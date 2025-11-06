Scout Notes

FPL notes: Foden in form, Gordon injury + no rest for Pedro

6 November 2025 34 comments
Rocky7 Rocky7
Share:

Manchester City, Newcastle United and Chelsea were all in Champions League action on Wednesday.

Here we take a look at how they got on, the main talking points and what implications there may be for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 11 and beyond.

RESULTS

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
ChelseaQarabag (a)2-2 drawEstevão, GarnachoAndrey Santos
Manchester CityBorussia Dortmund (h)4-1 winFoden x2, Haaland, CherkiReijnders x2, Doku
Newcastle UnitedAthletic Club (h)2-0 winBurn, JoelintonTrippier, Barnes

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamChanges from GW10’s starting XIPlayers who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other notable players
Chelsea7Sánchez (90), James (90), Cucurella (90), João Pedro (71)Adarabioyo (90), Hato (90), Lavia (8), Andrey Santos (45), Estevão (90), Gittens (45), George (45); Caicedo (82), Enzo Fernández (45), Buonanotte (18), Delap (45)
Manchester City2Donnarumma (90), Matheus Nunes (90), Gvardiol (90), O’Reilly (88), Nico González (90), Savinho (79), Foden (90), Doku (79), Haaland (88)Stones (90), Reijnders (79), Rúben Dias (11), Cherki (11), Bernardo Silva (11), Aït Nouri (2), Marmoush (2) 
Newcastle United2Pope (90), Botman (90), Thiaw (90), Burn (65), Bruno Guimarães (65), Joelinton (90), Tonali (90), Gordon (41), Woltemade (83)Trippier (90), Barnes (65), Murphy (49), Miley (25), Hall (25), Elanga (25), Ramsey (7)

FODEN FLYING AGAIN

Phil Foden (£8.0m) was the star of the show as he scored two goals in Man City’s 4-1 dismantlement of Borussia Dortmund. Both goals were vintage Foden – picking the ball up on the half-turn 25 yards out, advancing a couple of yards and then curling a measured shot into the corner from 20 yards out.

Whether Foden can recapture the form that made him the second-highest scorer in FPL in 2023/24 with 230 points remains to be seen, but he is gradually getting somewhere close in Pep Guardiola’s 4-1-4-1 system. On Wednesday night, he demanded the ball, dictated play and had four shots on target.

He fell away dramatically last season when he appeared to be struggling with off-field issues but as far as his manager is concerned, the old Phil Foden is back. He also revealed he is nailed-on to start against Liverpool on Sunday.

“I would say he is already there [back to his best form]. He does not need to get closer. He is already there. It is true we have missed goals and he got two incredible goals.

“When Phil is in that level playing between the lines, in the pockets and his first touch, his turn and then after his generosity to run and fight [is exceptional].

“When Phil is happy with love and joy, you don’t have to say much. He’s a special player but we need his goals and hopefully today was the first step to do it.

“It’s important to have him for the big, big match on Sunday [against Liverpool]. He’s important. It’s not like today he just came and scored two goals.

“Two seasons ago, he was the best player in the Premier League and when you do that in the Premier League, it’s because you are really, really good.

“Assists, goals, work ethic and recovery. He’s a top-class player and we missed him a lot, especially his happiness. We feel he is back and he can do whatever he wants.

“How many times have we seen Phil score these goals? The generosity with the effort but also with the quality in the final third. We missed it a lot. I’m happy three more players scored goals and not just Erling Haaland – Pep Guardiola on the resurgent Phil Foden

Guardiola has backed up his words with his selections, playing Foden from the start in the last seven Premier League matches. The 25-year-old produced an assist in Gameweek 10, so the signs are there that more end product is on its way. And if it is, his FPL price tag will not appear too prohibitive.

REIJNDERS FOR THE CHOP?

Foden’s opening goal came from the first of two Tijjani Reijnders (£5.5m) assists – a contribution that will encourage and frustrate FPL managers in equal measure. Reijnders has blanked in eight of his 10 league appearances and after being benched for the first time in Gameweek 10, his head is on a lot of FPL managers’ chopping blocks. But this performance may have managers wondering whether or not to keep faith in the Dutchman.

Against Dortmund, Reijnders played well, flitting between the lines, as Savinho (£6.9m) and Jérémy Doku (£6.4m) also impressed on the flanks. Reijnders had two shots and six shot-creating actions, the Brazilian had three and four respectively and Doku produced a wonderful assist for Erling Haaland’s (£14.8m) goal.

We have to remember, though, that Premier League teams tend not to give their opponents quite as much space as Dortmund did on Wednesday night.

CHERKI DIFFERENTIAL?

Elsewhere, Rayan Cherki (£6.3m) came off the bench to score a lovely goal after capitalising on poor defending. The Frenchman’s end-product is eye-opening. He has returned two goals and three assists in his last three appearances in all competitions, so should be monitored, especially as he has the ability to score or assist even in brief substitute appearances, as he demonstrated in his 11-minute cameo here and on his 17-minute Premier League debut.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m) excelled in goal once again, although he was clearly annoyed that his defence switched off for the quickly taken free-kick from which Dortmund denied him a clean sheet.

In defence Rúben Dias (£5.5m), who has started all but one Premier League match this season, was replaced by John Stones (£5.5m) presumably to rest him ahead of the meeting with Liverpool in Gameweek 11, while Matheus Nunes (£5.3m), Joško Gvardiol (£5.9m), Nico O’Reilly (£4.9m) retained their places. 

NEWCASTLE EDGE ATHLETIC

Newcastle edged closer to qualification for the knockout stage of the Champions League with their third successive victory. It was not an impressive win, but it was certainly an improvement from the meek capitulation at West Ham on Gameweek 11 and the clean sheet will have encouraged FPL managers that their Newcastle defenders are not a busted flush.

Eddie Howe changed only two players for the visit of Athletic Club, bringing in Kieran Tripper (£5.0m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.3m) for Emil Krafth (£4.4m) and Jacob Murphy (£6.1m). It proved a stroke of genius as both players produced assists for goals by Dan Burn (£5.2m) and Joelinton (£5.9m).

Nick Woltemade (£7.5m) was one of three players hooked at half-time in the defeat at West Ham, but the forward looked better against Bilbao, although he glanced a gilt-edged headed chance wide from Murphy’s inviting cross.

GORDON INJURY BLOW

One suspects Murphy, who has scored in back-to-back Gameweeks, was being spared for the Gameweek 11 trip to Brentford, but as it was, he had to be brought on towards the end of the first half after Anthony Gordon (£7.5m) was forced off with a niggling hip injury. The recurrent problem makes Gordon a doubt for the trip to Brentford and sums up what a frustrating own he has been for FPL managers this season.

“I have not had a full rundown from the medical team. But it seems like a recurrence of the hip injury that has been plaguing him in recent weeks. So we will assess that and see what happens.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon injury

RED HOT BURN – BUT HALL IS BACK

Newcastle had to ride their luck as Bilbao twice hit the woodwork and Nick Pope (£5.3m) was called upon to make five saves.

Burn, however, did his cause for continued inclusion no harm at all with a belting long-range header. The remarkable finish had power and swerve but credit should also go to Trippier for picking him out with a delightful free-kick. 

Howe said it was something his side had been working on, which could mean an uptick in set-piece goals over the coming Gameweeks – something worth noting from a side that already boasts one of the best backlines in the Premier League.

“It was an incredible header from Dan. I would like to see how far out it was. It was a well-worked routine and it was a strong header from distance. 

“It would be difficult for him to do something as magical and memorable as the header in the cup final but the one tonight was probably technically better.’

“A header from distance, a training ground move, so well done to all the coaches involved with that.”
– Eddie Howe

Burn stood out for his goal, but it’s worth noting that he came off midway through the second half for Lewis Hall (£5.2m). Lest we forget, the left-back was a must-have defender last season, returning seven assists and eight clean sheets in 24 starts before succumbing to a season-ending injury. Will Burn be able to see off the challenge of a fully fit and mobile Hall?

NO REST FOR PEDRO + JAMES

Enzo Maresca went down the middle with his team selection, handing rests to a number of regulars but also, perhaps surprisingly, starting Joao Pedro (£7.4m) and Reece James (£5.5m) again. Marc Cucurella (£6.1m) kept his place, too.

Does 90 minutes for James means he’s going to drop to the bench this weekend? Maresca has said recently that he thinks the right-back is ready to play three times a week but with Malo Gusto (£4.9m) rested on Wednesday, you do wonder what Maresca has in store for Saturday.

“The intention tonight was to rest Enzo [Fernandez], to rest Moises [Caicedo], to rest Malo [Gusto], to rest more players, because they are not able to play every three days. They need recovery from last season, as you said, the Club World Cup affects a lot.” – Enzo Maresca

Pedro, meanwhile, lined up as a ’10’ behind Tyrique George (£4.9m):

rest Pedro

The Brazilian at least came off after 71 minutes, so there’s some hope that he was being spared for Gameweek 11. Liam Delap (£6.2m) also didn’t start, so it’s possible that Maresca is going to start both of them this weekend.

The intended breather for Moises Caicedo (£6.0m) didn’t materialise: he had to come on as an eighth-minute substitute for Romeo Lavia (£4.9m), who suffered a quad injury.

ESTEVAO EXCELLENT AGAIN

rest Pedro

Not many of the second string took their chances on Wednesday, with Jorrel Hato (£4.7m) and Jamie Gittens (£6.1m) in particular having stinkers.

The one shining light from the starting XI was, not for the first time, Estevao (£6.5m). No one had more shots or created more chances, with his early goal well taken.

rest Pedro

While Alejandro Garnacho (£6.4m) came off the bench to salvage a draw, fellow substitute Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) was also in the thick of the action with three second-half shots. Those underlying numbers remain strong at home and abroad, even if the tangible FPL returns don’t.

34 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. EDEN THE MAN
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Eze > Foden too kneejerky?

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      Look up Foden's record against good teams

      Open Controls
  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    G2G here? 1.4 itb , Xhaka to Cherki or Semenyo to Foden after international break.

    Petrovic
    Timber Gabriel Munoz
    Saka Szoboszlai Sarr Semenyo
    Haaland Pedro Woltemade

    Dubravka Senesi Xhaka Gudmundsson

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      G2G

      Keep Semenyo next week. Bou fixtures get very good.

      Open Controls
  3. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    GTG?

    Pope
    Richards Gab Senesi
    Saka Bruno Semenyo Gakpo
    Welbeck Mateta Haaland

    Dub Diouf Mukiele Stach

    Dub Diouf Mukiele Stach

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
  4. Tmel
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Best short-mid term option for FPL Draft?

    a) MGW
    b) Cherki
    c) Trossard
    d) Kluivert

    Open Controls
    1. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Trossard

      Open Controls
  5. I have no Wirtz
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Which one to bench from this midfield

      Saka - Sarr - Mbeumo - Semenyo - Enzo

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        36 mins ago

        Who do you have upfront?

        Open Controls
      2. The Tonberry
        • 1 Year
        33 mins ago

        Wouldn't really want to bench any of them.

        Can you not bench one of your forwards? It's slim pickings beyond Haaland and Mateta.

        Failing that, if you're doubled up from one club then just bench the weaker player from the two

        Open Controls
      3. Wenger_In
          2 mins ago

          This is the prob with having both Mateta and Sarr, seems overkill for a side like Palace.
          So yeah – bench Sarr for me just bcos I'd rather have cover in the other games (assuming you already have Mateta ofc)

          Open Controls
      4. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Gakpo to Rice ? Yes or no .
        Already have Semenyo , Saka and Mbeuno

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          49 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
        2. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          48 mins ago

          Get a second Arsenal defender instead

          Open Controls
        3. Wenger_In
            1 min ago

            Think this is a move I'll end up making myself but going to give it another GW.
            Rice is cheap enough that the rises don't hurt so no rush on him.

            Open Controls
        4. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 5 Years
          56 mins ago

          Pep lavishing Foden with praise. In previous seasons that would mean benching for the next match. Pep has changed from that behaviour, right?

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 9 Years
            50 mins ago

            Haaland is the only nailed player in that team and probably Donnarumma too

            Open Controls
        5. Legohair
          • 9 Years
          54 mins ago

          I have tough one!?!

          Raya
          Gabriel-VVD-Munoz
          Semenyo-Sarr-Gakpo-Gordon
          Haaland-Gyökeres-Mateta

          Dubravka, Senesi, King, Tuanzebe

          1 FT 0 itb
          A. Gyökeres to Thiago
          B. Gyökeres&Gordon to Saka&Thiago(im fed up with Gordon...)
          C. Save
          D. FH

          Open Controls
          1. Herger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            29 mins ago

            Probably A for now and Gordon to Mbeumo next week. Until Man Utd sign a proper striker he’d going to be their buggest goal threat

            Open Controls
          2. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
              just now

              I’d roll, bench Gyok and reassess after IB with 2 FTs

              Open Controls
          3. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 8 Years
            48 mins ago

            Gyokeres > Bowen. Thoughts on the team? 0FT’s, plenty of dollar in the bank.

            Donnarumma
            Timber Cucurella Munoz
            Gakpo Semenyo Minteh Rutter
            Haaland(C) Mateta Bowen

            Valdimarsson Rodon Carvalho Acheampong

            Open Controls
          4. Qaiss
            • 9 Years
            37 mins ago

            Palace go full strength in the conference league again

            Open Controls
            1. Feanor
              • 16 Years
              33 mins ago

              Some day this will tire them out for the next league match. Some day

              Open Controls
            2. White Pony
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              27 mins ago

              I can see them having a really poor winter in the league.

              Open Controls
            3. Glasner Ball
              • 13 Years
              21 mins ago

              Mostly, but not totally full strength, we resting our best centre midfield pairing of Kamada and Wharton on the bench. Although Wharton only just back from sickness and Kamada slight knock,.

              Open Controls
              1. Qaiss
                • 9 Years
                5 mins ago

                Do you think Munoz will be able to play all these games? Really like owning him in FPL, one of the most fun players to have, had him since GW1. Just seems to start every match. Must have crazy good fitness

                Open Controls
          5. Silecro
            • 7 Years
            37 mins ago

            Evening guys. Save ft here?

            Pope
            Gabriel, Munoz, Diouf
            Saka, Ndiaye, Sarr, Semenyo
            Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade

            Dubravka, Senesi, Rodon, Cullen
            1ft, 0.0itb

            Open Controls
          6. Stranger Mings
            • 4 Years
            29 mins ago

            Please pick 1st sub a) achaepong WOL but lost place B) gudmusson for

            Open Controls
          7. George James
            • 10 Years
            22 mins ago

            Best move for Gyokers out?

            A) J Pedro

            B) Thiago

            C) Keep and play Senesi / Xhaka

            Open Controls
            1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                just now

                I’d keep and play Senesi, he’s not called up for Sweden so should get a rest over IB

                Open Controls
            2. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                21 mins ago

                G2G?

                Raya
                Gabriel/Guehi/Senesi
                Semenyo/Rice/I Sarr/Caicedo/Mbeumo
                Haaland/Mateta

                Dub/Woltemade/VDV/Mukiele

                Open Controls
              • TheFridge
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                6 mins ago

                I have Alderete (Sun) on my team, as one of my last defenders. He has been great! I also have my bench boost left, and this week is a nice one to use it, with Dubravka facing a team that they could conceivably blank, etc. Alderete faces Arsenal, and is out with a concussion anyway. So a BB would miss out on that slot.

                I could move him out for J Andreson (Fulham), who has been good on Def Cons. Of course, so has Alderete. The benefit of Anderson is that it makes a BB this week easier, with Fulham against Everton. The downside: I'd burn a transfer in support of a bench boost, and spend 0.5 in value on a 5th defender, which seems wasteful given the strength and low price of Sunderland's defenders.

                What do folks think?

                # # # #

                Raya
                Timber, Gabriel, Senesi, Richards, Alderete
                Mbeumo, Grealish, Sarr, Semenyo, Enzo
                Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade

                Open Controls
              • The Mandalorian
                • 13 Years
                4 mins ago

                Forest unable to beat a bunch of part time car mechanics and electricians.

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.