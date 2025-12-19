FPL Gameweek 17: Best odds for goals + assists

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 17? We’ve broken down the latest bookmaker odds to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN ODDS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: odds based on if the player starts

SUMMARY

No player carries more attacking potential this week than Erling Haaland (£15.0m). The Norwegian delivered a 13-point haul against Crystal Palace last time out, scoring twice to underline his explosive ceiling. A meeting with a fragile West Ham United defence now presents another opportunity, and Haaland could realistically post a third double-digit return across a four-match spell.

Close behind him sits teammate Phil Foden (£8.8m), who ranks second with a 64% chance of an attacking return. Foden arrives in outstanding form, recording four double-digit hauls across his previous four outings. On current output, the England international even offers a viable alternative captaincy option for managers looking to move away from Haaland.

Bournemouth assets round out the top four, which comes as little surprise given their fixture against Burnley. The Clarets have conceded the second-most goals this season, creating a favourable environment for attacking returns. Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) and Evanilson (£7.0m) both rate highly to capitalise.

While many managers already own both Haaland and Foden, Rayan Cherki (£6.5m) looks to be flying under the radar. The Frenchman has sustained strong attacking output in recent weeks, registering one goal and four assists across his last six appearances in all competitions.

Several lower-owned names have also forced their way into consideration. Brighton & Hove Albion pair Yankuba Minteh (£6.1m) and Georginio Rutter (£5.6m) rate well ahead of their clash with Sunderland. Meanwhile, Aston Villa attackers Ollie Watkins (£8.5m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.1m) also show encouraging odds for returns against Manchester United.