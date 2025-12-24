Scout Notes

FPL notes: Hincapie + Richards injury updates as Arteta rotates

24 December 2025 48 comments
There are injury concerns over two well-owned Fantasy defenders after Arsenal edged out Crystal Palace in Tuesday’s one remaining EFL Cup quarter-final.

The players in question are Piero Hincapie (£5.5m) and Chris Richards (£4.6m), who both boast double-digit ownerships in Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) top 10k.

We’ve got updates on both players in these midweek Scout Notes.

Other key Fantasy talking points are also covered.

RESULT

HomeAwayResultGoalsAssists
ArsenalCrystal Palace1-1 (8-7 pens)Lacroix og | GuehiTimber | Lerma

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamChanges from GW17 starting XIPlayers who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Arsenal8Timber (90), Saliba (90), Calafiori (90)Arrizabalaga (90), Lewis-Skelly (90), Norgaard (90), Merino (90), Jesus (86), Eze (67), Madueke (67), Martinelli (59), Trossard (31), Odegaard (23), Saka (23), Rice (4)
Crystal Palace3Lacroix (90), Guehi (90), Mitchell (90), Wharton (90), Mateta (90), Pino (86), Richards (75), Nketiah (45)Benitez (90), Lerma (90), Canvot (45), Clyne (45), Devenny (45), Hughes (15), Uche (5), Sosa (1)

HINCAPIE + RICHARDS UPDATES

Starting with Hincapie, he was missing entirely from the Arsenal squad on Tuesday.

The filmed part of Mikel Arteta’s post-match press conference didn’t contain any updates on the centre-half.

However, in their transcription of said presser, good old Football London managed to sneak in one final (unfilmed) question on Hincapie and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m), who came off with a knock.

“No, Martinelli is more a knock, and he wasn’t comfortable to carry on after the second half, with Piero, yeah, something different because he picked up a injury against Everton.” – Mikel Arteta

There had been pre-match suggestions that Hincapie had a shoulder injury but the below social media post from Sky Sports’ Sam Blitz found no evidence of a sling.

As for Richards, he was stretchered off in the second half at the Emirates.

It doesn’t sound anywhere near as serious as it initially looked – but there’s still some doubt for Gameweek 18.

“Yes, he got a knock on his foot, like stamped on his foot, and had to be stitched. I don’t know how many stitches but a few but the doctor told me it doesn’t look so bad. So, I’m always hopeful and, of course, we have to be hopeful. I don’t know if he will be okay for the Tottenham game but I am still hoping that he will be back against Fulham because, of course, as mentioned we have 16 outfield players and we can’t allow to miss someone else.” – Oliver Glasner on Chris Richards

The injury concerns don’t end there, with Eddie Nketiah (£5.4m) forced off at half-time.

“Eddie got a slight knock. Doesn’t look so serious and I hope that he… I’m sure that he will be back for the Tottenham game.” – Oliver Glasner on Eddie Nketiah

EMBARGOED GAMEWEEK 18 PRESSERS – SO NO MORE INJURY UPDATES COMING

That’s probably your lot in terms of Richards and Hincapie updates before the Boxing Day deadline, at least from the managers.

As feared, both Glasner and Arteta filmed their Gameweek 18 press conferences straight after the post-match EFL Cup pressers had finished. Both were embargoed, to be released later in the week (annoyingly, the footage cut off before it was revealed when).

Any hope of more information likely comes from journalists covering the clubs, then.

ARTETA ROTATES…

In a welcome boost for owners of Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) and Declan Rice (£7.1m), Arsenal’s two most owned midfielders were only substitutes on Tuesday.

They did get on the pitch, appearing in the 67th and 86th minutes respectively, but second-half cameos are much more preferable to energy-sapping starts – especially with the fixture congestion about to come:

Saka now hasn’t started a midweek game since November, while Rice has had the last three midweeks either off completely or appearing only as a late substitute.

Not too many recent minutes in the legs, then, boosting the hopes that the two midfielders can start all four matches from Gameweeks 18-21.

Arteta didn’t have the luxury of resting Riccardo Calafiori (£5.7m), Jurrien Timber (£6.5m) and William Saliba (£5.9m), with the absences of Hincapie, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m), Cristhian Mosquera (£5.4m) and Ben White (£5.3m) leaving the Gunners short at the rear.

…BUT GLASNER DOESN’T

No such minute management from Oliver Glasner, who doesn’t have the squad depth that his opposite number enjoys.

Will Hughes (£4.7m) and Nathaniel Clyne (£3.8m) were the only Gameweek 17 outfield starters to drop to the bench.

Managed minutes for Clyne (he came on at half-time) and a horror show from stand-in right wing-back Jaydee Canvot (£4.5m) almost certainly ensures FPL’s joint-cheapest starter gets the nod again in Gameweek 18.

Walter Benitez (£4.0m) impressed between the posts but Glasner stated in no uncertain terms who remains his first choice.

“Dean [Henderson] is our number one but Walter deserves to play in the cup games.” – Oliver Glasner

(POSSIBLE) BLANK GAMEWEEK 31 IMPLICATIONS

The EFL Cup final clashes with Gameweek 31, potentially (but not definitely) creating a Blank Gameweek for four clubs.

We first discussed the implications of this in an article last week, which we’ve now updated following Arsenal’s progress.

MOSTLY ONE-WAY TRAFFIC

The wider ramifications from Tuesday’s game means we’ve not done much reportage of the on-field action.

It was, if you didn’t see the match, mostly one-way traffic, especially in the first half. Arsenal had 25 shots to the Eagles’ eight in total, with the visitors’ only effort on target being Marc Guehi‘s (£5.3m) injury-time equaliser. Another attacking return for the centre-half, to go with the six he has in FPL.

The inspired Benitez kept out seven shots: three from Noni Madueke (£6.8m), two from Gabriel Jesus (£6.4m) and close-range smothers from Timber and Rice. His double-save from Jesus’ downward header and Madueke’s follow-up was the stand-out moment.

No Arsenal player could beat him, with an unfortunate own-goal from Maxence Lacroix (£5.2m) the deadlock-breaker. Lacroix would go on to miss the decisive penalty in the shootout.

An eye-catchingly advanced Timber claimed the assist for Arsenal’s opener with his blocked shot, one of four efforts he had. Impressive numbers for a defender.

While the Eagles rallied after the break, this could well have been a heavy defeat a la Gameweeks 17 and 18. A once-tight backline now looks very vulnerable.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) also ambled about like a man who isn’t fully fit, which of course is true.

In a nutshell, most of Arsenal’s key players are nicely rested going into the Christmas schedule, with the back-ups offering Arteta food for thought in some positions (eg the impressive Martinelli on the left).

A knackered Palace, meanwhile, continue to push the same group (not that Glasner has much choice) – and are about to play four league matches in 11 days. How much will Palace have left in the tank by the time we reach Newcastle and Aston Villa in Gameweeks 20 and 21?

  1. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    Price changes 24th December

    Rises:
    Foden 9.0
    Rice 7.2
    Ballard 4.7

    Falls:
    B.Fernandes 9.3
    Szoboszlai 6.6
    Gittens 6.0
    Merino 5.9
    Anderson 5.3
    White 5.2
    Tzimas 5.2
    Foster 4.9
    Johnstone 4.4
    Bentley 3.9

    Open Controls
    1. tutankamun
      • 16 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      3-0 boom

      Bruno finally drops, Mark must have sold.

      Open Controls
      1. tutankamun
        • 16 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        *2-0

        Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Merino fleeced
      White washed
      Foster uncared
      Bentley scrapped

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Need one more Szobo price drop before next gw ...come on do your thing fpl towers

      Open Controls
    4. fedolefan
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      0.1% owned Johnstone dropped. Okay, so you're telling me active managers actually owned him and have transferred him out when he was dropped. GTFO! Just proof that FPL randomly changes prices as they go.

      Open Controls
  2. nanxun
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    thx, rainy!

    1 - 0 tonight

    no Rogers rise ... interesting
    Szob and Anderson drops are encouraging for anyone who might want to pick them up farther down the road.

    Open Controls
  3. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    What's the point of this stupid embargoed presser system? Seems like a relic of physical newspapers.. serves no purpose

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      I'd argue the whole pressers business doesn't serve any purpose and is archaic at best.

      Open Controls
      1. Yank Revolution
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        Press conferences are good. The embragoes are not.

        Managers and therefore clubs should also be forced to give injury reports throughout the Matchweek like the NFL does.

        Open Controls
        1. Dubem_FC
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          And NBA. American sports makes playing their fantasy games easy.

          Open Controls
  4. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    Will u start wilson and have vdb as first sub
    Or just sell wilson for rice or vdb to keane for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      I will bench Wilson, probably.

      Open Controls
      1. Absolutely Muñozed
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          why bench wilson?

          Open Controls
          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            I prefer my other 7 attackers since AFCON weakened Fulham, not to mention the fitness concern.

            Open Controls
            1. Philosopher's Stones
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              Bowen hattie loading then?

              Open Controls
        • Letsgo!
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Bench wilson but start who in my case?

          Open Controls
          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            No idea, I just answered what I 'will' do, not what 'would' I do [in your shoes]

            Open Controls
            1. Letsgo!
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Then u didnt answer my qns at all if you look properly dude lol

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 45 mins ago

                Say ‘would you’ instead of ‘will you’, there’s a subtle difference in meaning. Would you do so and so makes more sense than will you do so and so.

                Open Controls
    2. BR510
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Would you just roll these 3FT? Or any other suggestions?

        Dub
        Timber Andersen Thiaw
        Saka Foden Rice Cunha
        Haaland Ekitike Thiago

        Verb Rodon Richards KDH

        0.0ITB Thanks all!!

        Open Controls
        1. lilmessipran
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          Good starting 11, maybe fix one of Kdh/Richards to beef up that bench?

          Open Controls
          1. BR510
              3 hours, 38 mins ago

              I think Ill do Thiago and KDH to Obi and Rogers next week if that helps

              Open Controls
        2. lilmessipran
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          Best starting/bench order for these 3 this week? Currently on A,B and C

          A Richards
          B Senesi
          C Esteve

          Open Controls
          1. BR510
              2 hours, 48 mins ago

              BCA because Richards is out

              Open Controls
            • Positive vibes
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              BCA

              Open Controls
          2. Positive vibes
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            Hi, play A or B?
            A. Stach vs sun
            B. J Andersen vs whu
            Thanks 🙂

            Open Controls
          3. BR510
              3 hours, 7 mins ago

              b

              Open Controls
            • BR510
                2 hours, 52 mins ago

                1. Rogers/Gordon and Obi
                2. Miley and Bowen

                Open Controls
              • Letsgo!
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                So tempted to do wilson to rogers for -4

                Open Controls
                1. Philosopher's Stones
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Not this week

                  Open Controls
              • The Knights Template
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 56 mins ago

                Would you do Wilson to Rogers for -4?

                Cheers!

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 12 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  If you dont have any backup for Wilson, go for it. Next 2 fixtures are poor but its a smooth ride after that.

                  Open Controls
                2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                  • 1 Year
                  22 mins ago

                  Will you?

                  Open Controls
              • Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                With Hincapie uncertain to play, who's to cover 1st on the bench?
                A. Thiaw (mun)
                B. Gudmundsson (sun)

                Open Controls
                1. FourLokoLeipzig
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
              • dansmith1985
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                Bruno G and Welbeck to Miley and Etitike for -4?

                Open Controls
              • FPL Sanky
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                Richards + KDH + Minteh to Cunha + LeFee + Keane for a -4?

                Open Controls
              • fedolefan
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Damn Richards orange flagged and all FT used. Down to no bench and my starting keeper needs more than 4 days of training.

                Now watch Semenyo get booked and suspended.

                Open Controls
              • How Green Was My Arrow
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Guehi Timber getting attcking return in the cup .Dohhhhh
                Got Guehi in the 2nd GW, but Timber has been a big disappointment. Hadhsi bonus removed unfairly last GW.

                Open Controls
              • AC Pilkington
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Who to get?

                A) Mount (but priced out of Bowen next week)

                B) E. Anderson (can get Bowen in one move next week)

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 12 Years
                  1 min ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
              • SpaceCadet
                • 12 Years
                55 mins ago

                Best hincapie replacement under 5.4m in case he's ruled out?

                sanchez dubravka
                konate hincapie o'reily vdv diouf

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 12 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  Keane

                  Open Controls
                  1. SpaceCadet
                    • 12 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Thanks

                    Open Controls
                2. The Night Trunker.
                  • 2 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Thiaw.

                  Open Controls
              • Holmes
                • 12 Years
                41 mins ago

                Looks like I'll be saving FT this week... No direct swap possible.

                Open Controls
              • The Night Trunker.
                • 2 Years
                13 mins ago

                Mr Sutherns going from an obscure niche Fantasy Football blog, to having his feet under the hugely expensive and grotesque ivory tusk leg table of people linked to the money printers and dark shadow governance.
                Absolute legend, but obviously now, having sold his soul to the devil, will have to buy an armour plated Volvo.
                God bless him!

                Open Controls

