. Manani
    • 14 Years
    44 mins ago

    A. Pope > Raya
    B. Save FT

    Open Controls
  6. paulojdsc
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Who will score the most points in the coming weeks?

    A- Guehi
    B- Munoz

    Open Controls
  7. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    1FT 0,1m ITB

    Pope
    Gabriel, Timber, Muñoz
    Mbuemo, Semenyo, Sarr, Xavi
    Haaland, J.Pedro, Gyokeres

    Dubravka, Senesi, Xhaha, Gudmun

    JP and Xavi out, Mateta and Enzo in for a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Not sure about Enzo, seems to be playing deeper

      Open Controls
      1. thetommy14
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Who then?

        Open Controls
  8. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Purr is a word that needs to be washed off from the shores of this planet.

    Open Controls
  9. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    40 mins ago

    Which do you prefer?
    A) Gudmundsson to Munoz
    B) Evanilson to Mateta

    This is for my 3rd Palace player, so if I do A, I could do Evanilson to Thiago instead

    Open Controls
  10. Prison Mike
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Need to free up 0.4… best move to do it?

    A) Andersen -> Mukiele

    B) Grealish -> Minteh

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  11. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    1. VVD, Gyokeres and Pedro to Gabriel, Mateta and Wolt for -4
    2. Pedro, Gyokeres and Bruno to Wolt, Mateta and Mbeumo for -4

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Just make two transfers

      Open Controls
  12. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    A or B?! Currently on A, but very tempted to move to B.

    A) Chalobah, Enzo, Gyokeres.

    B) Timber, Mbeumo, Thiago.

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      B if on WC

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B looks fun

      Open Controls
  13. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Made early moves last night
    Pedro Gordon -> Mateta Mbeumo -4

    Let's hope for no injuries during midweek

    Open Controls
    1. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Good moves those, even for a -4!

      Open Controls
  14. Sun God Nika
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anyone considering a FH this gw - few players i want with a minus

    mateta munoz and triple of arsenal defs

    Open Controls
  15. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Afternoon all, thoughts on an Everton double up of Grealish+Ndiaye?

    Open Controls
  16. theshazly
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Team is

    Pope ( Dub )
    Timber Gabriel Guehi ( Diouf / Mukiele )
    Enzo Saka Kudus Semenyo ISarr
    JP Haaland ( DCL )

    3 FT / 0.1 ITB

    Have the exact money to do one of the following tonight :

    1 ) Kudus, JP > Mbuemo, Thiago
    2 ) Enzo, JP > Mbeumo, Thiago
    3 ) Something else ?

    Open Controls
  17. The Pep Revolution
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Who would you consider essential on a WC? Outside of Haaland and Gabriel.

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Whoever scored last week probably

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.