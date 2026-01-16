Ekitike, Salah, Bradley: Liverpool injury latest for FPL Gameweek 22

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Arne Slot reported no new injury concerns for Liverpool, and we already know that Hugo Ekitike is back from his hamstring issue.

But Alexander Isak (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) and Jayden Danns (hamstring) remain unavailable.

“Yes, we’ve got a few injuries. We’ve got Giovanni Leoni out for the season, we’ve got Conor Bradley out for the season and Alexander Isak out for multiple months. But for the rest, I think everyone is available.” – Arne Slot

Despite Bradley being ruled out for the season, don’t be expecting Calvin Ramsay to challenge for right-back duties anytime soon.

“When someone is really unlucky with the injuries we are having, there’s always a player that benefits from that and Calvin [Bradley] is one of them. So, he’s with us, but I still think I have better options to play.” – Arne Slot

Elsewhere, this is the final league match that the Reds will be without Mohamed Salah. He contests an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) third/fourth-place play-off with Egypt this weekend.

“Now, first of all, he needs to play another big game for Egypt on Saturday, and then he comes back to us. I’m happy that he comes back because similar to Andy [Robertson], Mo has been so important for this club, for me. So, I’m happy that he’s [soon going to be] back because even if I had 15 attackers, I still would have been happy if he would have come back. But that’s not our current situation, so happy to have him back after an important game that he still has to play. “[He’ll be available] next week. We’re in talks with him, what is expected of him over there and what we expect over here. [Champions League availability] is something we are talking about together now.” – Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah

Injuries and availability aside, Slot was asked about the style of football his side is currently serving up.