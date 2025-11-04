Team News

FPL team news: Palmer update, Neto injury + Woltemade “fatigued”

4 November 2025 23 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

With three more Premier League teams in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday night, we had another round of pre-match press conferences to dissect today.

The key injury updates are below.

If you missed Monday’s round-up, it’s here – and it now includes today’s fresh news on Viktor Gyokeres (muscle).

CHELSEA

Finally, an update on Cole Palmer (groin).

Enzo Maresca was asked about the sidelined England international on Tuesday, specifically whether he’d be back for the Champions League game against Barcelona on November 25.

The Gameweek 12 trip to Burnley precedes that clash.

“We hope so but with Cole, we try to plan, we try to schedule, you know, at the beginning. Then we need to review that. So, in this moment, we go day by day with Cole. He’s still apart, he’s not taking any sessions with the team.” – Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer potentially returning against Barcelona in late November

The aforementioned meeting with the Clarets is, if reports are to be believed, a target for Palmer to get minutes of some variety.

Elsewhere, Pedro Neto won’t be risked in Wednesday’s clash with Qarabag because of a minor issue.

“Yeah, not a problem, just a small issue. So, we try to protect him. He’s not involved in tomorrow’s game.” – Enzo Maresca on Pedro Neto

Meanwhile, Benoit Badiashile (muscle) is also on course for a return after the November internationals.

“We have Benoit Badiashile that probably can be available after the international break and that is for us a huge news.” – Enzo Maresca

Levi Colwill (knee), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) and Dario Essugo (thigh) remain sidelined.

Liam Delap is back available after serving a one-match domestic ban at the weekend, however.

MANCHESTER CITY

There was no team news from Pep Guardiola in Tuesday’s press conference.

The City boss hasn’t even seen his squad since the weekend, having taken the unusual decision to push training back to the morning of the Borussia Dortmund game.

We’re not aware of any problems in the Cityzens’ camp other than Mateo Kovacic (ankle).

With Dortmund in town, focus was unsurprisingly on Erland Haaland ahead of a reunion with his former employers.

Guardiola took the opportunity to discuss how he plans to handle the big Norwegian through busy times ahead.

“Always I try to organise the team to allow him to run as less as possible and the effort because he is so big, he cannot play every three days, you know, 90 minutes, and make the big actions for 30/40 metres – I don’t want that.

“Another thing, always I think, that the teams that play every three days, 11 months, as much you control the ball through the passes – not [just] in this period of the season, during 11 months – you can handle the games in the way you want to. You survive. Less injuries and everything. So that’s why we try, but at the same time, when it’s not possible, you have to help us. And he is helping us.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

NEWCASTLE UNITED

There’s a bit of illness going around the Newcastle camp at present, with all fingers pointing to Sandro Tonali being the Magpies’ ‘Typhoid Mary’.

The bug led to Kieran Trippier missing out in Gameweek 10, with Bruno Guimaraes the latest to be affected. The Brazilian midfielder is now a doubt for Wednesday’s clash with Athletic Club.

“There seems like there’s been a bit of illness going through the squad because that’s various players now have picked something up. So, I think Sandro initially, Jacob Murphy, Bruno, Kieran. So, we’re making a decision on Bruno tomorrow. He’s such an important player for us but he’s clearly not been himself and that’s why he missed training today.” – Eddie Howe

Trippier is, at least, back in training.

And there was the welcome sight of Tino Livramento (knee) on the grass on Tuesday, even if the midweek Champions League encounter comes too soon for him.

Harrison Ashby (thigh) and Yoane Wissa (knee) also remain unavailable.

Eddie Howe was asked again about Sunday’s triple half-time change, particularly the withdrawal of Nick Woltemade and Anthony Gordon.

“I think that with Nick, we’re well aware that we’ve thrust him into every single game, near enough. I thought he looked a little bit fatigued and it’s a case of making a decision that I felt tried to benefit the team and Nick going forward, because he’s carrying a lot of load on his shoulders, which I think… if at any stage I feel he is fatigued, then I need to act and help him. So, that was the thinking behind that one.

“With Anthony, look, he’s played very well in the Champions League. He hasn’t quite hit that form in the Premier League and I think that’s his challenge.” – Eddie Howe on his half-time substitutions in Gameweek 10

23 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. F4L
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    szobo is everywhere today, must have been involved in 8+ shots for liverpool

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Really considering him for the good run

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Of fixtures*

        Open Controls
      2. White Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I am eyeing him up yeah. Trouble is he could pop up at RB at any given moment.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          True, but then he's more likely to get defcons as well

          Open Controls
  2. F4L
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    vdv now already 6 goals all comps this season 😯

    Open Controls
  3. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Kudus to Szobo locked

    Open Controls
  4. tutankamun
    • 16 Years
    17 mins ago

    Wow VDV. Goal of the season!

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Son vs Burnley recreation goal

      Open Controls
  5. JBG
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Spurs with 2 more goals after RC.

    Open Controls
  6. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    I despise 5he way players go down clutching their faces, for noting. I would love to deliver a real punch in real life. Pathetic.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I would like to make them play a game of rugby league!

      Open Controls
  7. F4L
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    it won't happen, but imagine if 6 PL teams finished in the top 8 of the CL table lol

    Open Controls
  8. Pompel
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Don't know if I'll sell VdV for third Arsenal defender now - can't say its a flash in the pan

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I’d hold

      Open Controls
  9. F4L
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    hope Palmer can get back asap, fpl needs him for team variety

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Plenty team variety tbf... with loads of inconsistent MFers and STers. XD

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        just now

        yeah true 😀

        Open Controls
  10. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Gakpo on

    Open Controls
  11. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ekitike off

    Open Controls
  12. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    TAA getting changed.

    Open Controls
  13. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Liverpool fans are rotten.

    Open Controls
  14. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    just now

    TAA on!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.