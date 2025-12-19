Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 17 Scout Picks: Man City triple-up

19 December 2025
Following the Scout Squad submissions of Marc, Sam, Tom F and Neale, we have finalised our Scout Picks for Gameweek 17 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions.

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 17 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

FPL pre-season: Kelleher + Schade injury updates, Henry starts

Between the posts, Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.5m) has won the vote among our Scout Picks panellists for Brentford’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Yes, the Bees have only kept two clean sheets this season – one at home to then-struggling Aston Villa in Gameweek 2, another at West Ham United in Gameweek 8. However, they now face the worst team in the Premier League both overall and for most underlying attacking data. The Old Gold have finally scored in back-to-back matches, but can they do it a third time running? We’re not convinced, even accounting for Brentford’s own questionable away form. Kelleher also accrues save points fairly regularly and has even stopped a penalty this season, so a big score could be on the cards at Molineux if the Irish goalie can secure another shut-out.

DEFENDERS

Who are the best Gabriel replacements in FPL? 1

Marcos Senesi (£4.9m) makes the cut in defence thanks in large part to Bournemouth’s fixture this week rather than the Cherries’ recent defensive record, which has admittedly often left much to be desired. Gameweek 17 opponents Burnley have been woeful on the road, winning once and losing their remaining seven outings, while Bournemouth have lost only once at the Vitality all season, keeping four clean sheets – the second-most in the Premier League – on home soil. As for Senesi himself, the Argentine is a nailed-on starter, remains the defensive contribution (DefCon) king and also carries a bit of threat going forward, as evidenced by his three FPL assists this season.

For our Manchester City defensive representative at home to West Ham, we’ve opted for Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m). The absence of the Hammers’ first-choice full-backs due to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) may necessitate a back five from Nuno Espirito Santo’s men at the Etihad, which we reckon O’Reilly’s eye-catching goal threat in and around the box could be key to unlocking. The young Englishman is enjoying a breakout season and should remain relatively assured of his starting berth, due to his own form as well as the AFCON absentees in City’s own squad.

Also given the nod is Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.6m) ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion’s home clash with Sunderland. The Black Cats are the most affected team in terms of AFCON departures, with six members of their squad – including five starters from last weekend’s Wear-Tyne derby win – receiving call-ups, and they were already struggling to score goals on the road, doing so on fewer occasions (four in eight games) than any team bar Wolves. That raises hopes of a latest shut-out for the Seagulls, who have three clean sheets in their last seven matches, while van Hecke has earned DefCon points on a respectable five occasions this season. The ever-prevent Dutchman is also in strong attacking form, with three goals and an assist in his last 10 appearances, plus seven shots on target ranking second among all FPL defenders in 2025/26.

Finishing off our four-man backline is Arsenal’s Piero Hincapie (£5.5m). A trip to Everton may not look like a “gimme” at first, but the Toffees have already lost an influential duo to the AFCON and will also be without Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m) due to injury. Given the goals haven’t exactly been flowing up top for their hosts, the Gunners will have high hopes of a ninth Premier League clean sheet of the campaign, and Hincapie should play another pivotal role in those efforts. Stepping up confidently due to injuries elsewhere in Mikel Arteta’s backline, the Bayer Leverkusen loanee has delivered DefCon points in three straight matches. Hincapie’s teammate, Jurrien Timber (£6.5m), carries the added bonus of attacking threat from his preferred right-back position, but budget restraints mean we’ve opted for the Ecuadorian in our Picks this time.

MIDFIELDERS

Keep or sell Semenyo in FPL?
 

1



1

You need to be logged in to post a comment.