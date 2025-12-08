UCL Fantasy Matchday 6: Best captains

Matchday 6 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy is here, and captaincy could make or break your week. With several premium attackers in top form and several favourable fixtures on the horizon, choosing the right armband is more important than ever.

In this article, we break down the standout captaincy options, assess form and fixtures, and highlight the players with the highest upside for both safety and explosive potential.

TUESDAY 9TH DECEMBER: BEST CAPTAIN

Tuesday offers two standout captaincy options, and Harry Kane (€10.8m) looks like the most reliable of the pair.

Bayern go into Matchday 6 aiming to respond after their defeat to Arsenal. A home fixture against a Sporting CP side who have conceded in all but one of their Champions League matches gives the Bavarians an ideal platform to do exactly that. Bayern continue to score freely in both the Bundesliga and the UCL, averaging at least three goals per game across the two competitions.

Harry Kane sits at the heart of that attack. He’s on penalties, he was partially rested ahead of Matchday 6, and he still found time to come off the bench and score a hat-trick in the league. That sharpness, combined with Bayern’s attacking output, makes him a strong and stable captaincy play.

However, Lamine Yamal (€9.9m) pushes him close.

Barcelona welcome a Frankfurt team who conceded six goals in their most recent league outing. That matchup gives Lamine Yamal a huge ceiling, especially with the teenager taking penalties when Robert Lewandowski isn’t on the pitch. His underlying numbers remain excellent and he sits joint-top for attacking return odds this week, which underlines his potential.

Kane brings security.

Yamal brings explosiveness.

TUESDAY 9TH DECEMBER: DIFFERENTIALS

If you’re looking to move away from the obvious picks, Tuesday also offers several strong differential captaincy candidates – starting with Raphinha (€9.4m).

We’ve already highlighted Lamine Yamal as a top-tier option based on the attacking return odds, but Raphinha matches him closely. The Brazilian recently returned from injury, enjoyed a full rest in the previous match, and now looks set to start against a Frankfurt side still reeling from conceding six goals in their last league outing. His ceiling remains high and the fixture suits him perfectly.

Victor Osimhen (€7.8m) also deserves attention. Galatasaray missed their talisman and penalty taker through injury in Matchday 5, but he returned to fitness and scored twice in his most recent league game. He now faces a Monaco side who conceded twice to Pafos, and Osimhen has already produced three double-digit hauls in this campaign. A fourth is well within reach.

Two more names enter the differential conversation. Julian Alvarez (€9.1m), who leads the line for Atlético and handles penalties, meets a PSV defence that has been ropey to say the least thus far. Meanwhile, Michael Olise (€8.2m) continues to impress for Bayern and has the form and fixture to extend his run against Club Brugge.

All four offer strong upside if you want to chase rank or steer away from the more popular captaincy options.

WEDNESDAY 10TH DECEMBER: THINGS GET LESS CLEAR

Wednesday doesn’t offer a single dominant captaincy pick. Instead, we get a broad mix of strong options – and almost anyone you choose from this list will count as a differential.

One of the most attractive plays is Serhou Guirassy (€8.2m). Dortmund have a prime home fixture against Bodo/Glimt and come into it after scoring four goals against Villarreal in Matchday 5. Guirassy delivered half of that total and claimed the Player of the Match award, underlining his form. He also sits on 80% odds for a goal or assist, matching both Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Juventus offer another appealing route. They edged Bodo/Glimt 3–2 in the previous round and now face a weaker opponent in Pafos. That brings Kenan Yildiz (€6.7m) firmly into play. The young attacker has produced four attacking returns in his last four matches and enters Matchday 6 in confident form.

We also have a heavyweight showdown to consider. Real Madrid vs Manchester City puts two of Europe’s most reliable forwards – Erling Haaland (€10.7m) and Kylian Mbappé (€10.8m) – head-to-head. Both handle penalties, both can score against any side, and both remain strong captaincy candidates despite the fixture.

Beyond the big names, several premium assets carry huge upside:

Bukayo Saka (€9.5m) vs Club Brugge

(€9.5m) vs Club Brugge Anthony Gordon (€7.2m) vs Leverkusen

(€7.2m) vs Leverkusen Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.1m) vs Athletic Club

All three have the form and fixtures to deliver, and each of them strengthens an already deep pool of Wednesday captaincy options.