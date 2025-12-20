AFCON 2025 Fantasy: All 24 predicted line-ups

AFCON Fantasy is now live, and with the tournament fast approaching, preparation is key. One of the biggest edges for managers comes from understanding who is most likely to start.
In this article, we break down all 24 teams and their predicted starting line-ups, helping you plan transfers, avoid rotation risks, and build with confidence ahead of the opening deadline.
- READ MORE: How to play AFCON Fantasy 2025
- READ MORE: AFCON Fantasy 2025: Fixture Ticker
GROUP A
MOROCCO
MALI
ZAMBIA
COMOROS
GROUP B
EGYPT
The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here