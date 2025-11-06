FPL Gameweek 11 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United assets are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

All three of these players have an ownership of 5% or lower.

MIKEL MERINO

FPL ownership: 0.6%

Price: £5.9m

GW11-15 fixtures: sun | TOT | che | BRE | avl

In the wake of Mikel Merino’s (£5.9m) impressive performance against Slavia Prague, the Spaniard’s differential appeal in Gameweek 11 cannot be ignored.

After a quiet first half, Merino burst into life by scoring two goals on Tuesday, one of which was a superb backwards header.

“It’s a joy to have him, I always say the same thing. It’s his versatility on the pitch, the things that he can do, it’s his mindset, it’s his leadership, it’s the way he is as a person. Today we are missing a lot of attacking players and we have to find different solutions, he comes in the Champions League and scores two goals.” – Mikel Arteta on Mikel Merino

Owing to that superb UEFA Champions League display and the likelihood that Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) will once again miss out through injury, Merino furnishes Fantasy managers with a unique route into an Arsenal side that is currently in excellent form, having secured 10 consecutive wins in all competitions.

During his temporary stint as a stand-in striker in 2024/25, Merino posted some very decent numbers, scoring four goals in six league matches from mid-February to April. In that period, he was either top or joint-top among Arsenal teammates for shots in the box, penalty box touches and expected goals (xG).

“My view was always that he had really good timing and the capacity to finish in the box, especially one-touch. And then talking to him and making sure that he plays closer to the box, and he identifies the opportunities, the timing, the way he needs to attack the spaces in relation to how they defend the box, which today was a bit different as well, the way they set up. And then it’s obviously his quality, his willingness to learn and practice every day.” – Mikel Arteta on Mikel Merino

Next on Arsenal’s itinerary is a trip to newly-promoted Sunderland, who have recorded two clean sheets in five home matches this season, whilst conceding only three goals.

That being said, they have only faced West Ham United, Brentford, Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton at the Stadium of Light, who are mostly bottom-half material for xG thus far.

For those with the Wildcard already booked in for the international break, Merino therefore looks the perfect gamble.

MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE

FPL ownership: 3.0%

Price: £7.3m

GW11-15 fixtures: LEE | liv | BHA | wol | eve

A favourable home fixture against Leeds United leads us to believe that Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) can deliver in Gameweek 11.

The attacking midfielder was on the scoresheet in last week’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United, having previously converted a penalty against FC Porto in Europe.

Over the season, Gibbs-White is top among Nottingham Forest teammates for shots and penalty box touches, with 22 and 33 respectively.

In fact, when combining shots with key passes, Gibbs-White is ranked seventh among all Fantasy players:

Certainly, Leeds don’t appear to have the defensive resolve to deal with the Forest threat, particularly at the City Ground, where the Tricky Trees have scored four goals in two home matches in all competitions since the appointment of Sean Dyche.

Furthermore, Daniel Farke’s side arrive without a clean sheet on the road in 2025/26, having conceded 12 goals across five away matches, the most of any top-flight team except Burnley.

Upcoming encounters against Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers over the next four Gameweeks mean Gibbs-White also has the platform to maintain form beyond Sunday’s clash.

So, with his confidence levels up and perhaps extra motivation gained to impress Thomas Tuchel (provided he’s named in the squad!), this may be a good time to take a punt on the England international.

LUCAS PAQUETA

FPL ownership: 2.6%

Price: £5.9m

GW11-15 fixtures: BUR | bou | LIV | mun | bha

Handed the No 10 role for West Ham United’s 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Sunday, Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) now looks a much more enticing option for Fantasy managers.

In a performance full of attacking intent, the Brazilian international scored and created a big chance.

“I’ve spoken to him about many things. We need Lucas. I told him personally and the squad that being a No 10 is more than a number, it’s a symbol. That’s what we need from Lucas. We need him to help his teammates because they trust him. We know there is more to come from him, and we need him as a No 10.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Lucas Paqueta

He wasn’t far away from gaining defensive contribution (DefCon) points, too, with one clearance, one block, one interception, four recoveries and three tackles in Gameweek 10.

Paqueta, who took and scored West Ham’s last penalty against Nottingham Forest in August, now hosts a Burnley side that have conceded 15 goals in five away matches, the most of any top-flight club.

Furthermore, the Clarets are bottom for shots conceded, shots in the box conceded and big chances concede.

They also rank 18th for key passes conceded from the centre zone, which should interest Paqueta, who leads the way at West Ham for chances created this season with 14.

The Hammers’ upcoming fixtures beyond Gameweek 11 may put off any would-be suitors, but with guaranteed minutes, open play attacking threat, penalties, corners/free-kicks and DefCon potential, Paqueta could be a very decent set-and-forget option for the busy upcoming period.