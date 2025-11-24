Scout Notes

FPL notes: Raul revels in Muniz absence + more Andersen DefCon

24 November 2025 58 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Another Gameweek 12 match to guide you through as the Scout Notes continue.

This time: Fulham v Sunderland.

FULHAM SAVOUR HOME COMFORTS

It’s hard to make sense of football, and FPL, at times. How can a Fulham side so wretched at Everton two weeks ago be so dominant on Saturday? And how could a high-flying Sunderland outfit, who drew with Arsenal in Gameweek 11, submit so meekly at Craven Cottage?

That’s what happened in west London, with Fulham outshooting their visitors 24-4.

FPL notes: 156

What we can say is that home advantage seems to be counting for a lot this season. The likes of Newcastle United, Brentford and Bournemouth have been strong on their own soil, and not so effective away. Fulham belong to that club, too: 19th for away results (zero wins), fifth for home form (one defeat).

RAUL BENEFITS FROM LACK OF COMPETITION

Raul Jimenez (£6.2m), now shorn of competition from the injured Rodrigo Muniz (£5.4m), got through 90 minutes for only the third time this season. No surprise that on all three occasions he’s started and finished a game, Muniz was unavailable.

Raul racked up a game-high six shots here, taking his total to 14 attempts over the last four Gameweeks. Only the two £14.0m+ FPL assets can better that.

The Mexican eventually prodded in a Samuel Chukwueze (£5.3m) cross to hand Fulham all three points. Chukwueze had been introduced on the left wing in the second half and turned in an excellent cameo, creating a match-high five chances (CC, below) in barely half an hour of game-time.

In praising Chukwueze after the game, Marco Silva also hailed Emile Smith Rowe‘s (£5.6m) impact – something that Joshua King (£4.5m) owners may not like to hear given their tussle for one spot.

USUAL SUSPECTS DELIVER DEFCON

No surprise who the two players who bagged defensive contribution (DefCon) points were…

Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Nordi Mukiele (£4.2m) have now delivered DefCon points in 72.7% and 60% of their starts this season.

No defender could match Andersen’s current rate in 2024/25.

  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Andersen Essential

  2. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    If on fh
    Eze or saka or both?

    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Neither

      1. Letsgo!
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Reason? U mean u wont have any arsenal assets on a fh. Sure??

        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          They're not playing Spurs again

        2. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          if u want to stick with arsenal players u might as well not FH and if u dont have any but want for chelsea u might as well get them and not FH, cuz fixtures only get easier after that

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Probably neither for me

      1. Letsgo!
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Reason?

    3. GoonerByron
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Away at Chelsea on FH?

      Neither for me

      1. Letsgo!
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Hmm? Arsenal to win 3-0 at least

        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          1-0 Arteta masterclass. He will want to keep Chelsea at arm's length at all costs. You wont see an attacking mindset.

          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            I think it will be a desmond

            1. Nightcrawler
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              i honestly cant remember arteta going away to one of the "big teams" and conceding twice. maybe the city away game at the start of last season, even that was with 10 men for 45 mins. he'll be ultra defensive

              1. Nightcrawler
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                nvm anfield late last season but that was a dead rubber

              2. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                Should have conceded at least 2 and a pen at Old Trafford this season tbf (I know I know, shoulda coulda woulda)

                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 14 mins ago

                  on chances alone i agree but united scoring 1 would have changed the dynamic, like it did when city scored cs arsenal this season

                2. Brosstan
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 13 mins ago

                  True but that wasnt because he came with an open formation. They came for the 0-1 set piece result.

    4. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Neither. Still not convinced by Arsenal

      1. Boz
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        What will it take for you to be convinced by them?

  3. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Any opinions here on Who is more nailed our of O'Reilly & nunes?

    I'm going to get a city defender this week and debating going for one of those, or if not Gvardiol for the security of starts

    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Both as good/bad as each other I think

      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        yeah feels like it doesn't it.

        Gvardiol feels more nailed, but playing centre back he has less chances to get attacking returns and also given its pep, he could easily miss a game over the festive period.

        think will wait for lineups tomorrow and see who is rested and take it from there

        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Yeah I don't think Gvardiol is even nailed anymore - he's missed a few games already. Using the CL lineup is the best bet probably, but I think I would go for O'Reilly if I had to guess now.

  4. GoonerByron
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Better pair for FH?

    A) Watkins + Kelleher (4-3-3)

    B) Schade + Martinez (4-4-2)

    1. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      B in my opinion

    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      I'm actually stunned anyone would consider Watkins

      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Its Wolves though. Fixtures create form, so the legend goes

        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Get Rogers if you want to target Wolves.

        2. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Didn't help him playing Burnley, Leeds, etc

          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            Fair point actually! Watkins early subs are very off putting too. I dont think hes worth even a punt on FH, Rogers all day if any Villa

            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              Seen some fans call for him to be dropped for Malen and / or replace him in January (tough market though)

  5. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    BrunoF need u to get 13 pts or more later!

    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Need a 25 pointer to get me a green arrow this GW..

      1. Letsgo!
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Hehehe ya

  6. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    So I missed the deadline and burned a FT last week 🙁

    Reckon it's still the right move to FH13 and use the 7FT over 14-15?

    Pope
    Timber, Senesi, Richards
    Saka, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Sarr
    Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade

    Dubravka, Xhaka, Alderete, Rodon
    Bank 0.8m, 5FTs, FH left

    1. Richm
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      You could just use a few transfers this week and save FH maybe. Getting 5 more ft in a couple of weeks

      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Cheers. Could be an option. FH also has to be used by GW19 I believe.

        1. Richm
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Oh didn’t know that, thanks.
          Do we get another FH later?

  7. Richm
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    A FH or
    B Gabriel to o Reilly / Murillo
    Pope/dub
    Timber gab senesi guehi mukiele
    Sarr Enzo Saka semenyo minteh
    Thiago haaland mateta

  8. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Is cherki nailed now?

    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80y5k35sx3w

    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      No. All City mids are 1 poor performance off an early sub and 2 poor performances off a benching.

  9. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Eze was going to be my transfer out this week v Chel , after Hattie,
    Gotta keep, even short term I spose

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Lucky you.

      I did it on Saturday morning, for Saka.

      Without the Gabriel injury I wouldn't have afforded him.

      Also looked at Rice in for Reijnders, didn't do that one and he auto subs in for Semenyo.

      It all went wrong really.

    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Haha same, was looking at my team like 1min before scored his 1st goal.

  10. Basileus
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Is an Mbeumo 3 pointer too much to hope for tonight?

      He would have to score a hattrick for my mini league opponent to catch me (and even then probably wouldn't), but my two closest challengers also have him and will both lose if he flops.

    • RedJive79
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Have 3 FT. Would you do Gabriel, Semenyo, Guehi to Munoz, Rice, O'Reilly for free?

      1. Boz
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Just the 1st

    • FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      KDH goal and assist too much to ask?

    • PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      I’m devastated. Sold Eze + Enzo for Gakpo + Mbeumo (-4). Last few seasons have been horrendous for me.

      Think the amount of managers have left me no breathing room. Decided to be a casual manager from now till the end. Maybe that will save my trash rank but I’m losing touch of the game now. Might be time to call it a day.

      1. Bucket Man
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Ouch. Hard luck. Was about to post saying rank in millions after a bad season last season and sold Eze for Gakpo but not Enzo as well for a -4. Mbuemo could well do something for us tonight. We just got to hope for the best for the rest of the season 🙂

      2. Chinese_person
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        That's brutal. On paper looks OK but doing it for a hit was where I wouldve drawn the line especially since Enzo had Burnley.

    • Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Would you do Woltemade to Thiago have 2FT? After selling Eze this week and a 1.5mil rank, I'd like to say things can't get much worse but next week they probably will. Oh well only a game!

      Pope
      VVD, Timber, Munoz, Senesi
      Gakpo, Semenyo, Mbuemo, Sarr
      Haaland, Mateta
      Woltemade, Rodon, King

      1. Boz
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I'm still 1.8mil, don't worry about it, long way to go still.

        Yes I would make the move

        1. Bucket Man
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Thank you. Was at about 2mil last season and only got back to about 400,000 so not to hopeful but who knows. Best of luck

    • Boz
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Who would you bench this week?

      A) Rice (che)
      B) Enzo (ARS)
      C) Ndiaye (NEW)

      Leaning towards B

      1. Bucket Man
        • 7 Years
        49 mins ago

        Would agree with that.

        1. Deer-in-headlights
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          I was watching the U.S. vs Uruguay friendly last week and their manager Bucket Man was sitting on a cooler, not a bucket.

