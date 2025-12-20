Everton v Arsenal/Leeds v Palace team news: Eze sub

A chain of events involving Crystal Palace’s progression in the EFL Cup and ongoing participation in the UEFA Conference League means we’ve got two Premier League games kicking off at 20:00 GMT this evening.

Everton entertain Arsenal, while Palace are away at Leeds United.

TEAM NEWS

It’s three line-up changes apiece at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

All of Everton’s are enforced as Idrissa Gueye and Illiman Ndiaye are away on international duty and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is injured.

In come Dwight McNeil, Carlos Alcaraz and Tim Iroegbunam.

Only one of Mikel Arteta’s alterations is made out of necessity: Riccardo Calafiori returns from suspension to replace the injured Ben White.

Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard are preferred over Gabriel Martinelli and Eberechi Eze, meanwhile.

At Elland Road, Brenden Aaronson ousts Ao Tanaka in Leeds’ one and only tweak.

No surprises in the Palace XI – Oliver Glasner told us it yesterday!

Ismaila Sarr has left the Eagles to head for the Africa Cup of Nations.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Keane, Tarkowski, McNeil, Barry, O’Brien, Mykolenko, Grealish, Alcaraz, Garner, Iroegbunam

Subs: Aznou, Dibling, Beto, King, Patterson, Rohl, Travers, Welsh, Campbell.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Saliba, Hancapie, Saka, Odegaard, Timber, Gyokeres, Trossard, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice

Subs: Kepa, Eze, Lewis-Skelly, Madueke, Martinelli, Merino, Nwaneri, Norgaard, Jesus.

Leeds United XI: Perri, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Struijk, Rodon, Calvert-Lewin, Aaronson, Bijol, Stach, Okafor.

Subs: Darlow, Piroe, Harrison, Tanaka, Bornauw, Justin, Byram, Gnonto, Gruev.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Guehi, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Clyne, Pino, Nketiah, Mateta.

Subs: Benitez, Lerma, Uche, Esse, Canvot, Sosa, Rodney, Devenny, Drakes-Thomas.