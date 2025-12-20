AFCON

AFCON 2025 Fantasy: All 24 predicted line-ups

20 December 2025 0 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

AFCON Fantasy is now live, and with the tournament fast approaching, preparation is key. One of the biggest edges for managers comes from understanding who is most likely to start.

In this article, we break down all 24 teams and their predicted starting line-ups, helping you plan transfers, avoid rotation risks, and build with confidence ahead of the opening deadline.

GROUP A

MOROCCO

MALI

ZAMBIA

COMOROS

GROUP B

EGYPT

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.