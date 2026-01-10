Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 22?

You’ve probably heard about Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. You might listen to his and Marc’s Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is here in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

Not only did Benjamin Sesko (£7.2m) secure his first league goal since Gameweek 7, but he quickly bagged another.

David Brooks (£5.0m) featured on both tables and came off the bench to assist, the same return as backed-to-score Marcus Tavernier (£5.5m) and Yasin Ayari (£4.8m).

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.