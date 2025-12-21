AFCON Fantasy Gameweek 1: Team Reveals

AFCON Fantasy Gameweek 1 is finally here, and first impressions matter. Our team reveals highlight core picks, differentials, and popular structures before the opening deadline.

Here’s how our experts are setting up for the opening round and which players stand out as key building blocks.

NOTES

Remember to set alarms. You can change captaincy and sub in and out players every match. This will be key for your campaign ahead.

Having some Moroccan defensive coverage is critical, which explains why I have forked out cash for Bono . He is joined by Nigeria’s cheap Stanley Nwabali .

. He is joined by Nigeria’s cheap . I have opted with defenders playing for defensively solid sides. Mali are usually very strong defensively, but I’m on the fence with Amadouo Dante . Albeit very cheap, his fixtures are rough.

. Albeit very cheap, his fixtures are rough. Midfield is where you’ll want to put your cash. Defenders are very strong in this game, so you don’t always have to go expensive. I’m backing Azzedine Ounahi from Morocco for my first day captain. I’m not convinced by his attacking output, but he does have multiple routes to points.

from Morocco for my first day captain. I’m not convinced by his attacking output, but he does have multiple routes to points. Double Senegal attack with Sadio Mane and Iliman Ndiaye feels essential, along with Ivory Coast penalty taker Franck Kessie . Kamory Doumbia is usually exceptional in these types of game.

and feels essential, along with Ivory Coast penalty taker . is usually exceptional in these types of game. Strikers aren’t usually good in the Sofascore scoring system, they have less routes to points. However, going without Victor Osimhen is just not an option for me due to how explosive he can be.

is just not an option for me due to how explosive he can be. The nailed Tunisia frontman Hachim Mastouri is very nicely priced, whilst I wouldn’t forgive myself if I didn’t own hero Emilio Nsue .

is very nicely priced, whilst I wouldn’t forgive myself if I didn’t own hero . I also love South Africa’s Tebhoho Mokoena, who takes penalties, and is a very good option at his price. If I make moves, he is likely to be part of them.

NOTES

With no chips available in this AFCON Fantasy tournament, squad selection carries even greater importance. I prioritised nailed starters and, where possible, players with responsibility for penalties and set pieces, such as Kamory Doumbia .

. In defence, I targeted sides with strong clean-sheet potential, including Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Senegal, as I expect them to remain defensively solid throughout the group stage. In midfield, I focused on talismanic options who drive their teams’ attacking output, including Brahim Díaz , Iliman Ndiaye , and Franck Kessié .

, , and . Up front, I built around Victor Osimhen as the standout premium option. Alongside him, I selected several budget-friendly forwards who offer strong value for money. I also kept 0.5 in the bank to allow flexibility for potential moves in Gameweeks 2 and 3.

NOTES

I decided to opt for two budget goalkeepers and forwards, as I do not see enough upside in spending heavily in those positions. That approach allowed me to invest aggressively in midfield.

Sadio Mané stands out as an obvious inclusion, offering the strongest goal-scoring odds among all midfielders. Kamory Doumbia plays a talismanic role for an underrated Mali side and also takes penalties, which further boosts his appeal. Meanwhile, Iliman Ndiaye and Franck Kessié stand out for their underlying numbers, contributing consistently beyond just goals.

NOTES

AFCON is officially underway, bringing with it one of the most entertaining and unpredictable tournaments in football.

In goal, I have selected Bounou (€6.0m) and Nwabali (€4.0m). Bounou offers the safest route into Morocco’s defence, while Nwabali stands out as a nailed starter at just €4.0m, which makes him an obvious budget pick.

(€6.0m) and (€4.0m). Bounou offers the safest route into Morocco’s defence, while Nwabali stands out as a nailed starter at just €4.0m, which makes him an obvious budget pick. In defence, I have kept costs down with Dante . The remaining spots feature more premium options, including Noussair Mazraoui (€8.0m), Edmond Tapsoba (€7.5m), Dylan Bronn (€5.5m), and Ramy Bensebaini (€7.0m). Defenders, especially centre-backs, score exceptionally well on Sofascore, so I prioritised them heavily when building this squad.

. The remaining spots feature more premium options, including (€8.0m), (€7.5m), (€5.5m), and (€7.0m). Defenders, especially centre-backs, score exceptionally well on Sofascore, so I prioritised them heavily when building this squad. My midfield is fully loaded with Díaz (€10.5m), Idrissa Gana Gueye (€6.5m), Hannibal Mejbri (€6.5m), Ndiaye (€7.0m), and Franck Kessié (€8.0m). All of these players, aside from Ndiaye, handle corners or set pieces, which adds significant value in this scoring format.

(€10.5m), (€6.5m), (€6.5m), (€7.0m), and (€8.0m). All of these players, aside from Ndiaye, handle corners or set pieces, which adds significant value in this scoring format. Up front, I built around Osimhen (€11.0m) and paired him with two budget forwards. Salvador Agra (€4.5m) and Steven Mukwala (€4.0m) act as cost-effective enablers and are both expected to start. This approach reflects how difficult it can be for forwards to rack up points on Sofascore compared to other positions.

NOTES

I plan to focus heavily on the tournament’s strongest nations, supported by a handful of budget enablers. In my view, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, and Nigeria boast the most complete squads. Egypt appeal due to the relative ease of their group, while Tunisia also stand out after producing outstanding defensive numbers, so I am keen to invest there as well.

In goal, I have opted for Nwabali and Zidane . Both come in at a low cost, play for sides expected to top their groups, and look securely nailed as first-choice goalkeepers.

and . Both come in at a low cost, play for sides expected to top their groups, and look securely nailed as first-choice goalkeepers. At the back, I have doubled up on Tunisia’s defence. I expect clean sheets in Gameweeks 1 and 3, and both defenders operate as wing-backs, which adds attacking upside. Ali Abdi may even take penalties. Zaidu Sanusi and Sarr provide cheap access to strong defensive units, while I am hopeful Dante starts, although he could easily drop out as another €4.0m option if needed.

may even take penalties. and provide cheap access to strong defensive units, while I am hopeful starts, although he could easily drop out as another €4.0m option if needed. In midfield, Ndiaye has impressed throughout the Premier League season, and his price makes him excellent value. I expect strong returns from him. Mané, Doumbia, and Riyad Mahrez should all be on penalty duties, which significantly boosts their appeal. Jonah Fabisch fills the role of a budget enabler as a €4.0m midfielder who should start.

NOTES

AFCON Fantasy is underway, and I have gone heavy on premium assets from Morocco and Senegal. I expect Achraf Hakimi to miss the opening two matches, so I plan to find a route to bring him in once he becomes available.

to miss the opening two matches, so I plan to find a route to bring him in once he becomes available. I have also included Mabululu as a nostalgia pick. He is a player I genuinely enjoy watching, and that personal factor played a part in the decision. Matchday 2 could prove challenging from a squad management perspective, but overall, I am happy with how this team shapes up.

NOTES

Here is my Gameweek 1 squad for Sofascore AFCON Fantasy.

The triple Morocco setup is locked in, and I will monitor the official line-up closely to react if Ayoub El Kaabi does not start.

does not start. Doumbia (€7.5m) stands out as a talismanic pick. He is on penalties, offers strong upside, and works as an excellent differential at his price point.

(€7.5m) stands out as a talismanic pick. He is on penalties, offers strong upside, and works as an excellent differential at his price point. Going without Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen represents a major risk, but I am prepared to take it and see how the opening round unfolds.

and represents a major risk, but I am prepared to take it and see how the opening round unfolds. I have also kept €0.5m in the bank to allow flexibility and react quickly in the upcoming Gameweeks.

NOTES