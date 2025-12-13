Preamble

The Pre-match Preamble – Gameweek 16

13 December 2025 317 comments
rainy rainy
There’s a wild party kicking off across the way as I write this. One that neighbours will talk about tomorrow. Carloads of revellers piling in, screaming laughter reverberating down the road.

A festive backdrop, then, to the end of a wild week, in which sports pages bristled with sibilant shouting over someone’s ‘selfish’ soliloquy, San Siro squad-list speculation, and other players of last-initial ‘S’ getting amongst the points.

Much was made of one player’s lamentations, and though genuinely anguished they may have been, you’d have been forgiven for wondering if, on £400,000 a week, the word ‘team’ is in fact spelt with an ‘I’.

It’s the pursuit of my own team’s Fantasy points that has me home of a Friday evening but it was Fantasy pounds that went wild this week.

An absurdity of free transfers arrived as promised — one AFCON-bound player in particular missing from most of our Fantasy teams — and the market duly went mad: 27 players changing price just 13 hours after kick-off and 44 hours before the final whistle. Caution to the wind, perhaps, but the way this season is going, those taking hits to manage festive mayhem may just outscore the dullards among us who’ve set aside a few of those frees.

These few paragraphs later and my neighbourhood has gone quiet again. Yet the chat here keeps flying past, all of us together in the same green-bordered lane of ask and answer, joy and woe, the common pursuit of helping managers we’re ultimately competing against. It may get quieter in the comments as the season goes on. But here, at least, when someone rage-quits, their stratospheric salary never comes into it.

Whether making transfers over breakfast or you rushed in early doors, I hope your tinkering pays dividends. I’m off to pay the premium for waiting on my transfers this week. 

price change predictions
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    I fell asleep without doing my transfers last night.

    Despite only having £0.1m left yesterday if I had pulled the trigger, I was early enough onto Mateta for it not to matter.

    Reijnders > B.Fernandes.
    Mateta > Marc Guiu.

    Good moves?

    Have Saka, Mbeumo, Semenyo and BrunoG.

    1. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      yes

  2. Ruinenlust
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Would you BB this?
    Dubravka, Timber, Senesi, KDH

    1. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      aye

    2. BLUEARMY83
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      No, timber a doubt, tough game for KDH

  3. theshazly
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Play Verbruggen ( LIV ) or Dubravka ( FUL ) ?
    I have Andersen in defense

    1. Pompel
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Dub

  4. Pompel
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Defense looking aa bit flakey if Timber is ruled out. What would you do out of these options:

    A) Play Guehi
    B) Play Rodon
    C) Rodon -> Andersen and play him

    1. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      A or B.

  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    What's that stuff about losing a transfer by gw19?

  6. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Looking for a cheap defender 4.1m or less, I have Gudmundsson.

    Is Alderete nailed?

    Cheers.

    1. GC123
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Clyne?

      1. Ronnies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        You think he keeps the Munoz sport while he's injured?

        1. GC123
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          I think so mate, yes

    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Esteve, quickly!

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Pretty much

      World cup qualifiers done

      Late travel a factor from Paraguay

  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    What's the crack with Mbeumo?

    Why some uncertainty for Monday night?

    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Amorim didn’t confirm availability.
      He said he didn’t have official confirmation from Mbuemos FA.

    2. BLUEARMY83
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Utd are waiting on confirmation he can play the game before heading to afcon

      1. el polako
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Very unprofessional on both ends to be honest.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Cheers

  8. TochanMama
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Struggling with my captain choice here, who are you guys going for?

    Also G2G on this team?
    Raya
    Timber / Guehi / Anderson
    Saka / Semenyo / Foden / Neto
    Thiago / Haaland / Raul
    (Dubs / Anderson / Alderete / Gudmundson)

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Thiago

    2. theshazly
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Saka

  9. GC123
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Worth a bench boost?

    Dubravka, Micky VDV, Minteh, Woltemade

  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    If Sarr is back, is Mateta worth holding for the Man City game?

    Is Ekitike a decent punt this week?

    Or just get BrunoF.

  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Rank the combos:

    1. Le Fée + Ekitiké

    2. Guiu + BrunoF

    3. Reijnders + Mateta

    The first guy will normally be first sub.

  12. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Who to get for Minteh?

    A) Rice
    B) Szobo
    C) BrunoG

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Possibly in that order

      I have BrunoG but he's much stronger at home

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Cheers! Think Rice will start?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Yeah

          I do

  13. BR510
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      TC Saka vs WOL or Haaland vs WHU. Cheers

      1. Joelinton Travel Tavern
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        I would go Haaland

    • Joelinton Travel Tavern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Think I will avoid Arsenal attack this week. Can't afford Saka and dont trust any of the others for minutes.

      (I have Rice but not sure he counts...)

    • Joelinton Travel Tavern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      A) Enzo --> H Wilson, bench O'Reilly
      B) Save FT, play NO'R, Enzo 1st sub

    • BR510
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        G2G?
        Dubravka
        Andersen Timber Thiaw
        Saka (C) Rice Foden Cunha
        Haaland Thiago Woltrmade
        Pope/KDH/Richards/Rodon

      • Cheeky Reijnders
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Don't see any Villa players being discussed for this GW. Is it because of their GW18 & 19 fixtures?

        1. BR510
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Goals and Assists shared around, defenders dont reallt get defcon, cheap punts like malen and buendia arent nailed. Bit of an odd one

          • Bunk Moreland
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            I have Watkins on free hit after he was rested Thursday. But it might be stupid to have him over Jim.

        2. AMP
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          HI

          Can not decide Munoz replacement

          A. O Riley CRY(A)
          B. Van den Berg LEE (H)

          Planning BB in GW 18

