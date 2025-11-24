FPL notes: Raul revels in Muniz absence + more Andersen DefCon

Another Gameweek 12 match to guide you through as the Scout Notes continue.
This time: Fulham v Sunderland.
FULHAM SAVOUR HOME COMFORTS
It’s hard to make sense of football, and FPL, at times. How can a Fulham side so wretched at Everton two weeks ago be so dominant on Saturday? And how could a high-flying Sunderland outfit, who drew with Arsenal in Gameweek 11, submit so meekly at Craven Cottage?
That’s what happened in west London, with Fulham outshooting their visitors 24-4.
What we can say is that home advantage seems to be counting for a lot this season. The likes of Newcastle United, Brentford and Bournemouth have been strong on their own soil, and not so effective away. Fulham belong to that club, too: 19th for away results (zero wins), fifth for home form (one defeat).
RAUL BENEFITS FROM LACK OF COMPETITION
Raul Jimenez (£6.2m), now shorn of competition from the injured Rodrigo Muniz (£5.4m), got through 90 minutes for only the third time this season. No surprise that on all three occasions he’s started and finished a game, Muniz was unavailable.
Raul racked up a game-high six shots here, taking his total to 14 attempts over the last four Gameweeks. Only the two £14.0m+ FPL assets can better that.
The Mexican eventually prodded in a Samuel Chukwueze (£5.3m) cross to hand Fulham all three points. Chukwueze had been introduced on the left wing in the second half and turned in an excellent cameo, creating a match-high five chances (CC, below) in barely half an hour of game-time.
In praising Chukwueze after the game, Marco Silva also hailed Emile Smith Rowe‘s (£5.6m) impact – something that Joshua King (£4.5m) owners may not like to hear given their tussle for one spot.
USUAL SUSPECTS DELIVER DEFCON
No surprise who the two players who bagged defensive contribution (DefCon) points were…
Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Nordi Mukiele (£4.2m) have now delivered DefCon points in 72.7% and 60% of their starts this season.
No defender could match Andersen’s current rate in 2024/25.