Everton v Arsenal/Leeds v Palace team news: Eze sub

20 December 2025 141 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
A chain of events involving Crystal Palace’s progression in the EFL Cup and ongoing participation in the UEFA Conference League means we’ve got two Premier League games kicking off at 20:00 GMT this evening.

Everton entertain Arsenal, while Palace are away at Leeds United.

TEAM NEWS

It’s three line-up changes apiece at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

All of Everton’s are enforced as Idrissa Gueye and Illiman Ndiaye are away on international duty and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is injured.

In come Dwight McNeil, Carlos Alcaraz and Tim Iroegbunam.

Only one of Mikel Arteta’s alterations is made out of necessity: Riccardo Calafiori returns from suspension to replace the injured Ben White.

Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard are preferred over Gabriel Martinelli and Eberechi Eze, meanwhile.

At Elland Road, Brenden Aaronson ousts Ao Tanaka in Leeds’ one and only tweak.

No surprises in the Palace XI – Oliver Glasner told us it yesterday!

Ismaila Sarr has left the Eagles to head for the Africa Cup of Nations.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Keane, Tarkowski, McNeil, Barry, O’Brien, Mykolenko, Grealish, Alcaraz, Garner, Iroegbunam

Subs: Aznou, Dibling, Beto, King, Patterson, Rohl, Travers, Welsh, Campbell.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Saliba, Hancapie, Saka, Odegaard, Timber, Gyokeres, Trossard, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice

Subs: Kepa, Eze, Lewis-Skelly, Madueke, Martinelli, Merino, Nwaneri, Norgaard, Jesus.

Leeds United XI: Perri, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Struijk, Rodon, Calvert-Lewin, Aaronson, Bijol, Stach, Okafor. 

Subs: Darlow, Piroe, Harrison, Tanaka, Bornauw, Justin, Byram, Gnonto, Gruev.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Guehi, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Clyne, Pino, Nketiah, Mateta.

Subs: Benitez, Lerma, Uche, Esse, Canvot, Sosa, Rodney, Devenny, Drakes-Thomas.

  1. Yes Ndidi
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Makes Saka > Bruno a very easy move for me.

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Do it

      Open Controls
  2. TiAgoFPL
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    How was Frimpong looking ? Will he start some games ?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Subbed off despite being a sub himself - didn't bode well

      Open Controls
    2. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Trash. No,

      Open Controls
    3. HVT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Avoid, did ok, bit of a cry baby, then there’s Bradley

      Open Controls
      1. TiAgoFPL
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  3. lumaunited
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Why didn't he play Esteve?

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      just now

      He played - just got 0 points

      Open Controls
  4. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    I've never trusted Saka on pens. Even when he scores, they're always too close to the goalkeeper. If Gyokeres hits them high, he will be the main penalty taker. Odegaard is worse than Saka on pens.

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      no idea why saka was the main taker anyway. rice and havertz better pen takers than him

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        just now

        It's a conspiracy to vindicate Gareth Southgate

        Open Controls
      2. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah big time. Yeah would rather Rice and Havertz over Saka. I guess he's the st*r boy mandem.

        Open Controls
  5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 15 Years
    2 mins ago

    Get the f out of my team saka

    10m+ and not even on pens

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Heart in mouth there, sold this gw...

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Hellooo Palmer!

      Open Controls
  6. JT11fc
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    I feel robbed as a DCL owner, how was that not a pen

    Open Controls
  7. Dank Squid
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Saka is like KDB minus the 20 assists. "Pen? Sure, unless someone else wants it, I'm not really a fan". Easy downgrade

    Open Controls

