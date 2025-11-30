Scout Notes

FPL notes: Howe on Pope’s injury + Ramsdale’s league debut

30 November 2025 76 comments
Newcastle United ended their away-day woes with a thumping 4-1 win at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Despite the strong attacking performance, most of the Fantasy talk surrounded the Magpies’ goalkeeping position. Was this a changing of the guard between the posts?

HOWE ON POPE INJURY + RAMSDALE DISPLAY

Eddie Howe had the ‘Nick Pope (£5.2m) v Aaron Ramsdale (£4.8m)’ debate made easier for him by the former suffering a groin injury.

The under-fire Pope missed out altogether against Everton, with Ramsdale handed his Magpies league debut instead.

Howe wouldn’t be drawn on whether Pope would have started had he been fit.

“Good try! That’s something for me to know.

“Nick, we’re disappointed to lose him. We can’t afford to lose any player. He suffered an injury just towards the end of training. I didn’t name the team yesterday. So, we were just training as normal and he was just, I think, wrong-footed on a shot and just felt something in his groin. More after training than sort of in that moment.

“I hope he’s not out for long. We need him back. He’ll have a scan in the next few days to find the damage.” – Eddie Howe on whether Nick Pope would have started had he not been injured

As for Ramsdale’s debut, it went smoothly enough. His distribution is definitely his forte, and Newcastle played to that strength: he attempted more passes (31) and made more successful passes (21) than Pope has done in any match this season.

As for his ability with his hands, he wasn’t overly tested. Just two shots on target, one of which was Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall‘s (£4.9m) brilliantly taken consolation.

“Aaron, I think, showed his qualities with the ball at his feet today. He distributed the ball very well. He was not overly worked necessarily in terms of shots but what he did have to handle, I thought he did well.” – Eddie Howe on Aaron Ramsdale

Also missing out was Sven Botman (£4.9m), who has a niggling back issue. Howe said he is “going to see a specialist” to determine the extent of the problem.

MORE ROTATION TO COME FROM HOWE?

Not always keen on rotation (remember how he ran his players into the ground in 2023/24), Howe looks more prepared to chop and change this season.

He made six alterations from the midweek defeat in Marseille, with Ramsdale for Pope one of them. As for the other five, four of the incoming players – Lewis Hall (£5.2m), Anthony Elanga (£6.6m), Lewis Miley (£4.4m) and Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) – delivered at least one attacking return.

Miley and Hall both supplied crosses that the ever-brilliant Malick Thiaw (£4.9m) headed home, while Miley and Woltemade both found the net in between. Elanga teed up the German for his nicely lobbed strike.

Harvey Barnes (£6.3m) and Jacob Ramsey (£5.3m), sharing left-wing duties, had big chances to score other goals.

Howe was pleased with the impact of his fresher players.

“We made changes because I wanted no fatigue on the pitch. I didn’t want the feeling I had after the Brentford game, the West Ham game, where I felt we were tired and lethargic.

“So, with that in mind, I think we have to trust the squad and use the squad – and they repaid that faith.” – Eddie Howe

So, there’s a good chance we’re going to see some more tweaks in Gameweek 14. Sandro Tonali (£5.4m) surely returns, while there’s a very strong possibility of Fabian Schar (£5.3m) coming back in and Dan Burn (£5.1m) moving to left-back as Hall continues to be handled carefully after his recent lay-off. Hall had “a bit of cramp” when being replaced in stoppage time.

Anthony Gordon (£7.2m) and Jacob Murphy (£6.1m) could be back on the flanks, too.

Thiaw looks the safest route into the backline at present. The newly fit-again Hall and Tino Livramento (£4.9m) have been hugely influential in Newcastle’s last two league results but Thiaw, with his set-piece threat and occasional DefCon returns, looks the better Fantasy bet.

IDRISSA A MISS?

Was it simply a case of Idrissa Gana Gueye (£5.4m) being a miss? He may not have stopped two set-piece headers or a Jordan Pickford (£5.5m) error for Miley’s strike.

But replacement Tim Iroegbunam (£4.9m) has to share some blame for the second and third Newcastle goals, which were aided by his poor touch or lack of strength. He was hooked at the interval.

Gueye misses Gameweeks 14 and 15, too, and he may be off to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after that. Can David Moyes find a solution, Iroegbunam or otherwise, to adequately fill that void? One possibility is Dewsbury-Hall dropping deeper, so it’ll be interesting to monitor his output if that happens.

He wasn’t adversely affected on Saturday. Moyes brought on Charly Alcaraz (£5.2m) for Iroegbunam at half-time against Newcastle but it didn’t stymie Dewsbury-Hall, who was still more of an ‘8/10’ than a ‘6’.

Dewsbury-Hall, indeed, got forward to score Everton’s second-half goal. That was one of a game-high three shots he had.

At the back, Michael Keane (£4.6m) and James Tarkowski (£5.4m) had the consolation of DefCon/assist points. Defensive contributions and attacking returns are always possible with those two but the bread and butter of clean sheets might be more of a concern with Gueye out, despite the heroics at Old Trafford.

  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    With 2 lifelong Newcastle fans on the writing staff, we should get the inside scoop on whether Aaron Ramsdale will continue in goal. I'm tempted with those fixtures.

    Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Once again in the Everton scout notes, there's very little help for Dewsbury-Hall owners like me on whether to start or bench him going forward (i.e. does his stats indicate that this purple patch is sustainable?). Really struggling with this one. Could have done with some help.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I can. Sell him. It's easy.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        He's my 8th attacker. Don't need to sell him. Just need to know whether to start him.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Start over who? Without that info question is impossible to answer. Over injured player it doesn't matter and over Haaland it's crazy.

          Open Controls
      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        What is your team Virg? How many transfers left? Money itb?

        Who are your mai worries? Mark them with*, please. Happy to help you.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          That's very kind, thank you.

          But I'm too tired to type out the 15 players in my team. I always spell their names wrong.

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Team link works.

            Open Controls
            1. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              It actually doesn't for me. My team is linked, but for me Virgil's link doesn't exist.

              Open Controls
              1. Baps Hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

              2. Baps Hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

            2. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Sorry... 😉

              Open Controls
    2. Captain Beefheart
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      He is always in the mix creating, av got him myself, but also have Ndiaye, I wouldn't start him above Ndiaye but I would start him above Grealish.

      Open Controls
  3. Stevie B
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Sensi and Sarr -> Munoz and Minteh for - 4

    I already have three Palace players (Guehi, Sarr and Mateta)

    Thank you and good luck!

    Open Controls
    1. SligoRovers1928
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Yeah that looks good

        Open Controls
    2. SligoRovers1928
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        I had Foden and mateta on my fun all week
        Took them out on Friday for Saka and Doku
        Fml

        Open Controls
        1. SligoRovers1928
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            Edit: don’t know why fh corrected to fun, because it certainly was NOT fun

            Open Controls
            1. FantasyClub
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Lmfao yeah there really needs to b3 an audit button

              Open Controls
        2. Sz21
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          2ft's here and WC still in play.
          Think it will be GW 16 at this stage so just 2 GW's to get through.

          Thinking James (almost certain to miss out with Maresca's comments) + Ndiaye (more cash than Reijnders) to Thiaw (2 lovely fixtures) + Foden (looked very dangerous v Leeds).
          Exact cash for these moves..
          Anything else to consider?

          Sanchez.
          Timber, VVD, James.
          Anderson, Semenyo, Saka, Ndiaye.
          Mateta, Woltemade, Haaland.
          Dubravka, Reijnders, Esteve, Andersen.
          2ft's, 0.9m ITB.

          Open Controls
          1. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour ago

            Good moves.
            A Wc plus 5 transfers seems a bit pointless tho. Leave that until the last gw now

            Open Controls
        3. Jolly Good
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Why does solio cunha so far above Mbuemo for expected points? Am I missing something?

          Open Controls
          1. Captain Mal
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            AFCON...

            Open Controls
        4. Stevie B
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Is this good to go?

          Pope,
          Munoz, Guehi, van Dijk,
          Saka, Rice, Enzo, Minteh,
          Haaland (C), Woltemade, Mateta

          Dubravka, Semenyo, Rondon, Alderete

          Thank you and good luck to all!

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            I’d say so yeah, nice squad.

            Open Controls
        5. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Sarr to....?

          A) Bruno (have Mbeumo)
          B) Foden.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            Both

            Open Controls
          2. Bobbyg1
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          3. Bruno Commando
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Roll

            Open Controls
          4. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            B then

            Open Controls
        6. Skout
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Any suggestions for this lot? 2FT, 0.2itb

          Petrovic
          Timber Munoz Senesi*
          Saka Semenyo Mbeumo Cunha*
          Haaland Mateta Woltemade

          Dubravka King Reinildo

          Open Controls
        7. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Hi guys, usually I’m somewhat sure of which direction to go with the team but I find myself a little stumped

          Raya
          Chalobah - VVD - Munoz
          Semenyo - Ndiaye - Saka - Enzo
          Mateta - Haaland - Woltemade
          __________________________________
          Dubravka: Gudmundsson: Stach*: Senesi*

          2FT’s, 0.6 ITB

          I know I want either Bruno or Foden but would mean a Woltemade downgrade, even though I kinda wanna keep him for their next three.
          Don’t like Semenyo and Ndiaye clashing against one another.
          Bench is shot…….

          Gues I’m just looking for some inspired thoughts as I’m a bit flummoxed on where to take this after a stellar GW.

          Cheers gents

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Actually could just do Semenyo > Foden quite easily?

            Any takers?

            Open Controls
            1. Clintymints
              • 16 Years
              32 mins ago

              Just done it

              No risk no reward etc

              Open Controls
          2. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            I like who you’re bringing in but tough without the funds
            Would Senesi to fodder allow semenyo to Foden?

            Open Controls
            1. RICICLE
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              Cheers bud, oh I can do Semenyo > Foden easily without any downgrades elsewhere, but if I wanted Bruno then Senesi would have to drop to a 4.1m DEF and under.

              Open Controls
        8. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Best use of the ft here? 1m itb

          Sanchez
          Munoz konate vdv
          Saka semenyo Enzo Anderson
          Haaland mateta wolte

          Dubravka diouf SENESI SARR

          Open Controls
          1. Bruno Commando
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            I would sell Sarr

            Open Controls
            1. SpaceCadet
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Gakpo/ Minteh/ Rice?

              Open Controls
          2. Rednev1983
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            If you don't wanna address the bench then Semenyo to Foden/Gakpo but could there be rotation midweek?

            For Senesi i like van Heke or Andersen for fixtures & for Sarr i like Minteh.

            Can you do Sarr to Gakpo?

            Open Controls
            1. SpaceCadet
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Have the funds for gakpo. Think I need to address the defence first as Anderson is good cover in midfield. Senesi > thiaw? Or worth it to take a hit for senesi Sarr > thiaw gakpo?

              Open Controls
              1. Rednev1983
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                I like the Thiaw move. People say don't take hits but Sarr isn't gunna play & then he's off to AFCON + his form isn't good so if it was me i'd take the -4 to get Gakpo.

                I'm taking a -4 to get rid of Caicedo & Sarr & will deal with Senesi next week. GL on what you decide.

                Open Controls
                1. SpaceCadet
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  Thanks bud, you too

                  Open Controls
        9. Bruno Commando
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          FH didn't go well and my original team is on fire with Gabriel, Senesi and Sarr unavailable for GW14. What would you do?

          1) Sarr to Enzo, and hope Thiago stops scoring
          2) Sarr + Guiu to Devenny + Thiago for a -4

          Raya
          Richards Konate Mukiele
          Bruno Saka Semenyo Minteh Sarr*
          Haaland Mateta

          Dubravka Gabriel Senesi Guiu*

          Open Controls
          1. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            If there’s ever a gw NOT to bring in a striker it’s away at arsenal

            Open Controls
        10. CoracAld2831
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Sanchez (Dubravka)

          Richards-Andersen-Senesi* (Rodon, Gudmundsson)
          Saka-Fernandes-Minteh-Mbeumo (Reijnders)
          Thiago-Mateta-Haaland

          1FT
          1,1 million in bank

          Move for this team:

          A: FH
          B: Senesi -> Van Dijk/Saliba
          C: Gudmundsson -> Lacroix & bench Andersen
          D: Gudmundsson -> O'Reilly & bench Andersen
          E: Roll FT
          F:Other?

          Open Controls
          1. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            D

            Open Controls
        11. Bobbyg1
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Rice or Foden for Sarr?

          Open Controls
          1. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Foden for these next few fixtures and there are lots of other arsenal options

            Open Controls
            1. Bobbyg1
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Thanks

              Open Controls
        12. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Minteh or Rice?

          Open Controls
        13. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Wasted Fh. Fh team got 39 points, same as what the original team would have got.
          All 50-50 calls went wrong. Dango v Schade, Salah v Gakpo, Doku v Foden, Sarr v Mateta. Oh well…….

          Open Controls
          1. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            It’s a game of such fine margins that’s unlucky

            Open Controls
            1. SpaceCadet
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              True , got some lucky bench points couple of gws back so can’t complain. It all evens out.

              Open Controls
        14. PEP G
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Can I go for Palmer already?

          Open Controls
          1. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            They

            Open Controls
            1. Freshy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              SRY RF
              Too early for me

              Open Controls
        15. FantasyClub
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Hi guys is Thiago predicted to be the only riser?

          Open Controls
          rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Price changes 1st December

          Rises:
          Foden 8.1
          Thiago 6.7
          J.Timber 6.4
          Barnes 6.4
          Muñoz 6.0
          Cash 4.7

          Falls:
          João Pedro 7.4
          Onyeka 4.8
          Hughes 4.7
          Spence 4.4
          Konak 4.3
          Olusesi 4.3
          Scarles 4.3
          Marshall 4.3
          Meslier 4.2

          Open Controls
          1. mixology
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            25 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
            1. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Finns cheering atm 2-0(?)

              Open Controls
          2. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            24 mins ago

            Cheers!

            Open Controls
            1. rainy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 10 Years
              23 mins ago

              Better than 0-0 for you today? 😉

              Open Controls
              1. Baps Hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                17 mins ago

                78 real points today and just joking for TV gained 🙂

                However, even though the Great Lateriser showed his FH team on Youtube only after I had published my starting XI (same) here, I believe I had better bench.

                Open Controls
              2. Baps Hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                15 mins ago

                1-0, I have Timber... Nothing to cheer about thougääh.

                Open Controls
              3. Baps Hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                8 mins ago

                When this season ends, I expect to have more points than 65-75% than the Great and the good, but losing to Camzy.

                Open Controls
              4. Baps Hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                1-0 with Timber...

                Open Controls
          3. nanxun
            • 4 Years
            23 mins ago

            Thx, rainman! 😉

            Open Controls
        17. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          With the midfielders, it’s hard to know whether to spend extra for the likes of Mbeumo (still a great pick) and Foden (flavour of the weekend) or go with the steady eddies like Rice, Anderson, Bruno G, Minteh, etc.

          Bit of transfer paralysis at the moment

          Open Controls
          1. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            58 mins ago

            The next few city fixtures are gold and maybe Foden will finally come good. That’s my thinking anyway

            Open Controls
            1. mixology
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              I owned him since his Burnley fixture. Sold 2 weeks ago. Had him for 6 GWs I think. One assist total. The hope is always there. May go for it again

              Open Controls
          2. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            42 mins ago

            I would like to get Foden soon, but not for a hit. He can't be trusted yet imo.

            Open Controls
        18. Bada Bing
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Best replacement for Sarr up to 7 mil? I already have Rice, so I'm leaning towards Minteh.

          Open Controls
          1. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            58 mins ago

            He’s steady eddy i got him ages ago would recommend

            Open Controls
            1. Bada Bing
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Cheers, yes I think he's quite good value for money and has pretty good fixtures going forward.

              Open Controls
        19. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          36 mins ago

          New Post

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/12/01/fpl-notes-saliba-gibbs-white-latest-salah-benched-why-calafiori-was-subbed

          Open Controls
        20. hazza44
          • 13 Years
          13 mins ago

          Hi all,
          Any recommended transfers on the below team? Assuming Senesi & Sarr will be priorities, and happy to take a hit if required.

          Raya
          Senesi VVD Munoz
          Gakpo Mbeumo Semenyo Sarr Rice
          Haaland Mateta
          (Dubruv Anderson Rodon Guiu) £3.3 ITB

          Cheers.

          Open Controls

