He may be up against the reigning Premier League champions, but the first 10 matches of this current season have taught us that…

(1) Liverpool are shakier defensively than last year, and

(2) Erling Haaland (£14.8m) is an absolute force to be reckoned with

Manchester City’s frontman has only blanked twice this season. He’s scored 13 goals across his other eight appearances, and will fancy his chances of improving on his so-so record against the Reds.

Sitting below only Haaland in the RMT’s estimation is Bukayo Saka (£10.1m). The winger should have scored against Burnley last time out and now has what should be an admittedly tougher test away to high-flying Sunderland. Still, few teams in world football are in better overall form than Arsenal. The league leaders are still favourites, and Saka will surely be at the heart of their forays forward. He shouldn’t have much competition from the penalty spot, either, with Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) set to miss out.

We’ve come to expect a similarly frequent attacking threat from Gunners centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.6m). His FPL ownership has skyrocketed off the back of some scintillating form. Clean sheets, defensive contributions (DefCons), goals, assists and bonus points; the Brazilian can do it all.

Between the two Arsenal men in the RMT’s predicted points leaderboard for Gameweek 11 is Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m). The West Ham talisman can count himself unlucky not to have registered an attacking return in Sunday’s win over Newcastle. Up next for Bowen is a home outing against Burnley, who have the league’s worst away defensive record.

If he can shake off the issue that he picked up in Gameweek 10, RMT backs Everton’s leading goal-scorer, Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m), to do well at home to Fulham. The same is true of Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m), who faces a Tottenham Hotspur side in terrible home form.

The remainder of the RMT tool’s top 10 features duos from Crystal Palace and Chelsea. In-form striker Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.9m) and winger Ismaila Sarr (£6.6m) are at home to leaky Brighton, while box-crashing midfielder Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) and marauding left-back Marc Cucurella (£6.1m) host winless Wolves.

It’s not often that Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) misses out on the top 10 – but that’s the case this week!

