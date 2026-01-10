FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 22?

10 January 2026 42 comments
You’ve probably heard about Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. You might listen to his and Marc’s Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is here in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

FPL new signings: Sesko 2

Not only did Benjamin Sesko (£7.2m) secure his first league goal since Gameweek 7, but he quickly bagged another.

David Brooks (£5.0m) featured on both tables and came off the bench to assist, the same return as backed-to-score Marcus Tavernier (£5.5m) and Yasin Ayari (£4.8m).

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

 

1



defensive contributions

  1. chilli con kone
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    As a Saka and Foden owner it’s going to be a long week watching them leaking value

    Want to hold for the weekend they both have a great fixture

    1. Jonesfromthere
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Ignore it. I’m not looking at all. Points matter more

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Agree about the points point but Saka and Foden look like they're going to get any. Saka has an allergic reaction if he gets a double return and Foden looks like the Foden from the start of the season who blanked game after game after game after game after game.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          *not going to get any

    2. Bruin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      A quick question, why does this site always take so long to update the fixture ticker? Surely this should be done immediately after a gameweek has finished (prob should be updated as soon as the gameweek starts) and not days after.

      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        55 mins ago

        fixture ticker gets updated? 😮

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        Everything has gone really lax with the site recently with Neale not being around as much. The ticker was 2 gameweeks behind last week. There's no reason why it can't be scheduled to be updated automatically rather than manually with a bit of dev work.

  2. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    Fixtures that have produced cleans this season (5+ occasions)

    Sunderland H (7)
    Wolves H (6)
    Newcastle H (5)
    Forest H (5)
    Leeds H (5)
    Burnley A (5)
    Palace A (5)
    Forest A (5)

    I was curious about this because I made a comment the other day to somebody else about cleans being random and not to worry about fixtures. I think that is still true of short fixture runs, probably not worth a transfer unless its putting out a fire.

    Some interesting bits though are Palace and Burnleys struggles at home vs away, especially for Palace. Is it a style thing I wonder, teams coming to Selhurst and sitting in so the counter attack doesn't work? Also not in this above but related is Fulham have one of the best failed to score records in the league, they nearly always score home or away, same rate as Man City currently. They are not a good fixture for a defender.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      I'm confused as to what to infer from this. Does this mean that Sunderland have cleaned 7 times at home or 7 teams have cleaned at the stadium of sh*te?

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        27 mins ago

        7 teams have cleaned at home to Sunderland. Even United did it.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          19 mins ago

          What's the conclusion from the analysis?

          1. ebb2sparky
            • 15 Years
            12 mins ago

            These teams dont tend to score heavily away from home so dont back one of their attackers when away!

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              9 mins ago

              Or start your cheap defender away to Sunderland?

              1. ebb2sparky
                • 15 Years
                2 mins ago

                Obviously

          2. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            7 mins ago

            Here comes the airplane, open wide! If a defender you have is at home to Sunderland, they are a good bet for a clean sheet.

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Nom nom nom 😀

        2. ebb2sparky
          • 15 Years
          16 mins ago

          Im not surprised to hear that. When I saw Sunderland live (away) this season they offered very little except brute strength.

    2. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Re Palace, i guess it's one thing to watch your team having no possession when on the road but another thing entirely when at home. I expect the fans want to see more possession at home hence less counter attacking. Im not a palace fan though so perhaps im wrong.

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    Rice and Bruno G are taking on average a shot every 60 minutes this season.

    That's 1 or 2 if you're lucky a game.

    Are the returns sustainable?

    Are they clinical enough to make up for the low shot volumes?

    1. Dr Funk
      • 13 Years
      40 mins ago

      Rice only has 4 goals. He has many other routes to points.

      So I'd say yes, definitely sustainable.

    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Havent followed Bruno much but Rice mostly thrives on defcons and creativity? Goals are not my target with Rice.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        38 mins ago

        Rice is pretty much where you expect him to be for his xGI delta but Bruno is way over by 4 to 5. Suggests Rice can keep it up but Bruno will regress.

        1. Fitzy.
          • 14 Years
          33 mins ago

          Keep relying on xGI delta and stuff like that mate, presume it's working for you?

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            23 mins ago

            You can't rely on one stat (except maybe big chances total). You need to rely on a series of closely related stats to reinforce each one another. If a player is doing well in all, you know the data is more reliable. So for example coupling the minutes per save stat with shots faced from outside the box stat makes the minutes per save stat better.

            1. Fitzy.
              • 14 Years
              17 mins ago

              Sounds like a fun way to play FPL...

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                16 mins ago

                It's the modern way to play FPL. Football has changed.

                1. Fitzy.
                  • 14 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Not for me, but go for it!

    3. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      The answer is simple - No.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        To both?

    4. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Rice yes because he gets most of his points not from goals. Bruno G no.

  4. Tomsk
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    A team made up of highest points scorers so far this season.
    I think it would’ve been affordable and doable at the start of the season.

    Roefs, Pickford
    Gabriel, Guehi, Timber, Chalobah, Tarkowski
    Rice, Semenyo, Bruno G, Bruno F, Wilson
    Haaland, Thiago, Bowen

    1. PogChamp
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      No Rice and Semenyo really hurt my rank.

    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      It's not a team it's a squad
      Which is more important as it shows what can be achieved with a balanced all round squad
      Please don't call it "benching headache" I prefer "selection options"

    3. Tomsk
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Centre backs seem to be outperforming wing backs.

    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Who do we think will continue this trend, and for who do we think the points won’t be continuing to flow in?

  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    No rest for the Everton players despite the intense Christmas schedule.

    Old skool Moyes has gone strong
    https://x.com/Everton/status/2009947077258948735

    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      just now

      can rest for a week after this week

      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        just now

        *game

  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    £4.4m Richards able to start again
    https://x.com/CPFC/status/2009947241755312236

    He averages over 10 DefCons per game this season.

  7. Glasner Ball
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Nice to see Richards back and starting in the back 3, also a couple of academy players who have made our bench recently also starting for us - Drakes-Thomas going to be a great one for the future.https://x.com/CPFC/status/2009947241755312236

  8. Yes Ndidi
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is anyone else spending a lovely sunny Saturday morning thinking about how their team is shaping up to dead end into 31, or does everyone else have a life?

  9. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Beauty of the FA cup for some & Bundesliga for me today. Let’s not let the boredom kill the day till kick-off. Interested in knowing who your favorite FPL picks in the first half of the season are, based on performance in your team & time you jumped on board aka value(season).

    Captain & Vice Captain:
    Elliot Anderson(c), Roefs(vc)

    Got captain since GW 1 & vice captain in gw 2. Worth every penny so far 🙂 arguably the best value picks. Both in the top 10 value(season) for their respective positions 🙂

  10. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Pants up!

    Nobody wants to see you with your pants down for the frecking FA cup.

